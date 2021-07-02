UAE Hired American Hackers to Spy on ’Enemies’: Paper

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 7 February 2021

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon?

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has hired a group of hackers, who once worked for US intelligence agencies, to spy on its neighbor Qatar and other countries.

Iran to Give Decisive Response to Any Israeli Threat: Diplomat Iran warned against Israeli regime’s provocative and hawkish stances against the Islamic Republic, saying Tehran will give a decisive response to any Tel Aviv threat.

UAE, Bahrain Sharply Cut Aid to Palestinians after Normalization with Israel The Bahraini and the Emirati regimes have dramatically decreased financial aid to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees after the two Persian Gulf Arab regimes agreed to clinch US-brokered deals to normalize ties with Israeli regime last August.

Bin Salman Directed Second Assassination Plot against Ex-Intelligence Official Former Saudi intelligence official Saad al-Jabri said crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) instructed his assassination for the second time after the first assassination plot against him was failed two years ago.

Biden Administration Reverses Trump’s Terrorist Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah The US new administration has formally notified Congress that it will remove Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement from the list of foreign terrorist organizations, reversing a last-minute designation by former president Donald Trump

Bahrain Tortures Dissidents in Academy Where British University Runs Course: MPs British legislators called on the University of Huddersfield to close a master’s course it runs at Bahrain’s Royal Academy of Policing, after reports that the Manama regime is torturing political dissidents in the same building.

Iran Rejects Calls for Changes to Nuclear Deal, Its Original Signatories Iranian President strongly rejected calls for changes to the content of the 2015 nuclear deal and its original participants, after France said any new negotiations on the multilateral agreement should also include the Saudi regime.

Myanmar Police File Charges against Ousted Leader Myanmarese police have filed charges against the Buddhist regime’s detained leader over importing communications equipment, Reuters reported.

Saudi Regime Forces Attack Protesters: Report Saudi forces reportedly have attacked demonstrators who were protesting against regime’s economic policies.

Wave of Bomb Hit Afghan Capital, 3 Killed A series of explosions hit the Afghan capital on Tuesday, killing at least three people and injuring seven others.

Bangladesh Sends More Rohingya Refugees to Remote Islands Bangladesh has sent more than 1400 Rohingya refugees to remote islands in the Bay of Bengal.

Saudi-Led Coalition Dropped over 3,000 Cluster Bombs on Yemeni People The Saudi-led military coalition has used 3,179 cluster bombs against Yemeni people since the outbreak of the brutal aggression against the defenseless Arab nation in 2015, the director-general of the Yemen Executive Mine Action Center (YEMAC) said.

Russia Police Crack Down on Protesters Detain over 5,000 Russian Riot police clashed with protests across the country on Sunday, detaining more than 5,000 people who took to the streets in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Myanmarese Military Launch Coup, Detain Leaders Myanmar’s military, in an apparent coup, detained the country’s President Win Myint and civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as well as other senior figures from the ruling party taking control of the country for one year.

Iran COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against UK Virus Variant: Producer Iranian coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Coviran Barekat, works against the British variant of COVID-19, the head of the vaccine’s production team said.

Saudi Regime Sue Ex-Spy Chief over Alleged $3.5bn Fraud Saudi state-owned companies have sued the regime’s former intelligence chief in a Canadian court, accusing Saad Aljabri of stealing billions of dollars.

Ansarullah Hails Italy’s Decision to End Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has welcomed Italy’s decision to halt arms exports to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the Arab regimes’ brutal aggression on impoverished Yemen.

Only Way to Restore Stability in Region is Thru Synergy: Iran FM Iran and Turkey share the aide that stability will be restored to the region only through “synergy” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank Israeli forces attacked on Friday Palestinians who were protesting against illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank

Israeli Top General’s Anti-Iran Remarks Trigers Criticism Inside Regime Former Israeli military figures denounced “empty” and “inappropriate” remarks of the regime’s army chief of staff against Iran

alwaght.com
Sunday 7 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has hired a group of hackers, who once worked for US intelligence agencies, to spy on its neighbor Qatar and other countries.

According to the New York Times, David Evenden, a former National Security Agency (NSA) analyst, and other US operatives were lured to Abu Dhabi by a boutique Beltway contractor with offers to double, even quadruple, their salaries and promises of a tax-free lifestyle. 

The former US intelligence officials were initially requested to spy on dissidents and political opponents of the UAE monarchy, according to the Times.

Soon, though, they were assigned to a new project and asked to find out whether there were any connections between the Qatari government and the Muslim Brotherhood, and whether Qatar was funding the movement.

Evenden told his bosses that the only way to know would be to hack Qatar and launch spying operations on the tiny energy-rich nation. “Go for it,” they told him.

According to Evenden, his team at the contractor, CyberPoint, hacked UAE enemies all over the world, including officials at world's soccer governing body FIFA, the monarchy’s Twitter critics, and especially Qatari royals.

UAE authorities reportedly wanted to know where they were flying, who they were meeting and what they were saying, the report said.

In late 2015, emails from Michelle Obama popped up on Evenden’s computer screen when the former US first lady’s team was putting the finishing touches on a trip to the Middle East.

Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the wife of former Qatari monarch Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, had invited her to speak at an annual education summit in Doha.

Obama and her team were in constant communication with Sheikha Moza and every last email between them and their staff — every personal reflection, reservation, itinerary change and security detail — was beaming back to former NSA analysts’ computers in Abu Dhabi.

“That was the moment I said, ‘We shouldn’t be doing this,’" Evenden said. “We should not be targeting these people.”

Evenden and his family were soon on a flight back to the United States where he and the few colleagues who joined him tipped off the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Soon after return, Evenden started fielding calls and LinkedIn messages from his old buddies at the NSA, who had gotten a “really cool job offer” from Abu Dhabi and wanted his advice. By 2020, the calls had become a drumbeat.

“Don’t go. This is not the work you think you will be doing,” he pleaded.

Back in April 2019, Reuters news agency reported that a number of American hackers who once worked for US intelligence agencies helped the UAE spy on a BBC host, the chairman of Al Jazeera television news network and other prominent Arab media figures during a 2017 diplomatic row between UAE and its allies against Qatar.

The American operatives reportedly worked for Project Raven, a secret Emirati intelligence program, and included at least nine former employees of the US National Security Agency and the US military.

Last month, Saudi Arabia and its three Arab allies – the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt – signed a “solidarity and stability” agreement with Qatar to purportedly put an end to years of their diplomatic rift. 

In June 2017, the quartet severed economic and diplomatic ties with Qatar accusing it, among other things, of supporting “terrorism” and having close ties to Iran. A land, sea and air blockade was also imposed by the four countries.

 

