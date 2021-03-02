Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 3 February 2021

Editor's Choice

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

News

Iran Rejects Calls for Changes to Nuclear Deal, Its Original Signatories

Iran Rejects Calls for Changes to Nuclear Deal, Its Original Signatories

Iranian President strongly rejected calls for changes to the content of the 2015 nuclear deal and its original participants, after France said any new negotiations on the multilateral agreement should also include the Saudi regime.

Myanmar Police File Charges against Ousted Leader Myanmarese police have filed charges against the Buddhist regime’s detained leader over importing communications equipment, Reuters reported.

Saudi Regime Forces Attack Protesters: Report Saudi forces reportedly have attacked demonstrators who were protesting against regime’s economic policies.

Wave of Bomb Hit Afghan Capital, 3 Killed A series of explosions hit the Afghan capital on Tuesday, killing at least three people and injuring seven others.

Bangladesh Sends More Rohingya Refugees to Remote Islands Bangladesh has sent more than 1400 Rohingya refugees to remote islands in the Bay of Bengal.

Saudi-Led Coalition Dropped over 3,000 Cluster Bombs on Yemeni People The Saudi-led military coalition has used 3,179 cluster bombs against Yemeni people since the outbreak of the brutal aggression against the defenseless Arab nation in 2015, the director-general of the Yemen Executive Mine Action Center (YEMAC) said.

Russia Police Crack Down on Protesters Detain over 5,000 Russian Riot police clashed with protests across the country on Sunday, detaining more than 5,000 people who took to the streets in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Myanmarese Military Launch Coup, Detain Leaders Myanmar’s military, in an apparent coup, detained the country’s President Win Myint and civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as well as other senior figures from the ruling party taking control of the country for one year.

Iran COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against UK Virus Variant: Producer Iranian coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Coviran Barekat, works against the British variant of COVID-19, the head of the vaccine’s production team said.

Saudi Regime Sue Ex-Spy Chief over Alleged $3.5bn Fraud Saudi state-owned companies have sued the regime’s former intelligence chief in a Canadian court, accusing Saad Aljabri of stealing billions of dollars.

Ansarullah Hails Italy’s Decision to End Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has welcomed Italy’s decision to halt arms exports to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the Arab regimes’ brutal aggression on impoverished Yemen.

Only Way to Restore Stability in Region is Thru Synergy: Iran FM Iran and Turkey share the aide that stability will be restored to the region only through “synergy” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank Israeli forces attacked on Friday Palestinians who were protesting against illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank

Israeli Top General’s Anti-Iran Remarks Trigers Criticism Inside Regime Former Israeli military figures denounced “empty” and “inappropriate” remarks of the regime’s army chief of staff against Iran

Syria Warns Israeli Occupation of Arab Lands Threatens Regional Security Syria warned on Tuesday that the Israeli regime’s occupation of Arab territories poses dire threats to the stability and security of the West Asia.

Protesting Indian Framers Clash with Police on Republic Day Hundreds of Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against new agriculture laws have broken through police barricades at the heart of New Delhi as the country was marking Republic Day with a military parade

Iran to Take US Actions Not words as Its Yardstick: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister said on Tuesday the Islamic Republic will take action whenever the US returns to the 2015 nuclear deal and terminates it illegal sanctions on the West Asian Nation, stressing that Tehran takes Washington’s actions, not words, as its yardstick.

Nigerian Court Orders Wife of Zakzaky Taken to Hospital for COVID-19 At the resumption of the Zakzaky case in the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna, the state High Court has ordered officials of the Kaduna Correctional Center to move Zakzaky’s wife, Zeenat, to a government hospital for proper treatment for COVID-19.

Taliban in Iran for Talks on Afghan Peace Taliban has sent a high-ranking delegation to Iran for talks on the Afghan peace process and relevant topics.

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen Hundreds global human right and anti-war organizations have signed a statement calling for an end to the Saudi-led coalition against Yemeni nation

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Saudi Regime Forces Attack Protesters: Report

Cooperation Council Chief in Baghdad with a Luggage of Promises

Iran Rejects Calls for Changes to Nuclear Deal, Its Original Signatories

How Does Russia Look At South Yemen Developments?

Myanmar Police File Charges against Ousted Leader

Can Israelis Really Take Military Action against Iran?

Only Way to Restore Stability in Region is Thru Synergy: Iran FM

Iran COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against UK Virus Variant: Producer

Russia Police Crack Down on Protesters Detain over 5,000

Israeli Top General’s Anti-Iran Remarks Trigers Criticism Inside Regime

Bangladesh Sends More Rohingya Refugees to Remote Islands

How Would be Biden’s Policy in Asia-Pacific Region?

Ansarullah Hails Italy’s Decision to End Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Saudi Regime Forces Attack Protesters: Report

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank

Iran Rejects Calls for Changes to Nuclear Deal, Its Original Signatories

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown

Myanmarese Military Launch Coup, Detain Leaders

Why Did Tehran Invite Taliban?

US Protests to China in Own backyard as Biden Pivots to Asia

A Manufactured Crisis: How Saudi Arabia Uses Oil to Bring Yemen to its Knees

Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital

Iran Foreign Minister in Baku as Part of Caucasus Tour

Fact-Check: Is Turkey Really A World Drone Club Member?

Why is Erdogan Shifting To De-escalation with Arab Countries?

Iran Revolutionary Guards Unveil Underground Missile City on Persian Gulf Shores

Injuries Reported as Indian, Chinese Troops Clash at Disputed Border

Ghani-Taliban Wrestling Over “Interim Government”

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert

The Legacy of General Qassem Soleimani: A Woman’s Perspective

Only Iran Backed Iraqi Nation in Difficult Times of Anti-ISIS Fight: Al-Amiri

Turkey to Continue Talks with Russia on 2nd Batch of S-400 Air Defense Systems: Erdogan

Countering Terrorism, US-Israel Disinformation War: How Is Iran Winning A Dual-fronted War?

US Sanctions Chairman of Iraqi Anti-Terror Popular Forces

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Iran Rejects Calls for Changes to Nuclear Deal, Its Original Signatories

Wednesday 3 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Rejects Calls for Changes to Nuclear Deal, Its Original Signatories
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iranian President strongly rejected calls for changes to the content of the 2015 nuclear deal and its original participants, after France said any new negotiations on the multilateral agreement should also include the Saudi regime.

Hassan Rouhani, speaking at a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, said the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — as the nuclear deal is named — was not achieved easily, but was the fruit of 10 years of diplomatic endeavors, Press TV reported.

“No article of the JCPOA will be changed. No one will also be added to the JCPOA. If we are 4+1, we will remain the same. If we are 5+1, we will remain the same,” he told the world community, especially the signatories to the agreement.

Rouhani was responding to certain calls for the participation of Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf states in any talks on reviving the JCPOA, better known as the Iran deal.

The latest such call came from France, whose President Emmanuel Macron said late last month that Riyadh and other regional allies of Paris.

“Dialogue with Iran will be rigorous, and they will need to include our allies in the region for a nuclear deal, and this includes Saudi Arabia,” Macron told Al Arabiya on Friday.

Iran has repeatedly said the JCPOA is a done deal, rejecting any renegotiation or amendments to it.

The JCPOA was reached between Iran and a group of countries then known as the P5+1 — which included the United States, Britain, France, Russia, China, and Germany — in July 2015. It was ratified in the form of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

However, in May 2018, then US president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled his country out of the JCPOA and re-imposed the sanctions that had been lifted under the UN-endorsed the deal.

Iran remained fully compliant with the JCPOA for an entire year, as verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), waiting for the co-signatories to honor their commitments and offset the impacts of the US withdrawal.

But, as the European parties continued to renege on their obligations, the Islamic Republic moved in May 2019 to suspend its JCPOA commitments under articles of the deal covering Tehran’s legal rights in case of non-compliance by the other side.

Trump’ successor, Joe Biden, has pledged to return the accord if Iran returns to compliance.

Iran, however, says the US should first prove its resolve to rejoin the agreement by lifting the sanctions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani said Iran feels that the world’s public opinion and politicians — including those in the US — believe the JCPOA benefits security, peace and interactions among countries.

He further noted, “There have been seven chairs and we six parties are sitting on them [after the US quit]. One side was suddenly struck by periodic mania and left. Now, that party has come to its senses to some extent and the episode of mania has ended. It should return to the table. What does it have to do with the other [signatories] who are already at the table? The Americans must return to Resolution 2231 and international law.”

“You commit even a bigger crime if you hesitate because you violated Resolution 2231… Of course, if you return, we will also honor our obligations completely, and this is very clear. We did not violate any resolution so that we would seek to amend it. We did not leave the JCPOA so we would want to return to it,” the Iranian chief executive added.

“If we see any goodwill gesture, the response will be a goodwill gesture. If we see any practical measure, the response will be a [similar] measure. If the commitments are fully [fulfilled], there will be a full commitment on our part as well,” the president said.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Nuclear Deal

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality