Why Is the West Afraid of Iranian Space Rocket Tests?

  Thursday 4 February 2021

News

Iran Rejects Calls for Changes to Nuclear Deal, Its Original Signatories

Iranian President strongly rejected calls for changes to the content of the 2015 nuclear deal and its original participants, after France said any new negotiations on the multilateral agreement should also include the Saudi regime.

Myanmar Police File Charges against Ousted Leader Myanmarese police have filed charges against the Buddhist regime’s detained leader over importing communications equipment, Reuters reported.

Saudi Regime Forces Attack Protesters: Report Saudi forces reportedly have attacked demonstrators who were protesting against regime’s economic policies.

Wave of Bomb Hit Afghan Capital, 3 Killed A series of explosions hit the Afghan capital on Tuesday, killing at least three people and injuring seven others.

Bangladesh Sends More Rohingya Refugees to Remote Islands Bangladesh has sent more than 1400 Rohingya refugees to remote islands in the Bay of Bengal.

Saudi-Led Coalition Dropped over 3,000 Cluster Bombs on Yemeni People The Saudi-led military coalition has used 3,179 cluster bombs against Yemeni people since the outbreak of the brutal aggression against the defenseless Arab nation in 2015, the director-general of the Yemen Executive Mine Action Center (YEMAC) said.

Russia Police Crack Down on Protesters Detain over 5,000 Russian Riot police clashed with protests across the country on Sunday, detaining more than 5,000 people who took to the streets in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Myanmarese Military Launch Coup, Detain Leaders Myanmar’s military, in an apparent coup, detained the country’s President Win Myint and civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as well as other senior figures from the ruling party taking control of the country for one year.

Iran COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against UK Virus Variant: Producer Iranian coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Coviran Barekat, works against the British variant of COVID-19, the head of the vaccine’s production team said.

Saudi Regime Sue Ex-Spy Chief over Alleged $3.5bn Fraud Saudi state-owned companies have sued the regime’s former intelligence chief in a Canadian court, accusing Saad Aljabri of stealing billions of dollars.

Ansarullah Hails Italy’s Decision to End Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has welcomed Italy’s decision to halt arms exports to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the Arab regimes’ brutal aggression on impoverished Yemen.

Only Way to Restore Stability in Region is Thru Synergy: Iran FM Iran and Turkey share the aide that stability will be restored to the region only through “synergy” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank Israeli forces attacked on Friday Palestinians who were protesting against illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank

Israeli Top General’s Anti-Iran Remarks Trigers Criticism Inside Regime Former Israeli military figures denounced “empty” and “inappropriate” remarks of the regime’s army chief of staff against Iran

Syria Warns Israeli Occupation of Arab Lands Threatens Regional Security Syria warned on Tuesday that the Israeli regime’s occupation of Arab territories poses dire threats to the stability and security of the West Asia.

Protesting Indian Framers Clash with Police on Republic Day Hundreds of Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against new agriculture laws have broken through police barricades at the heart of New Delhi as the country was marking Republic Day with a military parade

Iran to Take US Actions Not words as Its Yardstick: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister said on Tuesday the Islamic Republic will take action whenever the US returns to the 2015 nuclear deal and terminates it illegal sanctions on the West Asian Nation, stressing that Tehran takes Washington’s actions, not words, as its yardstick.

Nigerian Court Orders Wife of Zakzaky Taken to Hospital for COVID-19 At the resumption of the Zakzaky case in the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna, the state High Court has ordered officials of the Kaduna Correctional Center to move Zakzaky’s wife, Zeenat, to a government hospital for proper treatment for COVID-19.

Taliban in Iran for Talks on Afghan Peace Taliban has sent a high-ranking delegation to Iran for talks on the Afghan peace process and relevant topics.

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen Hundreds global human right and anti-war organizations have signed a statement calling for an end to the Saudi-led coalition against Yemeni nation

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Analysis

Why Is the West Afraid of Iranian Space Rocket Tests?

Thursday 4 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- On Monday, Iran sent into space a new satellite launcher, achieving its “most powerful rocket engine.”

Videos and reports showed the “successful” test of the hybrid satellite carrier, dubbed Zuljanah.

Space authorities in Iran officially said that the space vehicle has no plan yet to launch satellites into the space and the launch was conducted mainly for testing, however.

Communications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, had said that Zuljanah hybrid satellite carrier "enters the launch process at a lower cost and can bear weight of more than one satellite." He had also said that the ground test of this satellite has now been completed successfully and field test will begin soon.

However, the test has met with widespread reactions. The US on Tuesday expressed concern over the test launch. A State Department’s spokesman said Washington is concerned about the efforts by Iran to develop space launch vehicles (SLVs) as they have the ability to advance Iran's ballistic missiles.

“These devices represent a serious risk of proliferation since they incorporate technologies identical to those used in ballistic missiles, including long-range missiles, and are interchangeable with them”, he told AFP, adding: “These trials allow Iran to gain experience and refine such technologies.”

Concerns about Iran's missile capability, which Tehran says are unjustified and unfounded, are not limited to Washington. They are also voiced by the US top ally in the region the Israeli regime. Tel Aviv expressed concern about the development of Iranian missile technology in a bid to blacken Iran's missile capability. In addition to the Israelis, some European countries, such as France, have made similar statements in recent days against Iran's missile progress, demanding that Iran stop tests.

Why are the West and Tel Aviv concerned about Iranian missile technology development?

Generally, Iran's space program, of which ballistic missile launches are a part, is aimed at strengthening commercial capacity and does not violate  its international agreements.

On the other hand, senior Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the missile program is defensive, although at the same time they have ruled out any negotiations to limit it. At present, some Iranian missiles like Shahab 1, 2 and 3, Qayam1 and Emad use liquid fuel and others like Fateh, Zulfiqar and Sejil are solid fuel-powered.

The Islamic Republic also has an active and developed space program, and the launch of the "Omid", or Hope, satellite on February 2, 2009, into space was its first experience in this field.

The very continuation of Iran's space program is a clear sign of the nation’s progress and simultaneously failure of the policy of pressure and sanctions against Tehran. In other words, Iran’s space and missile development programs have always faced strong protests and anger from the US and its allies in the Europe. The missile program is one of the drivers behind the massive American sanctions against the country.

On the other hand, at the same time of the massive sanctions against Iran, and especially at a time when the Trump administration introduced its “maximum pressure” campaign against the Islamic Republic, Tehran was noticeably able to develop and advance the scientific and technical capabilities of its space and missile program. The peak of advances in this field is Zuljanah satellite rocket’s use of solid fuel in the first and second stages. The development of this scientific and technical capability against the backdrop of the sanctions and maximum pressure is a clear sign of the failure of pressure from the West against Iran, and it is this Western defeat that makes them strongly demand a halt to Iran's space and missile activities.

Another reason driving the West to negatively approach the Iranian scientific advances is a decades-long Iranophobia campaign in the region.

Iranophobia has been a constant policy of European countries and the Americans. Even through verbal attacks and unfounded claims about Iran's scientific potentials, they try to promote a fear of the Iranian progresses among the regional states. Interestingly, despite this negative propaganda and blackening campaign, many countries in the region do not pay much attention to propaganda against Iran's scientific and missile capabilities. Except for a couple of Persian Gulf Arab monarchies, mainly Saudi Arabia and the UAE, regional states like Turkey, Iraq, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and even some Persian Gulf states like Qatar and Oman have close and warm ties with Iran and have never raised negative postures against their neighbor’s scientific and mainly missile advancements. This clarifies that the West’s heavily-funded Iranophobia has been a total failure in the region.

Missile capability a must for Iran

In the past two decades, Iran has made great efforts to develop and improve missiles and their accuracy. Currently, its missile power is one of the main deterrents among the country's armed forces to any foreign attack.

Most of the current Iranian fighters were purchased from the US in the 1970s. Iran has no way but developing its defense capabilities using asymmetrical warfare strategy and also developing its missile power, a strategy seen by many strategists as reasonable.

Another development in this regard is Iran's development of satellite carriers. Technically, a country with such capability can also produce missiles with a range of several thousand kilometers. This, thus, very well explains the US sensitivity to Iran's missile capability.

Many experts agree that in the event of any military conflict between Iran and the US, the latter will suffer heavy blows from Iranian missiles. The US missile defenses are far from being capable of intercepting all of the missiles fired by Iran, and the destruction of launch sites and platforms by multiple airstrike is unthinkable.

Due to this vulnerability the US is concerned about the Iran’s missile might and tries to put strains on the Islamic Republic under the ruse of their nuclear capability. These pressures have gone nowhere so far, however.

