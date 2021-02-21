New Rocket Attack Targets US Military Base in Iraq

Alwaght- Another American base in Iraq came under a rocket attack on Saturday night as part of rising operations against the illegal US presence in the Arab country.

At least four rockets struck the airbase, the Iraqi military said in a statement. Other officials said one person was wounded at the base where a US defense company services combat aircraft.

The Balad airbase is located in Salahuddin province in the center of the country.

In January 2020, the base, which lies about 80km north of the capital, Baghdad, was attacked by eight Katyusha rockets, wounding four members of the Iraqi air force, including two officers.

No party has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

It was the second salvo of rockets to hit a base hosting US forces or contractors in less than a week.

Such attacks on the US personnel and convoys have been rising recently.

The Americans are now officially recognized “occupying” forces” according to a law approved by the Iraqi parliament on January 5, 2020 which called for the Americans to leave the country.

The bill followed an assassination operation by the US military that targeted Iran’s top General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Iraq resistant groups say that the American military should pull out or face operations as “a legal right to force the occupiers out.”

The groups do not hide their anti-American operations. But in October last year they offered Washington a truce, giving it a chance to remove its forces from the country.

The attacks can even increase in the future as anti-American sentiments are rising in Iraq.

The US evacuated two of its bases in the country but did not withdraw their personnel out of Iraq. It concentrated them in two major bases, one in Al Anbar and the other in Erbil.