Biden’s Bin Salman Snub: Possible Scenarios and Effects

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 21 February 2021

Editor's Choice

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

News

Russia Renews ISIS Strikes, Kills 21 Terrorist Fighters

Russia Renews ISIS Strikes, Kills 21 Terrorist Fighters

The airstrikes come as fears of ISIS reorganization and re-emergence grow.

NATO Force Increase in Iraq “Unjustified”: Iraqi MP For Iraqis, this is a cover for the Americans to stay in the country while they are asked to leave.

Washington Should Lift Sanctions Before Any Move by Tehran Washington is pushing for Iranian steps while it is the party that violated the deal by withdrawing and hence triggering the Iranian response.

Dubai Princess Held Hostage in Barricaded Villa, Fears for Her Life The UAE premier’s daughter Sheikha Latifa says she is being held against her will at a barricaded villa.

Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike against Syrian Military Bases The Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, fired a number of missile at several army positions near Damascus.

Guterres Calls for Withdrawal of All Foreign Forces, Mercenaries from Libya The UN Secretary-General urged on Tuesday withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, as the African state is moving toward the formation of a unity government ten years after its revolution.

Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire Secretary-general of Lebanese Hezbollah movement has warned the Israeli regime not to play with fire, saying any act of aggression against Lebanon will be met by a strong response from the resistance movement.

US Declined Russia’s Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria: Official Russia said on Tuesday the US has declined its invitation attend the Astana-format talks on Syria, Sputnik reported.

Amnesty International Calls o Saudi Regime to Release Hamas Official, His Son Amnesty International urged on Monday Saudi regime to release a Palestinian official and his son, citing Mohammed al-Khudari’s worsening health condition and lack of access to adequate health care.

Israeli PM Acknowledges Differences with US New President Israeli regime premier Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged differences with US new President Joe Biden.

Iran Implement Nuclear Deal Commitments, If US Lifts All Sanctions: President Rouhani Iran will return to full implementation of its commitments of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if the US removes all “illegal” sanctions it has unilaterally re-imposed on the Islamic Republic after quitting the accord, President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday.

Rocket Attack on US Military in Iraq’s Erbil Kills One, Injures Six Several rockets were fired at a US military base in the city of Erbil in the Iraqi Kurdistan on Monday night, killing a contractor and wounding several others including an American service member.

Israel to Face ‘Toughest Response’ if Regime Crosses Red Lines in Syria: Diplomat A senior advisor to the Iranian foreign minister warned on Sunday that Israeli regime will face the ‘toughest response’ if it crosses red lines, emphasizing that the Islam Republic’s presence there is upon an official request from Damascus.

Bahrainis Rally, Marking Pro-Democracy Uprising Anniversary Bahraini people poured to the streets of the country to mark the tenth anniversary of their pro-democracy uprising.

UAE’s Ambassador to Israeli Regime Swears in The United Arab Emirates’ first ambassador to the occupying Israeli regime swore in on Sunday in the wake of last year US-brokered normalization agreement between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv. Last month the UAE’s government approved the establishment of an embassy in Tel Aviv.

US Sends Weapons, Equipment to Base in Syria’s Al-Omar Oil Field The US military reportedly has sent a number of trucks transporting logistic support, equipment and weapons to a base in al-Omar oil field in Syria’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

Iraqi Officials Warn against Turkey’s Incursion A senior Iraqi politician warned on Saturday that the Turkish army appears to be preparing for an incursion into the Arab country’s Sinjar Mountains.

US Should Take Action to ‘Limit’ Civilian Casualties in Syria, Iraq: RAND The United States should take action to “limit” the civilian death toll from its overseas operations, a report by a US government-funded organization said, citing grim figures from the country’s 2014-present military operations in Iraq and Syria.

Iran Sent Refinery Materials to Venezuela: Report Iran reportedly has sent a plane carrying catalysts to Venezuela to help jump-start the oil refineries in the South American country amid a fuel crisis.

Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline Afghanistan’s Taliban warned NATO against seeking a “continuation of war” in the Asian country beyond the May withdrawal deadline agreed with the US.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Russia Renews ISIS Strikes, Kills 21 Terrorist Fighters

NATO Force Increase in Iraq “Unjustified”: Iraqi MP

Washington Should Lift Sanctions Before Any Move by Tehran

Biden’s Bin Salman Snub: Possible Scenarios and Effects

How Significant is Ma’rib Liberation in Yemen Conflict?

Amnesty International Calls o Saudi Regime to Release Hamas Official, His Son

US Declined Russia’s Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria: Official

Iraqi Officials Warn against Turkey’s Incursion

US Should Take Action to ‘Limit’ Civilian Casualties in Syria, Iraq: RAND

US Sends Weapons, Equipment to Base in Syria’s Al-Omar Oil Field

How Significant is Ma’rib Liberation in Yemen Conflict?

Israel to Face ‘Toughest Response’ if Regime Crosses Red Lines in Syria: Diplomat

Dubai Princess Held Hostage in Barricaded Villa, Fears for Her Life

Taking a Chance: Qatar Seeks Lebanon Role Amid Rivalry with Saudis

Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire

Fire Under the Ashes: How Are UAE-Egypt Differences Surfacing Despite Playing Allies?

Israeli PM Acknowledges Differences with US New President

Iran Sent Refinery Materials to Venezuela: Report

Biden’s Bin Salman Snub: Possible Scenarios and Effects

Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline

UAE, Bahrain Sharply Cut Aid to Palestinians after Normalization with Israel

UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’: Paper

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown

Ansarullah Hails Italy’s Decision to End Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Iran Launches Human Trials on Second Homegrown COVID Vaccine

Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital

Syria Condemns Turkey’s Plan to Open Schools in Northern Syria

Hamas Blames Israel for Assassination of Islamic Movement Leader

Iran Foreign Minister in Baku as Part of Caucasus Tour

US Navy Sex Trafficking in Bahrain

Iranians Celebrate 42nd Anniversary of Islamic Revolution

US Should Lift Sanctions on Iran First : Leader

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert

Arrests at Widespread Russia Protests Hit 3,000

N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Biden’s Bin Salman Snub: Possible Scenarios and Effects

Saturday 20 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Biden’s Bin Salman Snub: Possible Scenarios and Effects
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- White House Spokeswoman Jen Psaki on February 16 said President Joe Biden plans to put the US relations with Saudi Arabia in a new canal and deal only with Saudi King Salman rather than his son and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The move represents a return to 'counterpart to counterpart' diplomacy, the Psaki further said, adding that his rightful counterpart is the king and they will talk in an appropriate time.

The comments drew considerable reflections on the world media and also among the political experts. Now the question is that where will the American-Saudi relations go and how will the future of the de facto leader bin Salman be? What would be the reactions by Prince Mohammed to the new president’s decision?

Two scenarios for bin Salman’s political future

Following the recent remarks of the White House spokeswoman, the political future of the crown prince has been discussed and analyzed by political observers. Two scenarios are likely here:

The first scenario is that in the next four years, he will not be able to complete his ascension to the throne while his father is alive. The basis of this scenario is that during the presidency of Donald Trump, the US State Department tried to finalize the necessary ground for the powerful prince to ascend the throne during his father's life so that there would be no more threat to his reign. The dominant view of political observers is that bin Salman and former US secretary of State Mike Pompeo, confident of Donald Trump's victory in the November 3 election, postponed the consolidation of the Crown Prince’s power until 2020, but Biden's victory changed the whole equations. According to this scenario, given the US opposition to the position and actions of bin Salman under Biden, there is no longer the necessary ground for him to sit on the throne during the lifetime of King Salman.

Contrary to this scenario, another possibility is that bin Salman, in cooperation with his home and foreign allies, will attempt to transfer power in the coming months with his father's permission. The basis of this scenario is that the crown prince is now more uncertain about sitting on the throne than ever before, and there is no longer a big supporter like Donald Trump in the White House who will support him under any circumstances. As a result, bin Salman will try to persuade his father to step down in his favor in the short term by putting pressure on him.

This scenario is somewhat plausible, even with US and European opposition, and will probably be on bin Salman's agenda from now on. In fact, the US government's new stance on him can be seen as a major turning point in the life of the young and naïve Saudi heir to the throne.

Biden decision’s consequences

Another issue regarding Biden’s decision to deal only with the king is the potential impacts such a decision will leave on Washington relations with Riyadh in the next four years. Officials in the new US administration have repeatedly stated that Washington will review its relations with Riyadh unless Saudi Arabia takes serious action on human rights issues, including the release of political prisoners and the lifting of the ban on women's rights activists. Here are the three most important effects:

Bin Salman opponents’ power boost

The first effect or reflection of the Biden government's approach to bin Salman can be seen in the strengthening of opposition, mainly the crown prince’s opponents, at home and abroad. In the current situation, bin Salman is facing three main opponents. The first and perhaps the most important one is his uncle Ahmad bin Abdulaziz, and his cousin Muhammed bin Nayef who were practically ousted from power in the 2017 pseudo-coup. A large part of the royals still recognize bin Nayef as the rightful crown prince. So, chances are that in the new period, Biden administration takes the path of supporting these two princes in a bid to put strains on bin Salman.

Muslim Brotherhood and Sahwa movement (Awakening), led by Sheikh Salman al-Ouda, are the second biggest opposition to bin Salman inside the country. Indeed, the crown prince follows their activities with extreme sensitivity. He once sought execution of al-Ouda, but abandoned under foreign pressures. In the new period, Biden government will possibly back these groups relatively and secretly.

The third enemy to bin Salman is National Assembly Party. The party, a foreign-based opposition to bin Salman, started its activities last year with a focus on freedom of expression and promotion of democracy in the absolutely-ruled Arab kingdom. It seems that in Biden administration, the party will find people to back its activism and postures.

Bin Salman’s efforts to move closer to Russia and China

In the face of the relatively strong US stance against bin Salman, in addition to the crown prince's attempt to consolidate the monarchy during his father's lifetime, which is a possible scenario, he is likely to take a growing proximity to China and Russia, and tangible moves have already been taken since Biden came to power. Although during Trump presidency, the Saudis raised with Moscow purchase of Russian arms, this approach can materialize in Biden period.

In the most important act, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan went to Moscow on January 14, 2021 to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. Although the main focus was buying the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and to address the situation in Syria, Libya, Iraq, Lebanon and the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as well as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the reality is that the purpose of bin Salman was to issue warning to Biden using this Moscow trip.

Many analysts believe that Bin Farhan's trip to Moscow on the eve of Trump's departure from the White House reflects Riyadh's concern about the US without Trump, or presidency of Biden who on the anniversary of Jamal Khashoggi, the slain Saudi opposition writer, took apparently anti-Saudi and anti-bin Salman positions. At the same time, Russian media reported that Riyadh intends to purchase the S-400 missile defense system and the Su-35 fighter jet from Russia. Also, according to bin Farhan, trade between the two countries has now reached $1.4 billion and the two sides are working to increase it to $2.5 billion.

It seems that Saudi Arabia, after Washington’s arms delivery suspension, has decided, like Turkey, it should buy weapons from Russia, showing that bin Salman is resolved to shift to the East if Biden continue his unfriendly approach.

Prince Mohammed’s motivation to speed up normalization with Tel Aviv increases

Another consequence of the Biden government's policy towards bin Salman could be acceleration of the crown prince's attempt to speed up the normalization of relations with the Israeli regime. In fact, over the past year, bin Salman played an irreplaceable role behind the normalization of Arab countries' relations with Tel Aviv, but so far he has not taken a practical step in this field for his own country. But in the new situation, it seems that he, in order to put pressure on the Biden government and reduce the attacks on him in the US, will adopt a strategy of closeness and implementation of thaw with the Israelis. This can provide him a shield from Zionist lobbies in the US against Biden pressures and somehow give him breathing room. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Biden Bin Salman Policy Opposition East Pressure

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality