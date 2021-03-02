How Does Russia Look At South Yemen Developments?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 3 February 2021

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Wave of Bomb Hit Afghan Capital, 3 Killed

Wave of Bomb Hit Afghan Capital, 3 Killed

A series of explosions hit the Afghan capital on Tuesday, killing at least three people and injuring seven others.

Bangladesh Sends More Rohingya Refugees to Remote Islands Bangladesh has sent more than 1400 Rohingya refugees to remote islands in the Bay of Bengal.

Saudi-Led Coalition Dropped over 3,000 Cluster Bombs on Yemeni People The Saudi-led military coalition has used 3,179 cluster bombs against Yemeni people since the outbreak of the brutal aggression against the defenseless Arab nation in 2015, the director-general of the Yemen Executive Mine Action Center (YEMAC) said.

Russia Police Crack Down on Protesters Detain over 5,000 Russian Riot police clashed with protests across the country on Sunday, detaining more than 5,000 people who took to the streets in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Myanmarese Military Launch Coup, Detain Leaders Myanmar’s military, in an apparent coup, detained the country’s President Win Myint and civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as well as other senior figures from the ruling party taking control of the country for one year.

Iran COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against UK Virus Variant: Producer Iranian coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Coviran Barekat, works against the British variant of COVID-19, the head of the vaccine’s production team said.

Saudi Regime Sue Ex-Spy Chief over Alleged $3.5bn Fraud Saudi state-owned companies have sued the regime’s former intelligence chief in a Canadian court, accusing Saad Aljabri of stealing billions of dollars.

Ansarullah Hails Italy’s Decision to End Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has welcomed Italy’s decision to halt arms exports to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the Arab regimes’ brutal aggression on impoverished Yemen.

Only Way to Restore Stability in Region is Thru Synergy: Iran FM Iran and Turkey share the aide that stability will be restored to the region only through “synergy” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank Israeli forces attacked on Friday Palestinians who were protesting against illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank

Israeli Top General’s Anti-Iran Remarks Trigers Criticism Inside Regime Former Israeli military figures denounced “empty” and “inappropriate” remarks of the regime’s army chief of staff against Iran

Syria Warns Israeli Occupation of Arab Lands Threatens Regional Security Syria warned on Tuesday that the Israeli regime’s occupation of Arab territories poses dire threats to the stability and security of the West Asia.

Protesting Indian Framers Clash with Police on Republic Day Hundreds of Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against new agriculture laws have broken through police barricades at the heart of New Delhi as the country was marking Republic Day with a military parade

Iran to Take US Actions Not words as Its Yardstick: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister said on Tuesday the Islamic Republic will take action whenever the US returns to the 2015 nuclear deal and terminates it illegal sanctions on the West Asian Nation, stressing that Tehran takes Washington’s actions, not words, as its yardstick.

Nigerian Court Orders Wife of Zakzaky Taken to Hospital for COVID-19 At the resumption of the Zakzaky case in the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna, the state High Court has ordered officials of the Kaduna Correctional Center to move Zakzaky’s wife, Zeenat, to a government hospital for proper treatment for COVID-19.

Taliban in Iran for Talks on Afghan Peace Taliban has sent a high-ranking delegation to Iran for talks on the Afghan peace process and relevant topics.

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen Hundreds global human right and anti-war organizations have signed a statement calling for an end to the Saudi-led coalition against Yemeni nation

Injuries Reported as Indian, Chinese Troops Clash at Disputed Border New clash reportedly broke out between Indian and Chinese troops along the disputed border area, leaving several soldiers injured on both sides.

Hamas Blames Israel for Assassination of Islamic Movement Leader Palestine’s Hamas blamed Israeli regime for the assassination of a leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in the port city of Jaffa.

Iran Foreign Minister in Baku as Part of Caucasus Tour Iranian Foreign Minister has arrived in Republic of Azerbaijan’s capital on Sunday in the first leg of his regional tour of Caucasus, which will take him to Russia and Turkey as well.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Analysis

How Does Russia Look At South Yemen Developments?

Wednesday 3 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
How Does Russia Look At South Yemen Developments?
Alwaght- While the Saudi efforts to restore the Riyadh agreement between the resigned Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Southern Transition Council (STC) have totally failed and a new round of clashes is not unexpected— especially that media on Monday reported that Hadi’s new cabinet members have fled the seat of the fugitive president Aden to Saudi Arabia—, the southerners in a move that shows they are preparing for a new stage of the country’s developments sent a delegation to Moscow.

This, in turn, raises questions about the Russian strategy towards the southern Yemen case.

Moscow-Southerners’ historical relations

The most important driver that took the southerners to Moscow after the breakdown of the agreements with Hadi, and with Saudi Arabia to be precise, is to gain an international power’s backing for the future based on historical bilateral ties.

Relations between Yemen and Russia date back to 1928. The Mutawakkilite Kingdom of Yemen was one of the first countries in the region to establish relations with the Soviet Union. The representative of Imam Yahya Mohammad Hamid ed-Din of the Yemeni kingdom met with Russia’s envoy in Jeddah and handed him a letter according to which a cooperation agreement was established between the two countries. But diplomatic relations were not established between the two countries until 1955.

During Yemen division into north and south, Moscow also developed relations with both sides. Although during this period, due to the socialist rule in the south, Aden had closer relations with Russia, the Soviet support for the southerners was less than that for other socialism subjects in the region. At the time, Russia signed friendship and economic cooperation treaties with the Democratic Republic of Yemen in 1979 and with the Yemen Arab Republic in the north in 1984. After Yemen reunion in 1990 and the formation of the new Republic of Yemen, although Sanaa moved closer to the West, Russia also developed ties with the new political system. The Kremlin has always had a desire to use naval and air force facilities in southern Yemen.

The Soviets sent military advisers and equipment to Yemen since 1962 at the behest of Egypt, which supported the republicans in Yemen. This assistance and presence even expanded after 1968. Moscow specifically was authorized to establish a naval base in Socotra island. The base in the Gulf of Aden allowed the Soviet Union military to operate in the Indian Ocean until 1985. From 1968 to1991, the year of the collapse of the Soviet Union, at least 5,245 Soviet military technicians served in Yemen.

In recent years, the Russians sought to maintain close ties with southerners. In September 2018, Russia's ambassador to Yemen, Vladimir Didoshkin, said that southern Yemen was an important part of the country and should have representatives in any peace accord. This view was welcomed by STC leaders. In March 2019, the Russian foreign ministry was the first party to invite STC officials for a Moscow visit.

Also, Russia still commits to a 2017 agreement with Hadi’s government to print and safely transfer banknotes from Moscow to Aden. The arrangement has helped Aden pay its military and security personnel. In 2016, Hadi had relocated central bank to Aden from Sanaa the capital that is now held by the National Salvation Government.

Moscow seems to look at Yemeni developments as a gate for restoring the Russian influence in the region— a policy strongly influenced by the ideas of Russian Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov, a Soviet-era diplomat who served in the post from 1998 to 1999. 

Russia’s geopolitical objectives in southern Yemen

Certainly, Moscow seeks geopolitical goals behind close and strong ties with the southerners. Russia's goals in the Red Sea were first given publicity in January 2009, when a senior Russian military official spoke of the need to establish a military base near the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. Also, in 2017, former Russian navy commander Feliks Nikolayevich Gromov called for a Russian naval base near the Gulf of Aden trade routes. Moscow Institute of Oriental Studies described the Socotra an ideal location for such a base.

The importance of having such a base in the region for Moscow’s geopolitical interests is growing as the Russian leaders see southern Yemen as a gateway to broad influence in the Horn of Africa.

When the Cold War ended, the Russians abandoned their military bases in the south, evacuating their once-strong position in favor the Americans. The southerners’ differences with the UAE on the one hand and Saudi Arabia on the other hand paved the way for Russian toehold restoration in the region, amid diminishing US weight in West Asia.

Russia is hopeful it would realize— through ties with a wide range of southern Yemeni factions, such as the STC-affiliated Yemeni Socialist Party and the separatist Hirak movement— a suggestion by the late Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh to Moscow to set up a military base on Yemen’s soil.  

“In the fight against terrorism, we call provide all the facilities. We are ready to open our airports and ports to the Russian Federation,” Saleh said in an interview with Russia 24 network in August 2016.

The Russian optimism about realization of this proposal has another supporting source: The UAE.

In 2017, Abu Dhabi Crown Prinec and the UAE de facto ruler and decision-maker Mohammed bin Zayed visited Moscow and met with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Bin Zayed offered Moscow for its naval vessels to anchor in the Gulf of Aden, according to intelligence sources. The Emirati foreign policy czar also promised the Russian leader a fourth "stop station" from the Suez Canal in the Mediterranean to the Arabian Sea - other bases include Alexandria, Aqaba and Fujairah. Russia seeks a brisk and fast naval force establishment in the warm waters. This requires naval maintenance stations in regional waters. Such countries as Djibouti have more than once rejected Russia's requests to build a naval base on their soil for fear of tensions with US and Chinese bases.

From another dimension, presence in southern Yemen can give Russia a significant tool in the energy competition.

In March 2020, a dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia as two major oil producers over the crude’s output brewed. The despite remains latent though the two countries said they cooperate under OPEC Plus platform. Therefore, Moscow may consider a proper option the support to the STC and even the powerful Sanaa-based Ansarullah revolutionary movement to gain control in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait for affecting Saudi oil exports.

Russia and terms of the policy of balance of power in Yemen

Despite the geopolitical benefits Russia may achieve from Yemen, Moscow does not directly support the independence of southern Yemen, as this would create cleavage with Saudi Arabia. Russia finds south’s stable conditions as an essential precondition for realizing expansion of its sphere of influence in the Red Sea. To this end, the Kremlin has so far tried to play as a credible mediator and thus maintained close ties with Hadi and unofficial ties with leftist politicians in the south. The Saudis are happy with this approach as they are desperate to bring Hadi and the STC to a sustainable peace.

The Russian foreign ministry in January 2018 officially voiced its readiness to mediate between the separatists and Hadi camp.

In addition, Moscow is careful to maintain relations with Ansarullah and occasionally support Sanaa in the Security Council all to maintain its balance-making weight in Yemen equations.

The UNSC resolution 2216 on Yemen was the first test for Russia. Designed by Western and Arab countries, the draft resolution called on Ansarullah and the popular committees to quit all the regions they captured. It also endorsed the authority of fugitive government of Mansour Hadi. Moscow abstain. In 2018, the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, the executive body of the revolutionary forces and led by Mahdi al-Mashat, sent a letter to Putin urging the president to push for war and blockade end and also help the Yemenis counter the US-led Western intervention.

Maintaining positive relations with Riyadh and Tehran will help Russia become an "honest agent" in the regional conflicts and rivalry cases between the two regional powers, the Russian leaders think.

In mid-2019, Russia re-raised its plan for collective security in the Persian Gulf region, with Yemen playing a prominent place in the design. Russia believes that as the US presence and role in regional developments declines, such an approach will enable Russian participation in crisis settlement processes and hence pave the ground for its influence boost.

Therefore, Russia's Yemen policy framework revolves around support to the ceasefire, pursued through maintaining ties with all home and foreign actors. Through a policy of balance of power, Russia thinks it can build a more effective presence in Yemen and next to Bab al-Mandab, to facilitate naval operations and ensure regional security in compliance with its Persian Gulf collectible security initiative.

