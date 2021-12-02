Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit?

What’s Behind Iranian Judiciary Chief’s Iraq Visit? The Iranian judiciary in Iraq to coordinate legal actions against the US and bilateral judicial cooperation.

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

News

Yemeni Forces Launch Retaliatory Missile Attack on Saudi Airbase

Yemeni Forces Launch Retaliatory Missile Attack on Saudi Airbase

Yemeni forces have fired missile on a Saudi airbase in the kingdom’s southwestern region of Asir, in retaliation for a devastating war led by Riyadh against the impoverished country.

Saudi Regime ’Pirates Ship Carrying Gas to Yemen The Saudi-led coalition has "pirated" one of the Yemeni Petroleum Company’s ships that was carrying more than five thousand tonnes of gas to the war-torn country.

Iran Leader Predicts ‘Brilliant Future’ for Iraqi Youths Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei in a letter to youths of neighboring Iraq promised a self-made “brilliant future” for them

Iranians Celebrate 42nd Anniversary of Islamic Revolution Mass crowds of Iranians celebrated the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime in 1979. Each year, the occasion is commemorated by nationwide mass rallies, but this year, there has been a change in the ceremonies due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Biden Administrations Abstains from Endorsing Trump Recognition of Golan Heights as Israel The US new administration refrained from endorsing the Trump-administration’s illegal recognition of the occupied Golan Heights as part of Israeli regime, however it did describe the land as being important for Israel’s security.

Iran, Iraq Ink MoUs on Judicial Cooperation Iran and Iraq have signed on Tuesday three memorandums of understanding to boost judicial and legal cooperation.

Extremist Groups Recruit US Military Service Members: Pentagon The US Defense Department confirmed that extremist groups are "very aggressively" recruiting US military service members, amid reports that a significant percentage of former President Donald Trump’s extremist supporters who launched a violent march on the Capitol on January 6 were active duty service members and others were military veterans.

Car Breaks into Israel’s Most Important Air Base Hosting F-35 Jets Two suspected car thief broke into the Israeli regime military’s most important air base in the southern part of the occupied territories on Monday night, exposing the security holes in the heavily guarded facility.

N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN North Korea has maintained and developed its nuclear and ballistic missile programs under harsh international sanctions last year, A United Nations (UN) report said.

Iran Parliament Speaker in Moscow Carrying Important Message from Ayatollah Khamenei for Putin Iranian Parliament Speaker arrived in Moscow on Sunday carrying an "important message" from Leader of the Islamic Republic for Russian President.

Israeli PM Appears in court over Corruption Charges Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared in court to formally respond to corruption charges against him on Monday.

Syria Condemns Turkey’s Plan to Open Schools in Northern Syria Syria denounced Turkey’s decision to open schools in northern Syria as “dangerous act” and a “flagrant violation of international law”.

Iran Launches Human Trials on Second Homegrown COVID Vaccine Iran has launched the first phase in the human trial of its second locally manufactured COVID-19 vaccine.

US Should Lift Sanctions on Iran First : Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the Islamic Republic will retrace its nuclear countermeasures once the US lifts its sanctions in a manner that could be verifiable by Tehran.

Trump Funneled Reelection Donor Funds into Private Business Donald Trump reportedly has moved tens of thousands of dollars raised from reelection campaign donors into his private business.

UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’: Paper The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has hired a group of hackers, who once worked for US intelligence agencies, to spy on its neighbor Qatar and other countries.

Iran to Give Decisive Response to Any Israeli Threat: Diplomat Iran warned against Israeli regime’s provocative and hawkish stances against the Islamic Republic, saying Tehran will give a decisive response to any Tel Aviv threat.

UAE, Bahrain Sharply Cut Aid to Palestinians after Normalization with Israel The Bahraini and the Emirati regimes have dramatically decreased financial aid to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees after the two Persian Gulf Arab regimes agreed to clinch US-brokered deals to normalize ties with Israeli regime last August.

Bin Salman Directed Second Assassination Plot against Ex-Intelligence Official Former Saudi intelligence official Saad al-Jabri said crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) instructed his assassination for the second time after the first assassination plot against him was failed two years ago.

Biden Administration Reverses Trump’s Terrorist Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah The US new administration has formally notified Congress that it will remove Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement from the list of foreign terrorist organizations, reversing a last-minute designation by former president Donald Trump

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Yemeni Forces Launch Retaliatory Missile Attack on Saudi Airbase

Friday 12 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Yemeni Forces Launch Retaliatory Missile Attack on Saudi Airbase
Alwaght- Yemeni forces have fired missile on a Saudi airbase in the kingdom’s southwestern region of Asir, in retaliation for a devastating war led by Riyadh against the impoverished country.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the missile struck with precision the designated targets in King Khalid Air Base, which lies 884 kilometers south of the Saudi capital Riyadh, late Thursday.

Saree said the surface-to-surface ballistic missile used in the operation is of a new generation, which has not been unveiled yet.

The senior Yemeni official warned Saudi Arabia that retaliatory attacks will continue as long as the Riyadh regime continues its military aggression, all-out siege and relentless raids against the war-ravaged Arab country.

Saudi reconnaissance drone shot down

Yemeni army forces also intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Saudi military flying over Yemen's central province of Ma’rib.

Brigadier General Saree said Yemeni air defense forces shot down the CH-4 combat drone with a surface-to-air missile over the Medghal district early on Friday.

The CH-4 drone has a 3,500- to 5,000-kilometer range and a 30- to 40-hour endurance. It is capable of carrying six missiles and a payload of up to 250 to 345 kilograms.

The unmanned aerial vehicle can fire air-to-ground missile from an altitude of 5,000 meters, staying outside the effective range of most anti-aircraft guns.

Yemeni forces seize strategic base  

Yemeni further captured a strategic base in Mar'rib from Saudi-sponsored militants loyal to former pro-Saudi president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Lebanon-based al-Mayadeen television news network reported that Yemeni troops and their allies took control of the Koufel military base on Thursday.

Military sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said scores of Hadi loyalists were killed or wounded.

Heavy fighting has continued between Yemeni forces and Hadi loyalists in Haylan and Makhdarah areas of the Sirwah district over the past few days.

Saudi Arabia launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the aim of bringing Hadi back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah movement.

According to the UN, 80 percent of Yemen’s 30 million people need some form of aid or protection. About 13.5 million Yemenis currently face acute food insecurity, UN data shows.

The European Parliament (EP) on Thursday called on EU member states to ban arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. 

In a resolution, European lawmakers welcomed a US decision to suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia and defer the transfer of F-35 fighter jets to the UAE. 

 

