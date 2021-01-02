Cold Peace? Egypt-Qatar Relations on Edge Despite Détente

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 1 February 2021

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

News

Saudi-Led Coalition Dropped over 3,000 Cluster Bombs on Yemeni People

Saudi-Led Coalition Dropped over 3,000 Cluster Bombs on Yemeni People

The Saudi-led military coalition has used 3,179 cluster bombs against Yemeni people since the outbreak of the brutal aggression against the defenseless Arab nation in 2015, the director-general of the Yemen Executive Mine Action Center (YEMAC) said.

Russia Police Crack Down on Protesters Detain over 5,000 Russian Riot police clashed with protests across the country on Sunday, detaining more than 5,000 people who took to the streets in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Myanmarese Military Launch Coup, Detain Leaders Myanmar’s military, in an apparent coup, detained the country’s President Win Myint and civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as well as other senior figures from the ruling party taking control of the country for one year.

Iran COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against UK Virus Variant: Producer Iranian coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Coviran Barekat, works against the British variant of COVID-19, the head of the vaccine’s production team said.

Saudi Regime Sue Ex-Spy Chief over Alleged $3.5bn Fraud Saudi state-owned companies have sued the regime’s former intelligence chief in a Canadian court, accusing Saad Aljabri of stealing billions of dollars.

Ansarullah Hails Italy’s Decision to End Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has welcomed Italy’s decision to halt arms exports to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the Arab regimes’ brutal aggression on impoverished Yemen.

Only Way to Restore Stability in Region is Thru Synergy: Iran FM Iran and Turkey share the aide that stability will be restored to the region only through “synergy” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank Israeli forces attacked on Friday Palestinians who were protesting against illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank

Israeli Top General’s Anti-Iran Remarks Trigers Criticism Inside Regime Former Israeli military figures denounced “empty” and “inappropriate” remarks of the regime’s army chief of staff against Iran

Syria Warns Israeli Occupation of Arab Lands Threatens Regional Security Syria warned on Tuesday that the Israeli regime’s occupation of Arab territories poses dire threats to the stability and security of the West Asia.

Protesting Indian Framers Clash with Police on Republic Day Hundreds of Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against new agriculture laws have broken through police barricades at the heart of New Delhi as the country was marking Republic Day with a military parade

Iran to Take US Actions Not words as Its Yardstick: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister said on Tuesday the Islamic Republic will take action whenever the US returns to the 2015 nuclear deal and terminates it illegal sanctions on the West Asian Nation, stressing that Tehran takes Washington’s actions, not words, as its yardstick.

Nigerian Court Orders Wife of Zakzaky Taken to Hospital for COVID-19 At the resumption of the Zakzaky case in the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna, the state High Court has ordered officials of the Kaduna Correctional Center to move Zakzaky’s wife, Zeenat, to a government hospital for proper treatment for COVID-19.

Taliban in Iran for Talks on Afghan Peace Taliban has sent a high-ranking delegation to Iran for talks on the Afghan peace process and relevant topics.

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen Hundreds global human right and anti-war organizations have signed a statement calling for an end to the Saudi-led coalition against Yemeni nation

Injuries Reported as Indian, Chinese Troops Clash at Disputed Border New clash reportedly broke out between Indian and Chinese troops along the disputed border area, leaving several soldiers injured on both sides.

Hamas Blames Israel for Assassination of Islamic Movement Leader Palestine’s Hamas blamed Israeli regime for the assassination of a leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in the port city of Jaffa.

Iran Foreign Minister in Baku as Part of Caucasus Tour Iranian Foreign Minister has arrived in Republic of Azerbaijan’s capital on Sunday in the first leg of his regional tour of Caucasus, which will take him to Russia and Turkey as well.

Arrests at Widespread Russia Protests Hit 3,000 Russian security forces clashed with tens of thousands of protesters across the country on Saturday as supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny demanded his release.

Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital The Iraqi al-Wa’ada al-Haq Brigades has claimed responsibility for Saturday drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s capital, saying it was a revenge for the blood of those killed in a twin terrorist bombing in Baghdad.

alwaght.com
Analysis

Cold Peace? Egypt-Qatar Relations on Edge Despite Détente

Monday 1 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Cold Peace? Egypt-Qatar Relations on Edge Despite Détente

Alwaght- Only a few weeks after the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council reconciliation, which ended the years-long blockade imposed on Qatar by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain, the conditions are changing and the de-escalation efforts are experiencing chill.

Following the absence of the Bahraini king from the Alula meeting in Saudi Arabia where the détente agreement was signed, as well as the UAE's cold reception of de-escalation with Qatar, media are now reporting a new round of tensions in Egyptian-Qatari relations. The Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper reported that Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has rejected Egypt's invitation for a Cairo visit to resolve some problems in the bilateral relations, angering the Egyptians. As a result, Cairo has launched a new media attack on the Persian Gulf emirate, accusing it of sponsoring terrorism and the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist political group banned in Egypt and some other Arab countries. Reports said that Egypt announced some measures including closing airspace to Qatari airlines and restricting Qatari investment.

The resumption of diplomatic relations between Egypt and Qatar, announced on January 20, initially seemed to have begun in a very positive direction. Shortly after signing the rapprochement agreement in Saudi Arabia, Qatar's state-owned real estate investment company Al-Diar held the opening ceremony of the St. Regis Hotel in Cairo. Qatari Finance Minister Ali al-Emadi, along with former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, attended the event. The visit to Egypt was the first by a senior Qatari official since the Cooperation Council crisis in mid-2017.

Al-Emadi said the project’s inauguration ushers in Qatar's first step in more than $5 billion investments in various fields in Egypt.

Cairo also sought other financial benefits in reconciliation with Qatar. Approximately 300,000 Egyptians work in Qatar, which is an important source of foreign currency for Egypt.

On the other hand, there are factors that led Egypt to de-escalate tensions. These factors influenced the tendency to rebuild relations with Doha.

The warming of relations between Egypt and Qatar is not unrelated to Joe Biden’s assumption of power. Cairo leaders, just like the Saudi rulers, have serious concerns about the goals of the new US administration. Egyptian officials well remember that the Obama administration stopped selling weapons to Egypt after the 2013 coup. They are now worried that the new government will put strains on Egypt in the same way on human rights issues. By establishing diplomatic relations with Doha, Egypt may have sought to show its goodwill to Washington.

But the political changes in the US was not the only factor in Egypt's desire for peace with Qatar. President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi is in a safer position today than when he took the power after overthrowing President Mohamed Morsi in 2013 or even when the Persian Gulf crisis occurred in 2017. Many Muslim Brotherhood leaders have moved from Qatar to Turkey, making détente with Doha even easier for Cairo.

However, despite these positive developments, some fundamental differences have again raised tensions between them, giving us a reason to call the rapprochement between Qatar and Egypt in the post-reconciliation environment "cold peace".

The civil war in Libya, a country where Egypt and Qatar support the opposite sides, is probably the most sensitive case. Along with Ankara, Doha supports the UN-recognized National Accord Government (GNA), while the Egyptians, besides the UAE, support the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Caliph Haftar, in Tobruk east of the country.

Cairo is worried that the Brotherhood will consolidate its position in a country that has a long border with Egypt. In the absence of diplomatic progress to end the conflict, the Libyan crisis will remain a source of deep divisions in Doha-Cairo relations.

Beyond Libya, there are other regional issues, from the ongoing political turmoil in Tunisia to Qatar's growing influence in South Sudan, which is likely to provoke the Egyptians.

As Cairo is highly sensitive to the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Nile River, it finds it necessary to work with both South Sudan and Sudan to secure its national interests in East Africa.

Cairo is unlikely to welcome Doha’s efforts to expand its role in the regional developments, particularly in support of Ethiopia. Just as Cairo saw Qatar's support for Islamist factions in Sudan as a direct threat to Egypt under President Hosni Mubarak, who was ousted in 2011 revolution, al-Sisi sees Qatar restoration of foothold in Sudan after ouster of President Omar Bashir in April 2019 posing a potential threat.

 

