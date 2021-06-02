Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 6 February 2021

Editor's Choice

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon?

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

News

UAE, Bahrain Sharply Cut Aid to Palestinians after Normalization with Israel

UAE, Bahrain Sharply Cut Aid to Palestinians after Normalization with Israel

The Bahraini and the Emirati regimes have dramatically decreased financial aid to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees after the two Persian Gulf Arab regimes agreed to clinch US-brokered deals to normalize ties with Israeli regime last August.

Bin Salman Directed Second Assassination Plot against Ex-Intelligence Official Former Saudi intelligence official Saad al-Jabri said crown prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) instructed his assassination for the second time after the first assassination plot against him was failed two years ago.

Biden Administration Reverses Trump’s Terrorist Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah The US new administration has formally notified Congress that it will remove Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement from the list of foreign terrorist organizations, reversing a last-minute designation by former president Donald Trump

Bahrain Tortures Dissidents in Academy Where British University Runs Course: MPs British legislators called on the University of Huddersfield to close a master’s course it runs at Bahrain’s Royal Academy of Policing, after reports that the Manama regime is torturing political dissidents in the same building.

Iran Rejects Calls for Changes to Nuclear Deal, Its Original Signatories Iranian President strongly rejected calls for changes to the content of the 2015 nuclear deal and its original participants, after France said any new negotiations on the multilateral agreement should also include the Saudi regime.

Myanmar Police File Charges against Ousted Leader Myanmarese police have filed charges against the Buddhist regime’s detained leader over importing communications equipment, Reuters reported.

Saudi Regime Forces Attack Protesters: Report Saudi forces reportedly have attacked demonstrators who were protesting against regime’s economic policies.

Wave of Bomb Hit Afghan Capital, 3 Killed A series of explosions hit the Afghan capital on Tuesday, killing at least three people and injuring seven others.

Bangladesh Sends More Rohingya Refugees to Remote Islands Bangladesh has sent more than 1400 Rohingya refugees to remote islands in the Bay of Bengal.

Saudi-Led Coalition Dropped over 3,000 Cluster Bombs on Yemeni People The Saudi-led military coalition has used 3,179 cluster bombs against Yemeni people since the outbreak of the brutal aggression against the defenseless Arab nation in 2015, the director-general of the Yemen Executive Mine Action Center (YEMAC) said.

Russia Police Crack Down on Protesters Detain over 5,000 Russian Riot police clashed with protests across the country on Sunday, detaining more than 5,000 people who took to the streets in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Myanmarese Military Launch Coup, Detain Leaders Myanmar’s military, in an apparent coup, detained the country’s President Win Myint and civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as well as other senior figures from the ruling party taking control of the country for one year.

Iran COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against UK Virus Variant: Producer Iranian coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Coviran Barekat, works against the British variant of COVID-19, the head of the vaccine’s production team said.

Saudi Regime Sue Ex-Spy Chief over Alleged $3.5bn Fraud Saudi state-owned companies have sued the regime’s former intelligence chief in a Canadian court, accusing Saad Aljabri of stealing billions of dollars.

Ansarullah Hails Italy’s Decision to End Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has welcomed Italy’s decision to halt arms exports to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the Arab regimes’ brutal aggression on impoverished Yemen.

Only Way to Restore Stability in Region is Thru Synergy: Iran FM Iran and Turkey share the aide that stability will be restored to the region only through “synergy” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank Israeli forces attacked on Friday Palestinians who were protesting against illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank

Israeli Top General’s Anti-Iran Remarks Trigers Criticism Inside Regime Former Israeli military figures denounced “empty” and “inappropriate” remarks of the regime’s army chief of staff against Iran

Syria Warns Israeli Occupation of Arab Lands Threatens Regional Security Syria warned on Tuesday that the Israeli regime’s occupation of Arab territories poses dire threats to the stability and security of the West Asia.

Protesting Indian Framers Clash with Police on Republic Day Hundreds of Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against new agriculture laws have broken through police barricades at the heart of New Delhi as the country was marking Republic Day with a military parade

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

UAE, Bahrain Sharply Cut Aid to Palestinians after Normalization with Israel

Bin Salman Directed Second Assassination Plot against Ex-Intelligence Official

Bahrain Tortures Dissidents in Academy Where British University Runs Course: MPs

Biden Administration Reverses Trump’s Terrorist Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah

Myanmarese Military Launch Coup, Detain Leaders

How Does Russia Look At South Yemen Developments?

Wave of Bomb Hit Afghan Capital, 3 Killed

Russia Police Crack Down on Protesters Detain over 5,000

Myanmar Police File Charges against Ousted Leader

Why Is the West Afraid of Iranian Space Rocket Tests?

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown

Iran Rejects Calls for Changes to Nuclear Deal, Its Original Signatories

Bahrain Tortures Dissidents in Academy Where British University Runs Course: MPs

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon?

Why Was Netanyahu’s UAE Visit Postponed Several Times?

Can Israelis Really Take Military Action against Iran?

Bangladesh Sends More Rohingya Refugees to Remote Islands

Bin Salman Directed Second Assassination Plot against Ex-Intelligence Official

UAE, Bahrain Sharply Cut Aid to Palestinians after Normalization with Israel

Ansarullah Hails Italy’s Decision to End Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE

A Manufactured Crisis: How Saudi Arabia Uses Oil to Bring Yemen to its Knees

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown

Only Iran Backed Iraqi Nation in Difficult Times of Anti-ISIS Fight: Al-Amiri

US Sought to Orchestrate Capitol Riot-Style Incident in Lebanon: Hezbollah

Saudi Arabia Seemingly Revising Its Aggressive Foreign Policy Approach: Iran

Hamas Blames Israel for Assassination of Islamic Movement Leader

Saudi Arabia, UAE behind Deadly Bombings in Baghdad: Iraqi Group

Israeli Court Rules Palestinian Filmmaker Must Pay Damages To Soldier Who Took Part in Massacre

US Navy Sex Trafficking in Bahrain

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Arrests at Widespread Russia Protests Hit 3,000

US ’Biggest Enemy’ of North Korea No Matter Who Leads the Country: Kim Jong-un

US Protests to China in Own backyard as Biden Pivots to Asia

Over 10 Iraqi Popular Forces Killed in Militants’ Ambush in Tikrit

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

UAE, Bahrain Sharply Cut Aid to Palestinians after Normalization with Israel

Saturday 6 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
UAE, Bahrain Sharply Cut Aid to Palestinians after Normalization with Israel
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The Bahraini and the Emirati regimes have dramatically decreased financial aid to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees after the two Persian Gulf Arab regimes agreed to clinch US-brokered deals to normalize ties with Israeli regime last August.

Israeli Channel 12 television network, citing Center for Near East Policy Research, reported on Friday that while the UAE funded the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) $53 million and $51 million in 2018 and 2019 respectively, it provided the agency a mere $1 million last year.

The report added that Bahrain had also cut funds, but did not provide any figures. UNRWA confirmed the account.

The report said the moves could be seen as an act of retaliation after the Palestinians condemned the two Persian Gulf states over their diplomatic ties with Israel, and accused them of treachery.

Back in September 2018, former US president Donald Trump made the abrupt announcement that his administration would halt funding to the United Nations’ agency assisting Palestine refugees across the Middle East.

Palestinian officials sharply criticized then US decision, calling it a “flagrant assault” against Palestinians.

Last month, Washington’s interim UN envoy, Richard Mills, said President Joe Biden intends to “restore US assistance programs that support economic development and humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people,” without mentioning UNRWA.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed agreements with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani during an official ceremony hosted by Trump at the White House on September 15 last year.

Palestinians, who seek an independent state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, with East Jerusalem as its capital view the deals as betrayal of their cause.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas protested the normalization deals with Israel, saying they will be fruitless as long as the United States and the Israeli regime do not recognize the rights of the Palestinian nation and refuse to resolve the issue of Palestinian refugees.

Abbas reiterated that there will be no peace, security or stability for anyone in the region unless the Israeli regime ended its occupation of Palestinian land, and Palestinians could restore their full rights as stipulated in international resolutions.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Bahrain UAE Israeli Regime

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality