Why Is Biden Silent About Iraq Policy?

  Thursday 11 February 2021

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Iran Leader Predicts ‘Brilliant Future’ for Iraqi Youths

Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei in a letter to youths of neighboring Iraq promised a self-made “brilliant future” for them

Iranians Celebrate 42nd Anniversary of Islamic Revolution Mass crowds of Iranians celebrated the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, which toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime in 1979. Each year, the occasion is commemorated by nationwide mass rallies, but this year, there has been a change in the ceremonies due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Biden Administrations Abstains from Endorsing Trump Recognition of Golan Heights as Israel The US new administration refrained from endorsing the Trump-administration’s illegal recognition of the occupied Golan Heights as part of Israeli regime, however it did describe the land as being important for Israel’s security.

Iran, Iraq Ink MoUs on Judicial Cooperation Iran and Iraq have signed on Tuesday three memorandums of understanding to boost judicial and legal cooperation.

Extremist Groups Recruit US Military Service Members: Pentagon The US Defense Department confirmed that extremist groups are "very aggressively" recruiting US military service members, amid reports that a significant percentage of former President Donald Trump’s extremist supporters who launched a violent march on the Capitol on January 6 were active duty service members and others were military veterans.

Car Breaks into Israel’s Most Important Air Base Hosting F-35 Jets Two suspected car thief broke into the Israeli regime military’s most important air base in the southern part of the occupied territories on Monday night, exposing the security holes in the heavily guarded facility.

N Korea Advanced Weapons Programs in 2020 despite Sanctions: UN North Korea has maintained and developed its nuclear and ballistic missile programs under harsh international sanctions last year, A United Nations (UN) report said.

Iran Parliament Speaker in Moscow Carrying Important Message from Ayatollah Khamenei for Putin Iranian Parliament Speaker arrived in Moscow on Sunday carrying an "important message" from Leader of the Islamic Republic for Russian President.

Israeli PM Appears in court over Corruption Charges Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu has appeared in court to formally respond to corruption charges against him on Monday.

Syria Condemns Turkey’s Plan to Open Schools in Northern Syria Syria denounced Turkey’s decision to open schools in northern Syria as “dangerous act” and a “flagrant violation of international law”.

Iran Launches Human Trials on Second Homegrown COVID Vaccine Iran has launched the first phase in the human trial of its second locally manufactured COVID-19 vaccine.

US Should Lift Sanctions on Iran First : Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the Islamic Republic will retrace its nuclear countermeasures once the US lifts its sanctions in a manner that could be verifiable by Tehran.

Trump Funneled Reelection Donor Funds into Private Business Donald Trump reportedly has moved tens of thousands of dollars raised from reelection campaign donors into his private business.

UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’: Paper The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has hired a group of hackers, who once worked for US intelligence agencies, to spy on its neighbor Qatar and other countries.

Iran to Give Decisive Response to Any Israeli Threat: Diplomat Iran warned against Israeli regime’s provocative and hawkish stances against the Islamic Republic, saying Tehran will give a decisive response to any Tel Aviv threat.

UAE, Bahrain Sharply Cut Aid to Palestinians after Normalization with Israel The Bahraini and the Emirati regimes have dramatically decreased financial aid to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees after the two Persian Gulf Arab regimes agreed to clinch US-brokered deals to normalize ties with Israeli regime last August.

Bin Salman Directed Second Assassination Plot against Ex-Intelligence Official Former Saudi intelligence official Saad al-Jabri said crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) instructed his assassination for the second time after the first assassination plot against him was failed two years ago.

Biden Administration Reverses Trump’s Terrorist Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah The US new administration has formally notified Congress that it will remove Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement from the list of foreign terrorist organizations, reversing a last-minute designation by former president Donald Trump

Bahrain Tortures Dissidents in Academy Where British University Runs Course: MPs British legislators called on the University of Huddersfield to close a master’s course it runs at Bahrain’s Royal Academy of Policing, after reports that the Manama regime is torturing political dissidents in the same building.

Iran Rejects Calls for Changes to Nuclear Deal, Its Original Signatories Iranian President strongly rejected calls for changes to the content of the 2015 nuclear deal and its original participants, after France said any new negotiations on the multilateral agreement should also include the Saudi regime.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Analysis

Why Is Biden Silent About Iraq Policy?

Alwaght- Less than a month after his inauguration, Joe Biden and his foreign policy team have made clear their stances almost on all important foreign policy cases. While the new US president was expected to reveal a new policy regarding Iraq, he has so far avoided to do so. Even in his last Thursday important speech in which he outlined his foreign policy approach, the Iraqi case remained unaddressed.

But why has the White House remained silent about Iraq? Will such silence signal Iraq significance downturn in the US foreign policy under Biden?

Iraq’s place in Biden foreign policy

The new US administration's policy in West Asia region, and in particular in Iraq, is still unclear. However, both in terms of Biden's track record in US policy toward Iraq and in terms of Iraq's weight in regional equations, one can speak of its importance in Biden's foreign policy.

Joe Biden has a long history of active involvement in US strategy on Iraq since 2000 in various administrations. He has also visited Iraq several times as a senator and vice president. As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Biden was instrumental in authorizing President George W. Bush to start the 2003 Iraq war. He also proposed partition of Iraq on the basis of ethnic and sectarian divisions in a 2006 proposal in the New York Times. After entering the White House as Vice President, he was appointed by President Barack Obama to oversee the Iraq case.

On the other hand, it is not just Biden who is known in the new US administration for having a significant track record in Iraq. Secretary of Defense candidate Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are both well acquainted with Iraq. Austin served as military commander during invasion of Iraq in 2003 and later served as US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander, overseeing the withdrawal of American troops and their return to Iraq under the pretext of fighting ISIS terrorist organization. Biden also named Barbara Leaf as Middle East and North Africa director general at the National Security Council and Brett McGurk as special coordinator for Middle East and North Africa affairs, putting the two seasoned diplomats at the head of the White House regional policy.

“Biden is well known to all the major Iraqi leaders who have met with him many times,” said Michael Knights, a fellow at the Washington Institute, adding: “This is reassuring for them and indicates that Iraq will get good attention in the Biden White House.”  

But regardless of the Biden and his foreign policy team’s record of focus on Iraq, the Arab country has had a special place in the American regional policy since 2003, the year the US invaded Iraq and ended Baathist rule of Saddam Hussein.

Factors such as Iraq's important role in the global energy market, its presence at the heart of the regional crisis and dispute, proximity to Iran as a major threat to American interests in the region in the eyes of US officials, important position in regional rivalries between Iran and US allies such as Saudi Arabia and the Israeli regime, being a major base for the American regional military presence and its importance in Syria campaign, especially given the impossibility of using the Incirlik base after disputes with Turkey over White House support for the Syrian Kurds, and also Baghdad’s place in Washington’s international prestige all demonstrate Iraq’s significance in the American West Asia policy. Even under Trump, Iraq was an exception in the president’s “exit doctrine” which favored pulling out of the region as part of “pivot to East” strategy. In fact, Trump’s pro-withdrawal approach in Afghanistan and Syria did not cover Iraq.

Biden silence under compulsion

In such circumstances, it can be said that Biden's silence on Iraq is more about compulsion and confusion the White House politicians face in their push to step out of Iraq challenges. Biden is heir to conditions that tie his hands for taking an approach the outcome of which is continuation of the American military presence in the Arab country. An Iraqi parliament’s resolution to expel the American forces from the country has fully marred any US presence legitimacy. And under Trump, the White House went to great lengths, from economic sanctions threat and closing down embassy in Baghdad to taking military action against the resistant groups in Iraq and setting timetable for withdrawal and stay under NATO flag to alleviate the anti-American sentiments Iraq is living, to circumvent the parliamentary bill, but finally met its failure. Even in recent months, Biden has put the plan to revive ISIS on the agenda with the cooperation of the Saudis, but it has not gone anywhere with the sophistication showed by the people and the armed forces, particularly the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Meanwhile, Iraqi resistant groups announced that they will not wait Biden pullout plan declaration, and in case of the new administration’s waste of time, they would step up military actions against the occupying forces. So, the closure of way of political maneuvering for Biden explains why the new president chooses to be silent on Iraq case.

 

