  Thursday 4 February 2021

Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon? Aoun and the PM-designate exchange accusations over a failure to form government in Lebanon. But the foreign actors cannot be ignored.

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Iran Rejects Calls for Changes to Nuclear Deal, Its Original Signatories

Iranian President strongly rejected calls for changes to the content of the 2015 nuclear deal and its original participants, after France said any new negotiations on the multilateral agreement should also include the Saudi regime.

Myanmar Police File Charges against Ousted Leader Myanmarese police have filed charges against the Buddhist regime’s detained leader over importing communications equipment, Reuters reported.

Saudi Regime Forces Attack Protesters: Report Saudi forces reportedly have attacked demonstrators who were protesting against regime’s economic policies.

Wave of Bomb Hit Afghan Capital, 3 Killed A series of explosions hit the Afghan capital on Tuesday, killing at least three people and injuring seven others.

Bangladesh Sends More Rohingya Refugees to Remote Islands Bangladesh has sent more than 1400 Rohingya refugees to remote islands in the Bay of Bengal.

Saudi-Led Coalition Dropped over 3,000 Cluster Bombs on Yemeni People The Saudi-led military coalition has used 3,179 cluster bombs against Yemeni people since the outbreak of the brutal aggression against the defenseless Arab nation in 2015, the director-general of the Yemen Executive Mine Action Center (YEMAC) said.

Russia Police Crack Down on Protesters Detain over 5,000 Russian Riot police clashed with protests across the country on Sunday, detaining more than 5,000 people who took to the streets in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Myanmarese Military Launch Coup, Detain Leaders Myanmar’s military, in an apparent coup, detained the country’s President Win Myint and civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as well as other senior figures from the ruling party taking control of the country for one year.

Iran COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against UK Virus Variant: Producer Iranian coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Coviran Barekat, works against the British variant of COVID-19, the head of the vaccine’s production team said.

Saudi Regime Sue Ex-Spy Chief over Alleged $3.5bn Fraud Saudi state-owned companies have sued the regime’s former intelligence chief in a Canadian court, accusing Saad Aljabri of stealing billions of dollars.

Ansarullah Hails Italy’s Decision to End Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has welcomed Italy’s decision to halt arms exports to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the Arab regimes’ brutal aggression on impoverished Yemen.

Only Way to Restore Stability in Region is Thru Synergy: Iran FM Iran and Turkey share the aide that stability will be restored to the region only through “synergy” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank Israeli forces attacked on Friday Palestinians who were protesting against illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank

Israeli Top General’s Anti-Iran Remarks Trigers Criticism Inside Regime Former Israeli military figures denounced “empty” and “inappropriate” remarks of the regime’s army chief of staff against Iran

Syria Warns Israeli Occupation of Arab Lands Threatens Regional Security Syria warned on Tuesday that the Israeli regime’s occupation of Arab territories poses dire threats to the stability and security of the West Asia.

Protesting Indian Framers Clash with Police on Republic Day Hundreds of Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against new agriculture laws have broken through police barricades at the heart of New Delhi as the country was marking Republic Day with a military parade

Iran to Take US Actions Not words as Its Yardstick: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister said on Tuesday the Islamic Republic will take action whenever the US returns to the 2015 nuclear deal and terminates it illegal sanctions on the West Asian Nation, stressing that Tehran takes Washington’s actions, not words, as its yardstick.

Nigerian Court Orders Wife of Zakzaky Taken to Hospital for COVID-19 At the resumption of the Zakzaky case in the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna, the state High Court has ordered officials of the Kaduna Correctional Center to move Zakzaky’s wife, Zeenat, to a government hospital for proper treatment for COVID-19.

Taliban in Iran for Talks on Afghan Peace Taliban has sent a high-ranking delegation to Iran for talks on the Afghan peace process and relevant topics.

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen Hundreds global human right and anti-war organizations have signed a statement calling for an end to the Saudi-led coalition against Yemeni nation

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Thursday 4 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Aoun-Hariri Rift: Who Is Really to Blame for New Govt. Absence in Lebanon?

Alwaght- After nearly a year of turmoil in the Lebanese political scene, Saad Hariri was tasked with forming a cabinet in October last year for the fourth time in his political life. He was supposed to designate his new government members in less than 10 days, and even in December he announced that he had introduced a technocratic cabinet to President Michel Aoun. But despite all these actions, the country still is suffering from power vacuum. Upon his designation, Hariri promised to revive the French roadmap and set aside the old political rifts.

In the recent weeks, Hariri and his orbit pointed the fingers of blame at Aoun as the factor behind the failure to form a new government. Over the past month, the differences between the two political figures dramatically intensified, making the tensions between them a brazen matter for the nation’s media and public. The conflict of views over a new cabinet elevated to new heights since December last year and reached their peak last week. At a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Hasan Diab, Aoun accused Hariri of “lying”, a leaked video showed, triggering severe attacks on the president from Hariri team.

Hariri-Aoun dispute escalates

As of mid-December 2020, differences between the two had escalated following Hariri's presentation of a list of ministers to Aoun. On the one hand, Hariri claims he intends to form a technocratic government free of sectarian polarizations, and on the other, Aoun argues that he does not allow illegal moves by the PM-designate in protection of the Lebanese constitution.

In the past few days, Hariri in a statement attacking the president, claimed the “country is in an abyss of suffering but the powerful president is indifferent”. Referring to the president’s recent remarks in Al-Akhbar newspaper, he denounced  Aoun’s comments and rejected attempt to turn the political dispute into an Islamic-Christian one and impose his favorable individuals.

“Transfer of the political dispute to the sectarian arena is an unsuccessful and rejected attempt that will not pass, to organize an Islamic-Christian clash that some consider as the shortest muddy way to refloat those they want to refloat and pave the Baabda road for the political legacy,” he said on Friday.

Hariri added that they want a technocratic government, while the “presidency wants a partisan one.” Also Hariri’s close circles claim that Aoun is trying to secure a one-third of the disputed seats in the new cabinet, which is a source of the failure to form a new cabinet.

Commenting on the new government and the reason behind cutting off toes with Hariri, Aoun said: “There is no need for me to invite him to come to Ba'bada [palace]. I told him earlier that if he came to Ba'bada with a balanced government, we would welcome him. But on December 23, he introduced a government of 18 ministers, which was unbalanced, and I opposed it, and now, if our request is met, Ba'bada doors are open to him.”

“These allegations are not true at all, and the statements issued by the Ba’bada palace confirm this," said the president’s press office in a statement in response to reports that Aoun had requested one-third of the disputed seats in the new cabinet.

Lebanese political community’s key question: Who is really to blame for the delay?

Amid the exchange of the accusations and attacks, the question is that who is really behind the delay to form the government?

In all the days following Saad Hariri's tasking with a new cabinet, the media supporting him in the Arab and Western world pointed the finger of blame at Hezbollah, but in recent weeks Hariri's circle, even more so than Hezbollah, have accused President Aoun of obstructing the formation of a new government.

Certainly, Saad Hariri is presently trying to impose three demands on them and other Lebanese political groups by accusing Hezbollah and Aoun of being the cause of the ongoing political limbo.

First, Hariri seeks to, under the ruse of technocratic government, appoint as new ministers his friends and puppets who are mainly vassals of Saudi Arabia and Western governments.

Second, by raising the technocratic government, Hariri tries to promote himself as an advocate of the political reforms. This, he thinks, can allow him ride the negative views of the public to the quota system and thus paint Hezbollah and other rival forces as responsible for the current crisis.

And third, by unraveling the political arrangement that was agreed upon after 15 years of civil war under Taif Agreement in 1989, Hariri wants to realize the demands of his foreign supporters for marginalization and isolation of Hezbollah from power.

But unquestionably the main root of absence of a government in the country can be blamed on two important factors: The first one is the heterogeneity of the electoral system and the totalitarianism in the politics. Lebanon is made up of a mosaic of identities and the current political and electoral system is based on a common consensus based on which all these identities have to participate in the political process. Naturally in such context, political monopolism based on populist slogans like the quota-free government not only does not help solve problems but also compounds the issues and exacerbates the crises.

Another significant variable hampering the new government formation efforts is the meddling of such countries as France, Saudi Arabia, and the US in Lebanon’s home affairs and supporting specific figures in the Lebanese politics. This stands as a cause to the political scene turning into a field of geopolitical rivalry of foreign actors with highly conflicting interests. The foreign impacts are so deep that even if the home actors are willing to settle their differences, foreign pressures often disrupt the process.

 

Lebanon Hariri Government Aoun Meddling Crisis

