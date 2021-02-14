Ankara-Erbil-Washington Coordinated In Turkish Operation in Northern Iraq?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 14 February 2021

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit?

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Iraqi Officials Warn against Turkey’s Incursion

Iraqi Officials Warn against Turkey’s Incursion

A senior Iraqi politician warned on Saturday that the Turkish army appears to be preparing for an incursion into the Arab country’s Sinjar Mountains.

US Should Take Action to ‘Limit’ Civilian Casualties in Syria, Iraq: RAND The United States should take action to “limit” the civilian death toll from its overseas operations, a report by a US government-funded organization said, citing grim figures from the country’s 2014-present military operations in Iraq and Syria.

Iran Sent Refinery Materials to Venezuela: Report Iran reportedly has sent a plane carrying catalysts to Venezuela to help jump-start the oil refineries in the South American country amid a fuel crisis.

Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline Afghanistan’s Taliban warned NATO against seeking a “continuation of war” in the Asian country beyond the May withdrawal deadline agreed with the US.

30 Taliban Militants, 5 Afghan Security Forces Killed in Separate Blasts At least 30 Taliban militants were killed after an explosive device went off inside a mosque in Dawlatabad district of the northern Balkh province on Saturday.

Over 400,000 Yemeni Children under 5 May Starve to Death in 2021: UN Severe malnutrition could claim lives of at least 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 this year, four UN agencies warned on Friday as Saudi Arabia and its allies are waging a brutal war against the already impoverished Arab state. The six-year-old aggression led by Saudi regime has rendered 80% of the population reliant on humanitarian aid

Bahraini People Rally on Eve of Uprising Anniversary Bahraini protesters rallied across the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom on the eve of the tenth anniversary of the popular uprising against the Al Khalifah regime.

99 Rights Groups Urge End of Yemen War, Freeze on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE About one hundred human rights organizations called for an immediate cessation of the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen and a freeze on arms sales to Saudi and the Emirati regimes, as well as lifting of a blockade on Yemen.

ICC to Replace Prosecutor Probing Israeli, US War Crimes Member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) are set to elect a new chief prosecutor for a nine-year term. The incumbent prosecutor Fatou Bensouda is under the US sanctions over probing war crimes committed by Israeli regime, the US and its allies and reportedly

Yemeni Forces Launch Retaliatory Missile Attack on Saudi Airbase Yemeni forces have fired missile on a Saudi airbase in the kingdom’s southwestern region of Asir, in retaliation for a devastating war led by Riyadh against the impoverished country.

Saudi Regime ’Pirates Ship Carrying Gas to Yemen The Saudi-led coalition has "pirated" one of the Yemeni Petroleum Company’s ships that was carrying more than five thousand tonnes of gas to the war-torn country.

Iran Leader Predicts ‘Brilliant Future’ for Iraqi Youths Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei in a letter to youths of neighboring Iraq promised a self-made “brilliant future” for them

Iranians Celebrate 42nd Anniversary of Islamic Revolution Mass crowds of Iranians celebrated the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime in 1979. Each year, the occasion is commemorated by nationwide mass rallies, but this year, there has been a change in the ceremonies due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Biden Administrations Abstains from Endorsing Trump Recognition of Golan Heights as Israel The US new administration refrained from endorsing the Trump-administration’s illegal recognition of the occupied Golan Heights as part of Israeli regime, however it did describe the land as being important for Israel’s security.

Iran, Iraq Ink MoUs on Judicial Cooperation Iran and Iraq have signed on Tuesday three memorandums of understanding to boost judicial and legal cooperation.

Extremist Groups Recruit US Military Service Members: Pentagon The US Defense Department confirmed that extremist groups are "very aggressively" recruiting US military service members, amid reports that a significant percentage of former President Donald Trump’s extremist supporters who launched a violent march on the Capitol on January 6 were active duty service members and others were military veterans.

Car Breaks into Israel’s Most Important Air Base Hosting F-35 Jets Two suspected car thief broke into the Israeli regime military’s most important air base in the southern part of the occupied territories on Monday night, exposing the security holes in the heavily guarded facility.

N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN North Korea has maintained and developed its nuclear and ballistic missile programs under harsh international sanctions last year, A United Nations (UN) report said.

Iran Parliament Speaker in Moscow Carrying Important Message from Ayatollah Khamenei for Putin Iranian Parliament Speaker arrived in Moscow on Sunday carrying an "important message" from Leader of the Islamic Republic for Russian President.

Israeli PM Appears in court over Corruption Charges Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared in court to formally respond to corruption charges against him on Monday.

This Is Yemen After Biden Declared an End To American Support for the War

Ankara-Erbil-Washington Coordinated In Turkish Operation in Northern Iraq?

Taking a Chance: Qatar Seeks Lebanon Role Amid Rivalry with Saudis

What’s behind UAE’s Support for Dahlan in Palestinian Politics?

Syria Condemns Turkey’s Plan to Open Schools in Northern Syria

Why Are Turkish Alawites Being Victims to Radicalism?

Iran Leader Predicts ‘Brilliant Future’ for Iraqi Youths

Israeli PM Appears in court over Corruption Charges

Iran Parliament Speaker in Moscow Carrying Important Message from Ayatollah Khamenei for Putin

China-Iraq Investment Agreement: How Does the Super Funding Accord’s Fate Remain Dim?

Bin Salman Directed Second Assassination Plot against Ex-Intelligence Official

Iran to Give Decisive Response to Any Israeli Threat: Diplomat

UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’: Paper

Trump Funneled Reelection Donor Funds into Private Business

Turkey to Continue Talks with Russia on 2nd Batch of S-400 Air Defense Systems: Erdogan

Iran Launches Human Trials on Second Homegrown COVID Vaccine

Syria Condemns Turkey’s Plan to Open Schools in Northern Syria

Hamas Blames Israel for Assassination of Islamic Movement Leader

Ansarullah Hails Italy’s Decision to End Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE

What’s behind UAE’s Support for Dahlan in Palestinian Politics?

Israeli Court Rules Palestinian Filmmaker Must Pay Damages To Soldier Who Took Part in Massacre

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Ankara-Erbil-Washington Coordinated In Turkish Operation in Northern Iraq?

Sunday 14 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Ankara-Erbil-Washington Coordinated In Turkish Operation in Northern Iraq?
Alwaght- Operation Eagle Claw 2 is the latest in a series of Turkey's operations in neighboring Iraq’s north.

Over the past few days, fierce clashes erupted between the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and the Turkish forces in Garreh Mountain in Duhok province of the Kurdistan region. The operation comes as in less than a year, the Turkish army has staged two military operations in northern Iraq under the excuse of the PKK activism in the autonomous Kurdish region.

On June 15, 2020, Turkey launched Operation Eagle Claw by sending its commandos to the Haftanin area in northern Iraq. Then, on June 17, 2020, it carried out Operation Claw-Tiger. And in the new round of the operations, Garreh Mountain in Duhok is the target of attacks by Turkish military.

The new operation raises some question: What does Turkey seek behind the renewed attacks on northern Iraq? What would be the stance of the Iraqi and foreign actors to the campaign?

New border triangle targeted by Ankara

The Turkish government has taken an active intervention using its military in the region in recent years, particularly since 2016, when it launched Operation Euphrates Shield, including in the city of Jarabulus in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo. Most of the areas controlled by the PKK and its minion militias in the region have been targeted by Ankara. This persuades many observers to evaluate the Turkish government's approach as neo-Ottomanist and as part of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's efforts to expand the Turkish territory.

Turkish Defense Minister General Hulusi Akara insists that the operation in Garreh Mountain should go ahead. He asserted that the campaign will continue until the PKK presence in the area ended. But obliteration of the PKK is not all the aim. There is an important triangle: Qandil-Sinjar-Dirak. Actually, the military strategists in Turkey over the past few months have been specifically seeking control over strategic areas in Iraq’s Sinjar and Syria’s Dirak. Fearing international reactions seem to be the reason for delay in launching the campaign.

Additionally, Turkey has never been able to control this strategic region due to special restrictions in the Qandil Mountains, and its efforts have always failed over the years. But now it seems that Turkey is seeking full control of the Kurdish areas in northern Iraq and Syria. Although in northern Iraq the Turkish attacks will probably cover urban areas, in Syria specifically, Ankara even has in mind annexation of northern Syria to its own territories.

In fact, it can be said that in Operation Eagle Claw 2, the attack on Garreh does not mean abandoning the Turkish plan to attack the Syrian city of Dirak or Sinjar in Iraq, and the possibility of the Turkish army attacking these areas under the pretext of Kurdish forces in these areas is still high.

Erbil’s meaningful silence to Turkish new attacks

Despite the significant extent of the Turkish army's attacks in the new round, Erbil, or better to say the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), remains meaningfully silent. Even KDP’s inaction has pushed the PKK leaders to accuse the party’s leader Masoud Barzani of assessing the Turkish campaign in Garreh. Last month, Akar visited Baghdad and then Erbil for talks with the two capitals’ officials. At the time, Anadolu news agency reported that the defense minister traveled to discuss anti-terror cooperation with Iraq.  Given the start of a new round of Turkish attacks, the silence by Kurdish region’s leaders invites to the speculation that they are aware and even coordinated with Ankara.

Although Ali Hussein, a member of the KDP leadership council and in charge of party communications, denied any cooperation with Turkey, he in a sympathetic position with Ankara stressed that the PKK's presence in the region is the main cause of these attacks. He continued that the PKK fighters entered the region and carried out operations against Turkey, dragging the Turkish army into the region and causing these attacks and damage to the region.

Barzani's differences and tensions with the PKK are not hidden from anyone, and the KDP’s record of cooperation with Turkey in carrying out operations against the PKK is several decades long. This reached a climactic point in the 1990s. The KDP also appears to be seizing every opportunity to harm the PKK and is likely to pursue a strategy of logistical cooperation with the Turkish military. The KDP and the Barzani consider the PKK to be one of the main factors exacerbating the new round of popular protests in the region over poor living conditions and rife political corruption.

The US ambiguous game amid Turkish attacks

But in addition to Barzani's party, the US appears to be another actor in a new round of Turkish attacks on northern Iraq and violation of its sovereignty. Without condemning the attack, Washington has stressed that such operations must respect the sovereignty of Iraq. This position of the Biden administration can be considered somewhat contrary to the expectations which said the post-Trump US would end soft tone towards the Turkish actions in Syria and Iraq.

The White House is now focused on finding a way to keep its troops on Iraqi soil and circumvent a parliamentary resolution on the expulsion of foreign troops. In recent months, the US secretly assisted the ISIS terrorist organization to flex its muscles to Iraq again and reorganize its sleeper cells with the aim to paint the Iraqi security conditions instable and the security forces unable to secure the country once the Americans pull out.

Although the revival of ISIS in Syria seems to be underway to inflame the political and security atmosphere in Iraq, this tactic has not yet come into fruition with the intelligence and efforts shown by the Iraqi security forces, especially the Popular Mobilization (PMF), also called Hashd al-Shaabi. So, it appears that Washington takes advantage of the Turkish ambitions to demonstrate a need for Iraq to allow the American troops stay to guard its security and national sovereignty. Actually, the Operation Eagle Claw 2 comes with the American green light.

 

Iraq Kurds Turkey Military Operation PKK US

