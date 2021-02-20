Washington Should Lift Sanctions Before Any Move by Tehran

Alwaght- Washington should lift all the sanctions imposed on Tehran before the latter makes a return to the commitments of the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran said on Friday.

The stance was taken mainly by the Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif, who urged the Joe Biden administration to unconditionally lift all sanctions imposed on Iran under former US president Donald Trump.

The demand is msde following some retreats msfe by the new US administration.

“US acknowledged Pompeo’s claims re Res. 2231 had no legal validity,” Zarif wrote in a tweet on Friday, hours after the Biden administration rescinded Trump’s alleged restoration of UN sanctions on Iran back in September, which fell short of garnering enough support at the UN Security Council in the first place, according tp Iran's broadcaster Press TV.

In the past few weeks abd mainly since Biden assumed the office in tbe US, Washington and Tehran have been exchanging demands for actions, with Tehran asking Washington to return to the nuclear deal of 2015 and end the sanctions and Washington asking Tehran to stay committed to the terms of the accord.

Trump scraped the agreement with Iran in 2018 and reimposed all the sanctions unilaterally. In response, Tehran scaled down its commitments a year after Trump withdrawal as it argued it made no sense to stay in an agreement if it has no economic benefits because of illegal sanctions.

After Biden won presidency, the world signatories of the deal hoped Washington will will end its hostile approach and return to its commitments to save the shaky deal.

The deal terminated all sanctions on the Islamic Republic, in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear program which Tehran says has been and will be for peaceful purposes.