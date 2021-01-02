How Would be Biden’s Policy in Asia-Pacific Region?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 2 February 2021

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Saudi-Led Coalition Dropped over 3,000 Cluster Bombs on Yemeni People

Saudi-Led Coalition Dropped over 3,000 Cluster Bombs on Yemeni People

The Saudi-led military coalition has used 3,179 cluster bombs against Yemeni people since the outbreak of the brutal aggression against the defenseless Arab nation in 2015, the director-general of the Yemen Executive Mine Action Center (YEMAC) said.

Russia Police Crack Down on Protesters Detain over 5,000 Russian Riot police clashed with protests across the country on Sunday, detaining more than 5,000 people who took to the streets in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Myanmarese Military Launch Coup, Detain Leaders Myanmar’s military, in an apparent coup, detained the country’s President Win Myint and civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as well as other senior figures from the ruling party taking control of the country for one year.

Iran COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against UK Virus Variant: Producer Iranian coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Coviran Barekat, works against the British variant of COVID-19, the head of the vaccine’s production team said.

Saudi Regime Sue Ex-Spy Chief over Alleged $3.5bn Fraud Saudi state-owned companies have sued the regime’s former intelligence chief in a Canadian court, accusing Saad Aljabri of stealing billions of dollars.

Ansarullah Hails Italy’s Decision to End Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has welcomed Italy’s decision to halt arms exports to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the Arab regimes’ brutal aggression on impoverished Yemen.

Only Way to Restore Stability in Region is Thru Synergy: Iran FM Iran and Turkey share the aide that stability will be restored to the region only through “synergy” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank Israeli forces attacked on Friday Palestinians who were protesting against illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank

Israeli Top General’s Anti-Iran Remarks Trigers Criticism Inside Regime Former Israeli military figures denounced “empty” and “inappropriate” remarks of the regime’s army chief of staff against Iran

Syria Warns Israeli Occupation of Arab Lands Threatens Regional Security Syria warned on Tuesday that the Israeli regime’s occupation of Arab territories poses dire threats to the stability and security of the West Asia.

Protesting Indian Framers Clash with Police on Republic Day Hundreds of Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against new agriculture laws have broken through police barricades at the heart of New Delhi as the country was marking Republic Day with a military parade

Iran to Take US Actions Not words as Its Yardstick: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister said on Tuesday the Islamic Republic will take action whenever the US returns to the 2015 nuclear deal and terminates it illegal sanctions on the West Asian Nation, stressing that Tehran takes Washington’s actions, not words, as its yardstick.

Nigerian Court Orders Wife of Zakzaky Taken to Hospital for COVID-19 At the resumption of the Zakzaky case in the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna, the state High Court has ordered officials of the Kaduna Correctional Center to move Zakzaky’s wife, Zeenat, to a government hospital for proper treatment for COVID-19.

Taliban in Iran for Talks on Afghan Peace Taliban has sent a high-ranking delegation to Iran for talks on the Afghan peace process and relevant topics.

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen Hundreds global human right and anti-war organizations have signed a statement calling for an end to the Saudi-led coalition against Yemeni nation

Injuries Reported as Indian, Chinese Troops Clash at Disputed Border New clash reportedly broke out between Indian and Chinese troops along the disputed border area, leaving several soldiers injured on both sides.

Hamas Blames Israel for Assassination of Islamic Movement Leader Palestine’s Hamas blamed Israeli regime for the assassination of a leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in the port city of Jaffa.

Iran Foreign Minister in Baku as Part of Caucasus Tour Iranian Foreign Minister has arrived in Republic of Azerbaijan’s capital on Sunday in the first leg of his regional tour of Caucasus, which will take him to Russia and Turkey as well.

Arrests at Widespread Russia Protests Hit 3,000 Russian security forces clashed with tens of thousands of protesters across the country on Saturday as supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny demanded his release.

Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital The Iraqi al-Wa’ada al-Haq Brigades has claimed responsibility for Saturday drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s capital, saying it was a revenge for the blood of those killed in a twin terrorist bombing in Baghdad.

undefined
undefined
undefined
undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
How Would be Biden’s Policy in Asia-Pacific Region?

Tuesday 2 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
US Protests to China in Own backyard as Biden Pivots to Asia

Alwaght- On the tenth day of Biden’s presidency, the US has deployed four B-52 strategic bombers to Guam in a bid to strengthen deterrence and counter China, American media reported.

The four long-range bombers were redeployed to their base in the American exclave after three years of absence. Many experts suggest that this measure by Biden’s administration is an apparent message to China, signaling that strictness on Beijing will increase more than ever under the new president.

The Asia-Pacific significance in the US foreign policy

Asia, in particular its eastern region, has always been of paramount importance to Washington since its eatery to the international equations after World War I. But it has never been a top priority for Washington's diplomatic apparatus.

However, over the past decade, China's growing presence in the international equations as an emerging rival to the US, the dominance of the geo-economic approach to world politics, which means increasing the Asia’s role in the global economy and US foreign trade, along with existence of Washington's allies made Asia-Pacific region a major focus point of the American foreign policy. The concentration on China as the center of the US foreign policy should be traced back to the Barack Obama presidency.

In fact, the Obama administration's decision to announce “pivot to East” strategy was a clear sign of American embracement of a realistic foreign policy. The decision to focus more on Asia first appeared in an article published by then Foreign Secretary Hillary Clinton in the spring of 2011 in Foreign Policy magazine. She held that after a decade of spending US resources in Afghanistan and Iraq, Washington needed to shift its attention to the more important region of Asia for the next decade.

This approach by Obama and Clinton signaled a significant shift in the traditional American policy. While Asia has always been important to the White House, it has never been a top foreign policy priority before Obama. Obama administration’s officials argued that the US should no longer focus on secondary concerns in areas such as West Asia, but rather on more important priorities in Asia-Pacific. This approach continued in President Donald Trump administration in the form of the strategy to wage a trade war against China. And now Biden is heir to this strategy.

Biden’s policy in Asia-Pacific region

Many political observers see Biden administration's approach to the Asia-Pacific region as a perfect example of the Barack Obama administration's strategy. But it is important to note that in reading the new US administration's strategy for East Asia, especially China, the situation has changed to a large extent, and Trump's four-year trade war is added to Obama-era anti-Chinese toughness.

The dominant view among Biden's orbit is that China is the most important threat to the power and position of the US in international order in the long run. So, Washington's strategy toward West Asia needs a review and the focus should be directed to curbing China. As part of this strategy, the new US Secretary of State Tony Blinken instructed his personnel to restrict the West Asia division and instead broaden the activities of East Asia division in the State Department. Also, Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has changed West Asia and Asia staff. He downsized the West Asia policy team and upsized the Indo-Pacific team.

Biden administration's shift in Asian vision and priorities in foreign policy, on the other hand, reflects the US concerns about China's rapid growth over the past two decades. Under the new structure of the US National Security Agency, the staff of the Indo-Pacific division will have a wider range of responsibilities, while this will be vice versa to West Asia. The Asia-Pacific division is now run by Kurt M. Campbell and three other prominent officials. These three each run a division, including China, South Asia, and Russia and Central Asia. This comes while an Obama-era diplomat said that under Obama, China was not addressed as an independent division in the US foreign policy apparatus.

All the evidence suggests that the focus on controlling China and, of course, North Korea will be at the heart of the Biden's foreign policy agenda. Following Trump's election defeat, the North Korean government has stepped up its missile activities, raising concerns among the national security team and the State Department. The deployment of B-52 strategic bombers to Guam is a signal of Washington’s severe worries not just about China power gain but also East Asia developments as a whole.

In the days following Biden's inauguration, attacks on China have increased sharply. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki has strongly criticized what she called “China authoritarianism” at home and abroad, citing Beijing as a threat to the American national security.

Given these picture of the initial days of Biden presidency, some points are mentionable regarding the US general strategy for the Asia-Pacific region under the new president.

- Biden's foreign policy team pursues even more broadly the pivot to Asia strategy that began during Obama's presidency and continued under Trump.

- Unlike Trump, by taking a multilateral approach Biden is likely to put on his agenda building a global coalition against Beijing.

- Biden will possibly maintain and even increase military presence in the region, especially in South and East China seas to deter Beijing’s ambitions in these regions and also efforts to control waterways like Malacca, Sunda, and Lombok straits.

- The Biden administration wants to steer clear of entry to a new crisis in West Asia and instead focus on a global campaign for a coalition against Chinese influence.

- The new US administration also seeks to broaden ties with Taiwan and use Taiwan cause as China’s vulnerability spot.

- The new US government, in addition to security confrontation with China, is likely to increase economic activity in East Asia all to impair Chinese economic sway and improve its suffering economy.

- It is noteworthy that in the middle of crises and issues that Biden administration should deal with as home travails— among them the coronavirus crisis and deep internal divisions— it does not want to foment a conflict in East Asia. Rather, Washington in the new era intends to increase its deterrence to avoid involvement in a large crisis.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Biden China Asia-Pacific Deterrence Guam

