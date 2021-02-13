Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 13 February 2021

Editor's Choice

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit?

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

News

30 Taliban Militants, 5 Afghan Security Forces Killed in Separate Blasts

30 Taliban Militants, 5 Afghan Security Forces Killed in Separate Blasts

At least 30 Taliban militants were killed after an explosive device went off inside a mosque in Dawlatabad district of the northern Balkh province on Saturday.

Over 400,000 Yemeni Children under 5 May Starve to Death in 2021: UN Severe malnutrition could claim lives of at least 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 this year, four UN agencies warned on Friday as Saudi Arabia and its allies are waging a brutal war against the already impoverished Arab state. The six-year-old aggression led by Saudi regime has rendered 80% of the population reliant on humanitarian aid

Bahraini People Rally on Eve of Uprising Anniversary Bahraini protesters rallied across the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom on the eve of the tenth anniversary of the popular uprising against the Al Khalifah regime.

99 Rights Groups Urge End of Yemen War, Freeze on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE About one hundred human rights organizations called for an immediate cessation of the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen and a freeze on arms sales to Saudi and the Emirati regimes, as well as lifting of a blockade on Yemen.

ICC to Replace Prosecutor Probing Israeli, US War Crimes Member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) are set to elect a new chief prosecutor for a nine-year term. The incumbent prosecutor Fatou Bensouda is under the US sanctions over probing war crimes committed by Israeli regime, the US and its allies and reportedly

Yemeni Forces Launch Retaliatory Missile Attack on Saudi Airbase Yemeni forces have fired missile on a Saudi airbase in the kingdom’s southwestern region of Asir, in retaliation for a devastating war led by Riyadh against the impoverished country.

Saudi Regime ’Pirates Ship Carrying Gas to Yemen The Saudi-led coalition has "pirated" one of the Yemeni Petroleum Company’s ships that was carrying more than five thousand tonnes of gas to the war-torn country.

Iran Leader Predicts ‘Brilliant Future’ for Iraqi Youths Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei in a letter to youths of neighboring Iraq promised a self-made “brilliant future” for them

Iranians Celebrate 42nd Anniversary of Islamic Revolution Mass crowds of Iranians celebrated the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime in 1979. Each year, the occasion is commemorated by nationwide mass rallies, but this year, there has been a change in the ceremonies due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Biden Administrations Abstains from Endorsing Trump Recognition of Golan Heights as Israel The US new administration refrained from endorsing the Trump-administration’s illegal recognition of the occupied Golan Heights as part of Israeli regime, however it did describe the land as being important for Israel’s security.

Iran, Iraq Ink MoUs on Judicial Cooperation Iran and Iraq have signed on Tuesday three memorandums of understanding to boost judicial and legal cooperation.

Extremist Groups Recruit US Military Service Members: Pentagon The US Defense Department confirmed that extremist groups are "very aggressively" recruiting US military service members, amid reports that a significant percentage of former President Donald Trump’s extremist supporters who launched a violent march on the Capitol on January 6 were active duty service members and others were military veterans.

Car Breaks into Israel’s Most Important Air Base Hosting F-35 Jets Two suspected car thief broke into the Israeli regime military’s most important air base in the southern part of the occupied territories on Monday night, exposing the security holes in the heavily guarded facility.

N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN North Korea has maintained and developed its nuclear and ballistic missile programs under harsh international sanctions last year, A United Nations (UN) report said.

Iran Parliament Speaker in Moscow Carrying Important Message from Ayatollah Khamenei for Putin Iranian Parliament Speaker arrived in Moscow on Sunday carrying an "important message" from Leader of the Islamic Republic for Russian President.

Israeli PM Appears in court over Corruption Charges Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared in court to formally respond to corruption charges against him on Monday.

Syria Condemns Turkey’s Plan to Open Schools in Northern Syria Syria denounced Turkey’s decision to open schools in northern Syria as “dangerous act” and a “flagrant violation of international law”.

Iran Launches Human Trials on Second Homegrown COVID Vaccine Iran has launched the first phase in the human trial of its second locally manufactured COVID-19 vaccine.

US Should Lift Sanctions on Iran First : Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the Islamic Republic will retrace its nuclear countermeasures once the US lifts its sanctions in a manner that could be verifiable by Tehran.

Trump Funneled Reelection Donor Funds into Private Business Donald Trump reportedly has moved tens of thousands of dollars raised from reelection campaign donors into his private business.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Over 400,000 Yemeni Children under 5 May Starve to Death in 2021: UN

Bahraini People Rally on Eve of Uprising Anniversary

ICC to Replace Prosecutor Probing Israeli, US War Crimes

30 Taliban Militants, 5 Afghan Security Forces Killed in Separate Blasts

American Tech Giants Are Partnering with India’s Strongman Leader to Crackdown on Dissent

99 Rights Groups Urge End of Yemen War, Freeze on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE

UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’: Paper

Over 400,000 Yemeni Children under 5 May Starve to Death in 2021: UN

Will Biden Side with UAE’s Bin Zayed or Ditch Him?

Biden Administrations Abstains from Endorsing Trump Recognition of Golan Heights as Israel

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit?

Will Saudi Yemen War End with US Military Assistance Halt?

Iran to Give Decisive Response to Any Israeli Threat: Diplomat

Iranians Celebrate 42nd Anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Bahraini People Rally on Eve of Uprising Anniversary

US Should Lift Sanctions on Iran First : Leader

Extremist Groups Recruit US Military Service Members: Pentagon

Yemeni Forces Launch Retaliatory Missile Attack on Saudi Airbase

Saudi Regime ’Pirates Ship Carrying Gas to Yemen

Iran Leader Predicts ‘Brilliant Future’ for Iraqi Youths

Iran Launches Human Trials on Second Homegrown COVID Vaccine

Iran, Iraq Ink MoUs on Judicial Cooperation

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit?

Saudi Arabia, UAE behind Deadly Bombings in Baghdad: Iraqi Group

Biden Administration May Have Roadmap To ISIS Revival In Iraq

Iran Leader Predicts ‘Brilliant Future’ for Iraqi Youths

Taliban in Iran for Talks on Afghan Peace

Saudi Regime ’Pirates Ship Carrying Gas to Yemen

Syria Warns Israeli Occupation of Arab Lands Threatens Regional Security

Bangladesh Sends More Rohingya Refugees to Remote Islands

Iran Blocks Saudi Regime, UAE from Participating in UN Disarmament Conference

Israeli Settler Groups With Ties To the US Are Evicting Palestinians in Mass

Qatar-Mediated Iran-Saudi Arabia Détente: Obstacles, Chances

Why Is the West Afraid of Iranian Space Rocket Tests?

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown

Turkey to Continue Talks with Russia on 2nd Batch of S-400 Air Defense Systems: Erdogan

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

30 Taliban Militants, 5 Afghan Security Forces Killed in Separate Blasts

Saturday 13 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
30 Taliban Militants, 5 Afghan Security Forces Killed in Separate Blasts
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- At least 30 Taliban militants were killed after an explosive device went off inside a mosque in Dawlatabad district of the northern Balkh province on Saturday.

According to the Afghan army spokesman Mohammad Hanif Rezai, a group of Taliban insurgents were busy with receiving training in Qalta village of the restive district on how to make explosive devices and roadside bombs when a mine went off suddenly, killing 30 militants on the spot, six of them foreign nationals, Xinhua reported.

The spokesman, however, failed to identify the nationality of the foreigners killed in the blast but said the blast took place at 09:25 a.m. local time.

Several Killed, injured in blasts and clashes across Afghanistan

At least four Afghan security force members, including a commander, have been killed and seven critically injured in blasts in eastern and southern provinces, officials say, adding that three civilians were injured in the east.

No armed group immediately claimed responsibility for the three attacks, which come amid a surge in violence in Afghanistan as clashes intensify between government forces and Taliban fighters.

A string of near-daily roadside bombings in recent weeks has killed government officials, judges, journalists and activists.

The bloodshed comes as United States-brokered peace talks in Qatar between the Taliban and representatives of the Afghan government have staggered in recent months.

US President Joe Biden’s team is reviewing a peace-building deal that the government of his predecessor Donald Trump sealed with the Taliban in February 2020. The pact requires all US and allied forces to leave the country by May 1.

The US has reduced the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 from the 12,000 there when the agreement was signed. But violence remains high, with the US and Afghan governments largely blaming the Taliban.

On Saturday, a police spokesman in southern Kandahar province said a blast there was caused by a Humvee packed with explosives that targeted a police outpost, injuring seven police personnel.

Afghanistan’s defense ministry said “18 Taliban terrorists were killed and 9 others were wounded” in an operation in Arghandab district of Kandahar province on Friday night.

An explosion targeted the police commander in the Chapa Dara district of eastern Kunar province, killing four local police personnel, including the commander, said a provincial police spokesman.

A roadside bomb blast injured three civilians in Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Afghanistan Blast Taliban

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality