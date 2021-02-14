Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit?

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Iraqi Officials Warn against Turkey’s Incursion

Iraqi Officials Warn against Turkey’s Incursion

A senior Iraqi politician warned on Saturday that the Turkish army appears to be preparing for an incursion into the Arab country’s Sinjar Mountains.

US Should Take Action to ‘Limit’ Civilian Casualties in Syria, Iraq: RAND The United States should take action to “limit” the civilian death toll from its overseas operations, a report by a US government-funded organization said, citing grim figures from the country’s 2014-present military operations in Iraq and Syria.

Iran Sent Refinery Materials to Venezuela: Report Iran reportedly has sent a plane carrying catalysts to Venezuela to help jump-start the oil refineries in the South American country amid a fuel crisis.

Taliban Warn NATO against Keeping Forces in Afghanistan beyond May Deadline Afghanistan’s Taliban warned NATO against seeking a “continuation of war” in the Asian country beyond the May withdrawal deadline agreed with the US.

30 Taliban Militants, 5 Afghan Security Forces Killed in Separate Blasts At least 30 Taliban militants were killed after an explosive device went off inside a mosque in Dawlatabad district of the northern Balkh province on Saturday.

Over 400,000 Yemeni Children under 5 May Starve to Death in 2021: UN Severe malnutrition could claim lives of at least 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 this year, four UN agencies warned on Friday as Saudi Arabia and its allies are waging a brutal war against the already impoverished Arab state. The six-year-old aggression led by Saudi regime has rendered 80% of the population reliant on humanitarian aid

Bahraini People Rally on Eve of Uprising Anniversary Bahraini protesters rallied across the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom on the eve of the tenth anniversary of the popular uprising against the Al Khalifah regime.

99 Rights Groups Urge End of Yemen War, Freeze on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE About one hundred human rights organizations called for an immediate cessation of the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen and a freeze on arms sales to Saudi and the Emirati regimes, as well as lifting of a blockade on Yemen.

ICC to Replace Prosecutor Probing Israeli, US War Crimes Member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) are set to elect a new chief prosecutor for a nine-year term. The incumbent prosecutor Fatou Bensouda is under the US sanctions over probing war crimes committed by Israeli regime, the US and its allies and reportedly

Yemeni Forces Launch Retaliatory Missile Attack on Saudi Airbase Yemeni forces have fired missile on a Saudi airbase in the kingdom’s southwestern region of Asir, in retaliation for a devastating war led by Riyadh against the impoverished country.

Saudi Regime ’Pirates Ship Carrying Gas to Yemen The Saudi-led coalition has "pirated" one of the Yemeni Petroleum Company’s ships that was carrying more than five thousand tonnes of gas to the war-torn country.

Iran Leader Predicts ‘Brilliant Future’ for Iraqi Youths Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei in a letter to youths of neighboring Iraq promised a self-made “brilliant future” for them

Iranians Celebrate 42nd Anniversary of Islamic Revolution Mass crowds of Iranians celebrated the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime in 1979. Each year, the occasion is commemorated by nationwide mass rallies, but this year, there has been a change in the ceremonies due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Biden Administrations Abstains from Endorsing Trump Recognition of Golan Heights as Israel The US new administration refrained from endorsing the Trump-administration’s illegal recognition of the occupied Golan Heights as part of Israeli regime, however it did describe the land as being important for Israel’s security.

Iran, Iraq Ink MoUs on Judicial Cooperation Iran and Iraq have signed on Tuesday three memorandums of understanding to boost judicial and legal cooperation.

Extremist Groups Recruit US Military Service Members: Pentagon The US Defense Department confirmed that extremist groups are "very aggressively" recruiting US military service members, amid reports that a significant percentage of former President Donald Trump’s extremist supporters who launched a violent march on the Capitol on January 6 were active duty service members and others were military veterans.

Car Breaks into Israel’s Most Important Air Base Hosting F-35 Jets Two suspected car thief broke into the Israeli regime military’s most important air base in the southern part of the occupied territories on Monday night, exposing the security holes in the heavily guarded facility.

N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN North Korea has maintained and developed its nuclear and ballistic missile programs under harsh international sanctions last year, A United Nations (UN) report said.

Iran Parliament Speaker in Moscow Carrying Important Message from Ayatollah Khamenei for Putin Iranian Parliament Speaker arrived in Moscow on Sunday carrying an "important message" from Leader of the Islamic Republic for Russian President.

Israeli PM Appears in court over Corruption Charges Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared in court to formally respond to corruption charges against him on Monday.

Iraqi Officials Warn against Turkey’s Incursion

Iraqi Officials Warn against Turkey’s Incursion
Alwaght- A senior Iraqi politician warned on Saturday that the Turkish army appears to be preparing for an incursion into the Arab country's Sinjar Mountains.

Hadi al-Amiri, the head of Fatah (Conquest) Alliance at the Iraqi parliament, said while Iraqis expected Turkish troops to withdraw from the town of Bashiqa deep inside Iraq and recently occupied border territories, Turkey was primed for a further invasion and occupation of the Arab country.

Turkey must stop its “hostile acts” which do not serve the interests of either state, he said in a statement carried by al-Sumaria television network.

He called on the Iraqi government to "take all necessary measures to prevent any encroachment on the Iraqi territory."

Amiri noted that Iraqi Armed Forces, security agencies and the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), commonly known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, are capable of defending their homeland against any possible Turkish incursion.

The Turkish army regularly conducts operations and air raids against outlawed PKK terrorists in southeast Turkey as well as northern Syria and Iraq. Both neighboring countries view Ankara's operations as violation of their sovereignty.  

On Wednesday, Turkey launched operation "Claw-Eagle 2" against the PKK militants in Iraq’s northern Gara region. 

The PKK, designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. Ever since, more than 40,000 people have been killed in a conflict mainly focused in southeast Turkey.

Iraq's al-Nujaba movement which is part of Hashd al-Sha’abi on Saturday criticized the government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi for its perceived laxity in the face of Turkey's actions in northern Iraq.

In a statement, the movement said the "weakness of official organizations" and factional interests being given preference have turned Iraq into a battleground for expansionist aspirations of some foreign countries.  

"The Turkish army must take a lesson from the fate of American occupiers who had more facilities, weapons and troops," al-Nujaba said. 

The resistance group urged Turkish forces to reconsider their calculations before targeting Sinjar in Iraq’s Nineveh Province. It also called on the Iraqi government, parliament and related organizations to take a unified stance against any act of foreign aggression.  

"If the government remains silent, the Iraqi people and the resistance will take a clear position, as they are able to confront and repel the occupiers," Nujaba warned. 

 

