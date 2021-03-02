Myanmar Police File Charges against Ousted Leader

Alwaght -Myanmarese police have filed charges against the Buddhist regime's detained leader over importing communications equipment, Reuters reported.

Myanmar’s military, in an apparent coup, detained detained the country's President Win Myint and civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as well as other senior figures from the ruling party taking control of the country for one year.

A police request to a court detailing the accusations against 75-year-old Suu Kyi said walkie-talkie radios had been found in a search of her home in the capital, Naypyidaw. It said the radios were imported illegally and used without permission.

The document reviewed on Wednesday requested Suu Kyi’s detention “in order to question witnesses, request evidence and seek legal counsel after questioning the defendant”.

A separate document showed police filed charges against ousted President Win Myint for offences under the Disaster Management Law.