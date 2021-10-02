Iran Leader Predicts ‘Brilliant Future’ for Iraqi Youths

Alwaght- Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a letter to youths of neighboring Iraq promised a self-made “brilliant future” for them.

“To the dear Iraqi youth; I like you, pray for you and ask God Almighty to grant you victory and success in achieving worldly and otherworldly happiness and stability on the straight path,” the Leader said in the letter, which had been written on January 21 and was published on Tuesday.

“I give you the good news of a brilliant future for Iraq that will be built by your hands and strong resolve,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

The letter was published concurrent with the visit of Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi to neighboring Iraq.

Raeisi highlights Leader’s support for Iraq

During a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad on Tuesday night, Raeisi highlighted the Leader’s support for the Iraqi nation and government.

The Iraqi premier, for his part, stressed the importance of cooperation between the two neighboring countries aimed at boosting regional security and stability.

He also praised outstanding Tehran-Baghdad relations.

In 2014, when Daesh unleashed its campaign of terror in Iraq, Iranian military advisers rushed to the aid of Iraqi armed forces on Baghdad’s request, helping them reverse Daesh’s gains and ultimately liberate their entire homeland from the Takfiri group some three years later.

Three years after the fall of Daesh in Iraq and Syria, the US assassinated top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who played a key role in eliminating Daesh in the region, in a drone strike upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport on January 3 at the invitation of the Iraqi government.

Raeisi was set to follow up on the assassination case during his trip to Iraq.