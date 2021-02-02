Cooperation Council Chief in Baghdad with a Luggage of Promises

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

A series of explosions hit the Afghan capital on Tuesday, killing at least three people and injuring seven others.

Bangladesh Sends More Rohingya Refugees to Remote Islands Bangladesh has sent more than 1400 Rohingya refugees to remote islands in the Bay of Bengal.

Saudi-Led Coalition Dropped over 3,000 Cluster Bombs on Yemeni People The Saudi-led military coalition has used 3,179 cluster bombs against Yemeni people since the outbreak of the brutal aggression against the defenseless Arab nation in 2015, the director-general of the Yemen Executive Mine Action Center (YEMAC) said.

Russia Police Crack Down on Protesters Detain over 5,000 Russian Riot police clashed with protests across the country on Sunday, detaining more than 5,000 people who took to the streets in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Myanmarese Military Launch Coup, Detain Leaders Myanmar’s military, in an apparent coup, detained the country’s President Win Myint and civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as well as other senior figures from the ruling party taking control of the country for one year.

Iran COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against UK Virus Variant: Producer Iranian coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Coviran Barekat, works against the British variant of COVID-19, the head of the vaccine’s production team said.

Saudi Regime Sue Ex-Spy Chief over Alleged $3.5bn Fraud Saudi state-owned companies have sued the regime’s former intelligence chief in a Canadian court, accusing Saad Aljabri of stealing billions of dollars.

Ansarullah Hails Italy’s Decision to End Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has welcomed Italy’s decision to halt arms exports to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the Arab regimes’ brutal aggression on impoverished Yemen.

Only Way to Restore Stability in Region is Thru Synergy: Iran FM Iran and Turkey share the aide that stability will be restored to the region only through “synergy” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank Israeli forces attacked on Friday Palestinians who were protesting against illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank

Israeli Top General’s Anti-Iran Remarks Trigers Criticism Inside Regime Former Israeli military figures denounced “empty” and “inappropriate” remarks of the regime’s army chief of staff against Iran

Syria Warns Israeli Occupation of Arab Lands Threatens Regional Security Syria warned on Tuesday that the Israeli regime’s occupation of Arab territories poses dire threats to the stability and security of the West Asia.

Protesting Indian Framers Clash with Police on Republic Day Hundreds of Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against new agriculture laws have broken through police barricades at the heart of New Delhi as the country was marking Republic Day with a military parade

Iran to Take US Actions Not words as Its Yardstick: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister said on Tuesday the Islamic Republic will take action whenever the US returns to the 2015 nuclear deal and terminates it illegal sanctions on the West Asian Nation, stressing that Tehran takes Washington’s actions, not words, as its yardstick.

Nigerian Court Orders Wife of Zakzaky Taken to Hospital for COVID-19 At the resumption of the Zakzaky case in the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna, the state High Court has ordered officials of the Kaduna Correctional Center to move Zakzaky’s wife, Zeenat, to a government hospital for proper treatment for COVID-19.

Taliban in Iran for Talks on Afghan Peace Taliban has sent a high-ranking delegation to Iran for talks on the Afghan peace process and relevant topics.

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen Hundreds global human right and anti-war organizations have signed a statement calling for an end to the Saudi-led coalition against Yemeni nation

Injuries Reported as Indian, Chinese Troops Clash at Disputed Border New clash reportedly broke out between Indian and Chinese troops along the disputed border area, leaving several soldiers injured on both sides.

Hamas Blames Israel for Assassination of Islamic Movement Leader Palestine’s Hamas blamed Israeli regime for the assassination of a leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in the port city of Jaffa.

Iran Foreign Minister in Baku as Part of Caucasus Tour Iranian Foreign Minister has arrived in Republic of Azerbaijan’s capital on Sunday in the first leg of his regional tour of Caucasus, which will take him to Russia and Turkey as well.

Analysis

Wednesday 3 February 2021

Cooperation Council Chief in Baghdad with a Luggage of Promises
Alwaght- While the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council’s dire situation has not improved even after the recent reconciliation between Qatar and a Saudi-led quartet, and (P) GCC’s chief is busy with setting up post-détente policies, he has decided to make Iraq a visit destination.

Although Nayef Falah al-Hajraf's negotiating agenda with the Iraqi officials includes strengthening ties with Baghdad and promising the bloc’s support for the country in the fight against terrorism, the Arab diplomat has goals going well beyond the bilateral negotiations.

Mending dignity in Iraq

Al-Hajraf’s visit to Iraq came at a time when Baghdad was struggling to counter the re-emergence of the ISIS terrorist group and has had fears of rejuvenated terrorist actions in recent weeks. The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a voluntary force founded in 2014 in response to ISIS seizure of vast parts of Iraq, and Iraqi army have carried out several large-scale operations since last year to cleanse the remaining ISIS sleeper cells which arrange attacks and divisive agenda in the central and Sunni provinces.

Now, along with the public demand for the withdrawal of the American occupying forces from the country, the Takfiri elements have once again ramped up their actions and movements to paint Iraq re-immersing in insecurity and its armed forces unable to secure the country.

Meanwhile, when it comes to blaming a foreign party behind arming and equipping and bankrolling the terrorists in the country, the fingers of blame of the Iraqi people are pointed to Saudi Arabia. The Saudi goal is to maintain the crisis in the realm of the Axis of the Resistance in order to pave the ground for the American and NATO forces’ stay in Iraq and the region. Naturally, with US insistence on a continued presence in Iraq and possible confrontation of the Resistance camp with Washington, the trip could be aimed at influencing the Biden government's regional policy, especially on Iran, as the towering actor in the Axis.

In the middle of this, the secretary-general of the Cooperation Council is on a mission to change the negative atmosphere formed against the destructive Saudi meddling in Iraq by travelling to Baghdad and voicing support to the Iraqi government and people in their anti-terror battle. According to a statement issued by the Iraqi government, al-Hajraf stressed in talks with Iraqi officials the six-member bloc’s support for Baghdad in establishing its security, stability and sovereignty. He added that the body appreciate Iraq's successful experience in obliterating terrorism.

Countering Iran influence

Another al-Hajraf mission is an effort to reduce Iran's soft influence in Iraq through establishment of Baghdad’s economic links to the Cooperation Council members, especially in power exports field.

He said: "The power grid connection case has reached an advanced stage, and the member states are serious about continuing bilateral meetings to advance it further.”

Iraq and mainly Saudi power connection was planned by the Americans as the former President Donald Trump was pressing ahead with his anti-Iranian “maximum pressure” campaign, an effort demoralizingly failed to bring Tehran to its knees.

Saudi Arabia has promised cheaper power supplies to Iraq to encourage the Iraqi officials to engage in close trade ties with Riyadh. As part of the Vision 2030 plan, the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman aspires to make the oil-rich kingdom the largest producer and exporter of renewable energy in the region, and therefore Iraq is targeted as a prospective power export destination.  

In April 2019, the Iraqi oil minister and deputy prime minister for energy affairs announced signing an MoU between Iraq and Saudi Arabia to increase power supply and increase its home production. Annually, Iran exports more than 1,000 megawatts of electricity to Iraq and is the safest option for the country in the current situation. At best, Saudi Arabia cannot fully replace Iranian electricity exports to Iraq in the next three years, because according to experts, Saudi Arabia operates on a 230V supply voltage and 60Hz but Iran and Iraq operate on a 220V supply voltage and 50Hz.

Iran, on the other hand, had not stopped power exports due to its close political ties with Baghdad, even in the worst of Iraq's economic crisis and its inability to pay its debts. This is while Iraqi observers warn that power can be instrumentalized by the Saudis for pressures against Baghdad if the kingdom gains monopoly in the field.   

Sowing divisions in Baghdad

Another important issue and purpose of the (P) GCC’s chief visit to Iraq could be the recent drone strike on Saudi Arabia from Iraqi territory. Contrary to expectations, the Saudis did not react after an Iraqi group claimed responsibility for the attack in response to “the Saudi support for terrorism in Iraq.” So, it is very likely that al-Hajraf also carried Riyadh's message to the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's government on the case.

This is aimed at creating gaps and rifts between the government and the political and military groups affiliated with the resistance in Iraq. Saudi Arabia and the US see the PMF's presence in Iraq's military, political, and social structure as a major obstacle to their destabilizing plots.

Dialogue with Tehran

Another possible, and hidden, aspect to the visit that could be on the agenda of negotiations between Iraqi officials and al-Hajraf is to examine the atmosphere for possible Iran-Cooperation Council— Saudi Arabia and the UAE to be precise— negotiations.

Both under the former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and the current PM, Iraq announced its readiness to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia. But the Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud recently in an interview with the Saudi-run Al-Arabiya news network took a negative stance on Tehran's openness to talks, reiterating unfounded allegations against Iran. However, the stalemate in the Yemeni war and mounting foreign pressure to end the devastating war, which caused the largest humanitarian crisis in the region, with Joe Biden’s presidency necessitate for the Saudi rulers walking the dialogue course with Iran. In the meantime, Iraq is an ideal option and capable of facilitating a Saudi diplomatic and condition-assessing process. 

