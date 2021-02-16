Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

The UAE premier’s daughter Sheikha Latifa says she is being held against her will at a barricaded villa.

Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike against Syrian Military Bases The Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, fired a number of missile at several army positions near Damascus.

Guterres Calls for Withdrawal of All Foreign Forces, Mercenaries from Libya The UN Secretary-General urged on Tuesday withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, as the African state is moving toward the formation of a unity government ten years after its revolution.

Hezbollah Warns Israeli Regime Not to Play with Fire Secretary-general of Lebanese Hezbollah movement has warned the Israeli regime not to play with fire, saying any act of aggression against Lebanon will be met by a strong response from the resistance movement.

US Declined Russia’s Invitation to Attend Astana Talks on Syria: Official Russia said on Tuesday the US has declined its invitation attend the Astana-format talks on Syria, Sputnik reported.

Amnesty International Calls o Saudi Regime to Release Hamas Official, His Son Amnesty International urged on Monday Saudi regime to release a Palestinian official and his son, citing Mohammed al-Khudari’s worsening health condition and lack of access to adequate health care.

Israeli PM Acknowledges Differences with US New President Israeli regime premier Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged differences with US new President Joe Biden.

Iran Implement Nuclear Deal Commitments, If US Lifts All Sanctions: President Rouhani Iran will return to full implementation of its commitments of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if the US removes all “illegal” sanctions it has unilaterally re-imposed on the Islamic Republic after quitting the accord, President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday.

Rocket Attack on US Military in Iraq’s Erbil Kills One, Injures Six Several rockets were fired at a US military base in the city of Erbil in the Iraqi Kurdistan on Monday night, killing a contractor and wounding several others including an American service member.

Israel to Face ‘Toughest Response’ if Regime Crosses Red Lines in Syria: Diplomat A senior advisor to the Iranian foreign minister warned on Sunday that Israeli regime will face the ‘toughest response’ if it crosses red lines, emphasizing that the Islam Republic’s presence there is upon an official request from Damascus.

Bahrainis Rally, Marking Pro-Democracy Uprising Anniversary Bahraini people poured to the streets of the country to mark the tenth anniversary of their pro-democracy uprising.

UAE’s Ambassador to Israeli Regime Swears in The United Arab Emirates’ first ambassador to the occupying Israeli regime swore in on Sunday in the wake of last year US-brokered normalization agreement between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv. Last month the UAE’s government approved the establishment of an embassy in Tel Aviv.

US Sends Weapons, Equipment to Base in Syria’s Al-Omar Oil Field The US military reportedly has sent a number of trucks transporting logistic support, equipment and weapons to a base in al-Omar oil field in Syria’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

Iraqi Officials Warn against Turkey’s Incursion A senior Iraqi politician warned on Saturday that the Turkish army appears to be preparing for an incursion into the Arab country’s Sinjar Mountains.

US Should Take Action to ‘Limit’ Civilian Casualties in Syria, Iraq: RAND The United States should take action to “limit” the civilian death toll from its overseas operations, a report by a US government-funded organization said, citing grim figures from the country’s 2014-present military operations in Iraq and Syria.

Iran Sent Refinery Materials to Venezuela: Report Iran reportedly has sent a plane carrying catalysts to Venezuela to help jump-start the oil refineries in the South American country amid a fuel crisis.

Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline Afghanistan’s Taliban warned NATO against seeking a “continuation of war” in the Asian country beyond the May withdrawal deadline agreed with the US.

30 Taliban Militants, 5 Afghan Security Forces Killed in Separate Blasts At least 30 Taliban militants were killed after an explosive device went off inside a mosque in Dawlatabad district of the northern Balkh province on Saturday.

Over 400,000 Yemeni Children under 5 May Starve to Death in 2021: UN Severe malnutrition could claim lives of at least 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 this year, four UN agencies warned on Friday as Saudi Arabia and its allies are waging a brutal war against the already impoverished Arab state. The six-year-old aggression led by Saudi regime has rendered 80% of the population reliant on humanitarian aid

Bahraini People Rally on Eve of Uprising Anniversary Bahraini protesters rallied across the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom on the eve of the tenth anniversary of the popular uprising against the Al Khalifah regime.

Tuesday 16 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Amnesty International urged on Monday Saudi regime to release a Palestinian official and his son, citing Mohammed al-Khudari's worsening health condition and lack of access to adequate health care.

The human rights group said that the health of 83-year-old Dr. Mohammed al-Khudari, a high-ranking official of Hamas resistance movement,  has been deteriorating as he cannot obtain essential medical service, including care for his bladder catheterization.

Amnesty International went on to say that Dr. Khudari had undergone surgeryand was being treated for prostate cancer when Saudi authorities arbitrarily arrested him and his son, Dr. Hani, in early April 2019.

The Britain-based organization said the two Palestinians were brought before the Specialized Criminal Court (SCC) in the capital Riyadh one year later in a mass trial marred by serious due process violations.

Amnesty International has already called on Saudi Arabia's King Salman to order the dropping of unfounded charges against Dr. Khudari and his son, and their release.

It also urged the Saudi monarch to order the urgent transfer of the distinguished Palestinian figure to a hospital, where he is able to receive the essential specialized medical care he needs.

Dr. Khudari and his son Hani were arbitrarily arrested on April 4, 2019 and remained in detention without charges until March 8 last year. Both men were forcibly disappeared for one month after their arrest, and held incommunicado and in solitary confinement for the next two months of their detention.

A month into the senior Hamas official’s detention, his wife received a phone call from authorities in the maximum-security Dhahban Prison near the Red Sea port city of Jeddah requesting his medical records. Two weeks prior to his arrest, Dr. Khudari had undergone surgery.

Dr. Khudari is currently being held in al-Hai’r Prison in Riyadh, while his son is detained in Dhahban Prison.

Khudari has been living in Saudi Arabia for over 30 years, and represented Hamas between mid-1990s and 2003 in Saudi Arabia. 

His son is a university professor and has no political affiliation.

On March 22 last year, Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas political bureau, in a letter addressed to the Saudi monarch pleaded with him to make a quick decision and order the freedom of Palestinian detainees in Saudi prisons.

“In light of the pandemic of the novel coronavirus that has spread across the globe, due to fears for the lives of our honorable brethren and given all humanitarian and religious considerations … the release of the Palestinians becomes a humanitarian and national necessity. We are all confident that His Majesty will not hesitate to do so,” the letter read.

Tags :

Saudi Arabia Hamas Mohammad al-Khudari Amnesty International

