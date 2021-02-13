ICC to Replace Prosecutor Probing Israeli, US War Crimes

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 13 February 2021

Editor's Choice

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit?

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

News

30 Taliban Militants, 5 Afghan Security Forces Killed in Separate Blasts

30 Taliban Militants, 5 Afghan Security Forces Killed in Separate Blasts

At least 30 Taliban militants were killed after an explosive device went off inside a mosque in Dawlatabad district of the northern Balkh province on Saturday.

Over 400,000 Yemeni Children under 5 May Starve to Death in 2021: UN Severe malnutrition could claim lives of at least 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 this year, four UN agencies warned on Friday as Saudi Arabia and its allies are waging a brutal war against the already impoverished Arab state. The six-year-old aggression led by Saudi regime has rendered 80% of the population reliant on humanitarian aid

Bahraini People Rally on Eve of Uprising Anniversary Bahraini protesters rallied across the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom on the eve of the tenth anniversary of the popular uprising against the Al Khalifah regime.

99 Rights Groups Urge End of Yemen War, Freeze on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE About one hundred human rights organizations called for an immediate cessation of the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen and a freeze on arms sales to Saudi and the Emirati regimes, as well as lifting of a blockade on Yemen.

ICC to Replace Prosecutor Probing Israeli, US War Crimes Member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) are set to elect a new chief prosecutor for a nine-year term. The incumbent prosecutor Fatou Bensouda is under the US sanctions over probing war crimes committed by Israeli regime, the US and its allies and reportedly

Yemeni Forces Launch Retaliatory Missile Attack on Saudi Airbase Yemeni forces have fired missile on a Saudi airbase in the kingdom’s southwestern region of Asir, in retaliation for a devastating war led by Riyadh against the impoverished country.

Saudi Regime ’Pirates Ship Carrying Gas to Yemen The Saudi-led coalition has "pirated" one of the Yemeni Petroleum Company’s ships that was carrying more than five thousand tonnes of gas to the war-torn country.

Iran Leader Predicts ‘Brilliant Future’ for Iraqi Youths Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei in a letter to youths of neighboring Iraq promised a self-made “brilliant future” for them

Iranians Celebrate 42nd Anniversary of Islamic Revolution Mass crowds of Iranians celebrated the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime in 1979. Each year, the occasion is commemorated by nationwide mass rallies, but this year, there has been a change in the ceremonies due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Biden Administrations Abstains from Endorsing Trump Recognition of Golan Heights as Israel The US new administration refrained from endorsing the Trump-administration’s illegal recognition of the occupied Golan Heights as part of Israeli regime, however it did describe the land as being important for Israel’s security.

Iran, Iraq Ink MoUs on Judicial Cooperation Iran and Iraq have signed on Tuesday three memorandums of understanding to boost judicial and legal cooperation.

Extremist Groups Recruit US Military Service Members: Pentagon The US Defense Department confirmed that extremist groups are "very aggressively" recruiting US military service members, amid reports that a significant percentage of former President Donald Trump’s extremist supporters who launched a violent march on the Capitol on January 6 were active duty service members and others were military veterans.

Car Breaks into Israel’s Most Important Air Base Hosting F-35 Jets Two suspected car thief broke into the Israeli regime military’s most important air base in the southern part of the occupied territories on Monday night, exposing the security holes in the heavily guarded facility.

N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN North Korea has maintained and developed its nuclear and ballistic missile programs under harsh international sanctions last year, A United Nations (UN) report said.

Iran Parliament Speaker in Moscow Carrying Important Message from Ayatollah Khamenei for Putin Iranian Parliament Speaker arrived in Moscow on Sunday carrying an "important message" from Leader of the Islamic Republic for Russian President.

Israeli PM Appears in court over Corruption Charges Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared in court to formally respond to corruption charges against him on Monday.

Syria Condemns Turkey’s Plan to Open Schools in Northern Syria Syria denounced Turkey’s decision to open schools in northern Syria as “dangerous act” and a “flagrant violation of international law”.

Iran Launches Human Trials on Second Homegrown COVID Vaccine Iran has launched the first phase in the human trial of its second locally manufactured COVID-19 vaccine.

US Should Lift Sanctions on Iran First : Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the Islamic Republic will retrace its nuclear countermeasures once the US lifts its sanctions in a manner that could be verifiable by Tehran.

Trump Funneled Reelection Donor Funds into Private Business Donald Trump reportedly has moved tens of thousands of dollars raised from reelection campaign donors into his private business.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Over 400,000 Yemeni Children under 5 May Starve to Death in 2021: UN

Bahraini People Rally on Eve of Uprising Anniversary

ICC to Replace Prosecutor Probing Israeli, US War Crimes

30 Taliban Militants, 5 Afghan Security Forces Killed in Separate Blasts

American Tech Giants Are Partnering with India’s Strongman Leader to Crackdown on Dissent

99 Rights Groups Urge End of Yemen War, Freeze on Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE

UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’: Paper

Over 400,000 Yemeni Children under 5 May Starve to Death in 2021: UN

Will Biden Side with UAE’s Bin Zayed or Ditch Him?

Biden Administrations Abstains from Endorsing Trump Recognition of Golan Heights as Israel

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit?

Will Saudi Yemen War End with US Military Assistance Halt?

Iran to Give Decisive Response to Any Israeli Threat: Diplomat

Iranians Celebrate 42nd Anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Bahraini People Rally on Eve of Uprising Anniversary

US Should Lift Sanctions on Iran First : Leader

Extremist Groups Recruit US Military Service Members: Pentagon

Yemeni Forces Launch Retaliatory Missile Attack on Saudi Airbase

Saudi Regime ’Pirates Ship Carrying Gas to Yemen

Iran Leader Predicts ‘Brilliant Future’ for Iraqi Youths

Iran Launches Human Trials on Second Homegrown COVID Vaccine

Iran, Iraq Ink MoUs on Judicial Cooperation

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit?

Saudi Arabia, UAE behind Deadly Bombings in Baghdad: Iraqi Group

Biden Administration May Have Roadmap To ISIS Revival In Iraq

Iran Leader Predicts ‘Brilliant Future’ for Iraqi Youths

Taliban in Iran for Talks on Afghan Peace

Saudi Regime ’Pirates Ship Carrying Gas to Yemen

Syria Warns Israeli Occupation of Arab Lands Threatens Regional Security

Bangladesh Sends More Rohingya Refugees to Remote Islands

Iran Blocks Saudi Regime, UAE from Participating in UN Disarmament Conference

Israeli Settler Groups With Ties To the US Are Evicting Palestinians in Mass

Qatar-Mediated Iran-Saudi Arabia Détente: Obstacles, Chances

Why Is the West Afraid of Iranian Space Rocket Tests?

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown

Turkey to Continue Talks with Russia on 2nd Batch of S-400 Air Defense Systems: Erdogan

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

ICC to Replace Prosecutor Probing Israeli, US War Crimes

Saturday 13 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
ICC to Replace Prosecutor Probing Israeli, US War Crimes
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) are set to elect a new chief prosecutor for a nine-year term.  The incumbent prosecutor Fatou Bensouda is under the US sanctions over probing war crimes committed by Israeli regime, the US and its allies and reportedly.

On Friday, the ICC’s member states are set to elect a new chief prosecutor to take over from Fatou Bensouda, who has been investigating the Israeli military and officials and those of the United States and other countries for possible war crimes in Gaza, the Israeli-occupied territories, Afghanistan, and elsewhere.

Bensouda, born in Gambia, is slated to leave office in June after nine years in one of the most challenging jobs in the international justice system.

According to British media reports, member countries of the war crimes court will vote for one of the four candidates vying for the position, namely Britain’s Karim Khan, Carlos Castresana of Spain, Ireland’s Fergal Gaynor and Italy’s Francesco Lo Voi.

The voting session follows reports that the Israeli regime has launched a campaign to pile up the pressure on Bensouda after she ruled earlier this month that the ICC had jurisdiction to launch a criminal inquiry into the war crimes that have taken place in the blockaded Gaza Strip as well as the West Band East Jerusalem al-Quds, both occupied by Israel.

The ruling set the stage for a full investigation following a five-year preliminary probe led by Bensouda into the situation in the state of Palestine, which said in December 2019 that there were “reasonable basis to believe that war crimes were committed” in Gaza and Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

Israeli media reported on February 7 that the Israeli ministry for foreign affairs had ordered dozens of embassies worldwide to request that their host countries deliver a “discreet message” to Bensouda over her ruling on the ICC’s jurisdiction case.

Citing two unnamed Israeli officials familiar with the matter, Israel’s Walla news website reported that classified order had been defined as “urgent,” including a directive for diplomats to open embassies Sunday to begin the job.

The ambassadors were tasked with reaching out to heads of government and foreign ministers in the countries they are posted in to issue public statements of opposition to the ICC’s decision, according to the officials.

Israel is not a member of the ICC. Palestinians joined the court in 2015.

Following the ruling, the investigation case returned to Bensouda to decide whether she will move forward with the inquiry.

She had indicated earlier that the criminal investigation would focus on the 2014 Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, the occupying entity’s settlement policy, and Tel Aviv’s response to protests near the fence separating Gaza from the Israeli-occupied territories.

The ICC’s recent verdict was condemned by Israel but praised by Palestinians and international rights organizations.

Reacting to the ruling, Michael Lynk, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, said on Wednesday that the ICC’s decision “opens the door” for justice in Palestine.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

ICC War Crimes Israel Fatou Bensouda

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality