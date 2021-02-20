Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 20 February 2021

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

Washington Should Lift Sanctions Before Any Move by Tehran

Washington Should Lift Sanctions Before Any Move by Tehran

Washington is pushing for Iranian steps while it is the party that violated the deal by withdrawing and hence triggering the Iranian response.

Dubai Princess Held Hostage in Barricaded Villa, Fears for Her Life The UAE premier’s daughter Sheikha Latifa says she is being held against her will at a barricaded villa.

Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike against Syrian Military Bases The Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, fired a number of missile at several army positions near Damascus.

Guterres Calls for Withdrawal of All Foreign Forces, Mercenaries from Libya The UN Secretary-General urged on Tuesday withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, as the African state is moving toward the formation of a unity government ten years after its revolution.

Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire Secretary-general of Lebanese Hezbollah movement has warned the Israeli regime not to play with fire, saying any act of aggression against Lebanon will be met by a strong response from the resistance movement.

US Declined Russia’s Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria: Official Russia said on Tuesday the US has declined its invitation attend the Astana-format talks on Syria, Sputnik reported.

Amnesty International Calls o Saudi Regime to Release Hamas Official, His Son Amnesty International urged on Monday Saudi regime to release a Palestinian official and his son, citing Mohammed al-Khudari’s worsening health condition and lack of access to adequate health care.

Israeli PM Acknowledges Differences with US New President Israeli regime premier Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged differences with US new President Joe Biden.

Iran Implement Nuclear Deal Commitments, If US Lifts All Sanctions: President Rouhani Iran will return to full implementation of its commitments of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if the US removes all “illegal” sanctions it has unilaterally re-imposed on the Islamic Republic after quitting the accord, President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday.

Rocket Attack on US Military in Iraq’s Erbil Kills One, Injures Six Several rockets were fired at a US military base in the city of Erbil in the Iraqi Kurdistan on Monday night, killing a contractor and wounding several others including an American service member.

Israel to Face ‘Toughest Response’ if Regime Crosses Red Lines in Syria: Diplomat A senior advisor to the Iranian foreign minister warned on Sunday that Israeli regime will face the ‘toughest response’ if it crosses red lines, emphasizing that the Islam Republic’s presence there is upon an official request from Damascus.

Bahrainis Rally, Marking Pro-Democracy Uprising Anniversary Bahraini people poured to the streets of the country to mark the tenth anniversary of their pro-democracy uprising.

UAE’s Ambassador to Israeli Regime Swears in The United Arab Emirates’ first ambassador to the occupying Israeli regime swore in on Sunday in the wake of last year US-brokered normalization agreement between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv. Last month the UAE’s government approved the establishment of an embassy in Tel Aviv.

US Sends Weapons, Equipment to Base in Syria’s Al-Omar Oil Field The US military reportedly has sent a number of trucks transporting logistic support, equipment and weapons to a base in al-Omar oil field in Syria’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

Iraqi Officials Warn against Turkey’s Incursion A senior Iraqi politician warned on Saturday that the Turkish army appears to be preparing for an incursion into the Arab country’s Sinjar Mountains.

US Should Take Action to ‘Limit’ Civilian Casualties in Syria, Iraq: RAND The United States should take action to “limit” the civilian death toll from its overseas operations, a report by a US government-funded organization said, citing grim figures from the country’s 2014-present military operations in Iraq and Syria.

Iran Sent Refinery Materials to Venezuela: Report Iran reportedly has sent a plane carrying catalysts to Venezuela to help jump-start the oil refineries in the South American country amid a fuel crisis.

Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline Afghanistan’s Taliban warned NATO against seeking a “continuation of war” in the Asian country beyond the May withdrawal deadline agreed with the US.

30 Taliban Militants, 5 Afghan Security Forces Killed in Separate Blasts At least 30 Taliban militants were killed after an explosive device went off inside a mosque in Dawlatabad district of the northern Balkh province on Saturday.

Over 400,000 Yemeni Children under 5 May Starve to Death in 2021: UN Severe malnutrition could claim lives of at least 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 this year, four UN agencies warned on Friday as Saudi Arabia and its allies are waging a brutal war against the already impoverished Arab state. The six-year-old aggression led by Saudi regime has rendered 80% of the population reliant on humanitarian aid

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Washington Should Lift Sanctions Before Any Move by Tehran

Saturday 20 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Washington Should Lift Sanctions Before Any Move by Tehran

Iran Implement Nuclear Deal Commitments, If US Lifts All Sanctions: President Rouhani

US Should Lift Sanctions on Iran First : Leader

Alwaght- Washington should lift all the sanctions imposed on Tehran before the latter makes a return to the commitments of the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran said on Friday. 

The stance was taken mainly by the Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif, who urged the Joe Biden administration to unconditionally lift all sanctions imposed on Iran under former US president Donald Trump. 

The demand is msde following some retreats msfe by the new US administration. 

“US acknowledged Pompeo’s claims re Res. 2231 had no legal validity,” Zarif wrote in a tweet on Friday, hours after the Biden administration rescinded Trump’s alleged restoration of UN sanctions on Iran back in September, which fell short of garnering enough support at the UN Security Council in the first place, according tp Iran's broadcaster Press TV. 

In the past few weeks abd mainly since Biden assumed the office in tbe US, Washington and Tehran have been exchanging demands for actions, with Tehran asking Washington to return to the nuclear deal of 2015 and end the sanctions and Washington asking Tehran to stay committed to the terms of the accord. 

Trump scraped the agreement with Iran in 2018 and reimposed all the sanctions unilaterally. In response, Tehran scaled down its commitments a year after Trump withdrawal as it argued it made no sense to stay in an agreement if it has no economic benefits because of illegal sanctions. 

After Biden won presidency, the world signatories of the deal hoped Washington will will end its hostile approach and return to its commitments to save the shaky deal. 

The deal terminated all sanctions on the Islamic Republic, in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear program which Tehran says has been and will be for peaceful purposes. 

 

Iran US Sanctions Deal Biden

