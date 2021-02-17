Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages

Qatari FM’s Tehran Visit: Goals and Messages Qatar’s top diplomat discussed bilateral ties with Tehran officials. But that was not all. He possibly carried messages to Iran from Saudis and West.

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

Dubai Princess Held Hostage in Barricaded Villa, Fears for Her Life

The UAE premier’s daughter Sheikha Latifa says she is being held against her will at a barricaded villa.

Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike against Syrian Military Bases The Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, fired a number of missile at several army positions near Damascus.

Guterres Calls for Withdrawal of All Foreign Forces, Mercenaries from Libya The UN Secretary-General urged on Tuesday withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, as the African state is moving toward the formation of a unity government ten years after its revolution.

Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire Secretary-general of Lebanese Hezbollah movement has warned the Israeli regime not to play with fire, saying any act of aggression against Lebanon will be met by a strong response from the resistance movement.

US Declined Russia’s Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria: Official Russia said on Tuesday the US has declined its invitation attend the Astana-format talks on Syria, Sputnik reported.

Amnesty International Calls o Saudi Regime to Release Hamas Official, His Son Amnesty International urged on Monday Saudi regime to release a Palestinian official and his son, citing Mohammed al-Khudari’s worsening health condition and lack of access to adequate health care.

Israeli PM Acknowledges Differences with US New President Israeli regime premier Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged differences with US new President Joe Biden.

Iran Implement Nuclear Deal Commitments, If US Lifts All Sanctions: President Rouhani Iran will return to full implementation of its commitments of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if the US removes all “illegal” sanctions it has unilaterally re-imposed on the Islamic Republic after quitting the accord, President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday.

Rocket Attack on US Military in Iraq’s Erbil Kills One, Injures Six Several rockets were fired at a US military base in the city of Erbil in the Iraqi Kurdistan on Monday night, killing a contractor and wounding several others including an American service member.

Israel to Face ‘Toughest Response’ if Regime Crosses Red Lines in Syria: Diplomat A senior advisor to the Iranian foreign minister warned on Sunday that Israeli regime will face the ‘toughest response’ if it crosses red lines, emphasizing that the Islam Republic’s presence there is upon an official request from Damascus.

Bahrainis Rally, Marking Pro-Democracy Uprising Anniversary Bahraini people poured to the streets of the country to mark the tenth anniversary of their pro-democracy uprising.

UAE’s Ambassador to Israeli Regime Swears in The United Arab Emirates’ first ambassador to the occupying Israeli regime swore in on Sunday in the wake of last year US-brokered normalization agreement between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv. Last month the UAE’s government approved the establishment of an embassy in Tel Aviv.

US Sends Weapons, Equipment to Base in Syria’s Al-Omar Oil Field The US military reportedly has sent a number of trucks transporting logistic support, equipment and weapons to a base in al-Omar oil field in Syria’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

Iraqi Officials Warn against Turkey’s Incursion A senior Iraqi politician warned on Saturday that the Turkish army appears to be preparing for an incursion into the Arab country’s Sinjar Mountains.

US Should Take Action to ‘Limit’ Civilian Casualties in Syria, Iraq: RAND The United States should take action to “limit” the civilian death toll from its overseas operations, a report by a US government-funded organization said, citing grim figures from the country’s 2014-present military operations in Iraq and Syria.

Iran Sent Refinery Materials to Venezuela: Report Iran reportedly has sent a plane carrying catalysts to Venezuela to help jump-start the oil refineries in the South American country amid a fuel crisis.

Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline Afghanistan’s Taliban warned NATO against seeking a “continuation of war” in the Asian country beyond the May withdrawal deadline agreed with the US.

30 Taliban Militants, 5 Afghan Security Forces Killed in Separate Blasts At least 30 Taliban militants were killed after an explosive device went off inside a mosque in Dawlatabad district of the northern Balkh province on Saturday.

Over 400,000 Yemeni Children under 5 May Starve to Death in 2021: UN Severe malnutrition could claim lives of at least 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 this year, four UN agencies warned on Friday as Saudi Arabia and its allies are waging a brutal war against the already impoverished Arab state. The six-year-old aggression led by Saudi regime has rendered 80% of the population reliant on humanitarian aid

Bahraini People Rally on Eve of Uprising Anniversary Bahraini protesters rallied across the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom on the eve of the tenth anniversary of the popular uprising against the Al Khalifah regime.

Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire

Alwaght- Secretary-general of Lebanese Hezbollah movement has warned the Israeli regime not to play with fire, saying any act of aggression against Lebanon will be met by a strong response from the resistance movement.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks in a televised speech on Tuesday in commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary of a number of top Hezbollah commanders, including Imad Mughniyeh, who was assassinated in Syria in February 2008.

Nasrallah insisted that Hezbollah does not seek a military confrontation but it will display a resistance much stronger than ever before if it is pushed into one.

“Israel has never committed itself to international law, [the regime has] destroyed cities and killed civilians in all its wars,” the Hezbollah chief said in the televised speech.

“We are not looking for a confrontation but we do not forget the blood of our martyrs,” he underlined. “If a confrontation happens we will respond to it; if you attack our cities we will attack yours; if you target our villages, we will bomb your settlements.”

Referring to Israeli combat drills that took place along the Lebanese border earlier this month, Nasrallah warned the occupying regime against intimidation and said the combat drills would be a dangerous game for the Israelis and would bring about undesirable consequences.

“Should war erupt, Israelis will see events they haven’t witness since 1948. So, stop playing with fire. We are in the Resistance era,” Nasrallah said, in reference to the illegal creation of the regime on occupied Palestinian territory in 1948.

US ditching support for Yemen war ‘positive step’    

During the televised speech, the secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement hailed as a "positive step” Washington’s announcement to stop its support for the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen.

Nasrallah said the US decision came as a result of the “steadfastness of the Yemenis” as the Yemeni forces and allied fighters from Popular Committees are in an advanced position on all fronts.

The Hezbollah chief also stressed that the announcement was a cause for concern for the Saudi and Israeli regime.

US President Joe Biden announced earlier in the month an end to Washington’s support for Saudi-led aggression on Yemen, in a reversal of the previous administration’s foreign policy.

Riyadh, together with its allies chief among them being the United Arab Emirates (UAE), launched a war on Yemen in March 2015 with the aim of reinstalling Yemen’s former pro-Riyadh government and crushing the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The war, which has also been accompanied by an all-out siege of Yemen, has killed more than 110,000 people and turned the impoverished Arab country into the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Trump’s so-called deal of the century on its last legs

Elsewhere in his speech, Nasrallah pointed to the so-called deal of the century initiated by former US President Donald Trump and said the deal had lost steam.

"Nobody is talking today about the deal that seems to have ended or is in a state of retreat and is out of breath, as a result of the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, the Palestinian leaderships, and the axis of resistance," he noted.

Defying international outcry, Trump last January announced the general provisions of his long-delayed plan at the White House with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his side.

Among other controversial terms, Trump's highly provocative scheme allows the regime to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley, which for the Palestinians would mean giving up a claim to large amounts of West Bank land — including places where Israel has built illegal settlements over the past half-century.

Trump's plan also denies the right of return for Palestinian refugees to their homeland, which is in complete disregard of UN Security Council resolutions and has been rejected by the vast majority of the international community.

Tel Avivi ‘exaggerating’ normalization deals

Moreover, the secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah censured the so-called agreements between a few Arab states and Israel regime on the normalization of relations, and said the regime was “exaggerating” the issue for political gains.

“The Israeli regime is exaggerating the issue of normalization for political benefits, on the other hand, we see opposition in some Arab countries against their governments’ normalization with Israel,” Nasrallah said.

“Arab individuals who are boasting about their Israeli visits don’t represent the 1.5 billion Arabs and Muslims; those have even admitted of being paid to make such visits,” the Hezbollah chief added.

The normalization deals have drawn widespread condemnation from Palestinians, who seek an independent state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital. They say the deals are "a stab in the back" of the Palestinians.

