  Sunday 31 January 2021

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown

Rejuvenated Protests in Lebanon May Push Crisis to New Heights Amid Lockdown The Lebanese took to the streets in various cities protesting a government curfew to combat coronavirus amid economic predicament.

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Iran COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against UK Virus Variant: Producer

Iran COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against UK Virus Variant: Producer

Iranian coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Coviran Barekat, works against the British variant of COVID-19, the head of the vaccine’s production team said.

Saudi Regime Sue Ex-Spy Chief over Alleged $3.5bn Fraud Saudi state-owned companies have sued the regime’s former intelligence chief in a Canadian court, accusing Saad Aljabri of stealing billions of dollars.

Ansarullah Hails Italy’s Decision to End Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has welcomed Italy’s decision to halt arms exports to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the Arab regimes’ brutal aggression on impoverished Yemen.

Only Way to Restore Stability in Region is Thru Synergy: Iran FM Iran and Turkey share the aide that stability will be restored to the region only through “synergy” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank Israeli forces attacked on Friday Palestinians who were protesting against illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank

Israeli Top General’s Anti-Iran Remarks Trigers Criticism Inside Regime Former Israeli military figures denounced “empty” and “inappropriate” remarks of the regime’s army chief of staff against Iran

Syria Warns Israeli Occupation of Arab Lands Threatens Regional Security Syria warned on Tuesday that the Israeli regime’s occupation of Arab territories poses dire threats to the stability and security of the West Asia.

Protesting Indian Framers Clash with Police on Republic Day Hundreds of Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against new agriculture laws have broken through police barricades at the heart of New Delhi as the country was marking Republic Day with a military parade

Iran to Take US Actions Not words as Its Yardstick: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister said on Tuesday the Islamic Republic will take action whenever the US returns to the 2015 nuclear deal and terminates it illegal sanctions on the West Asian Nation, stressing that Tehran takes Washington’s actions, not words, as its yardstick.

Nigerian Court Orders Wife of Zakzaky Taken to Hospital for COVID-19 At the resumption of the Zakzaky case in the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna, the state High Court has ordered officials of the Kaduna Correctional Center to move Zakzaky’s wife, Zeenat, to a government hospital for proper treatment for COVID-19.

Taliban in Iran for Talks on Afghan Peace Taliban has sent a high-ranking delegation to Iran for talks on the Afghan peace process and relevant topics.

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen Hundreds global human right and anti-war organizations have signed a statement calling for an end to the Saudi-led coalition against Yemeni nation

Injuries Reported as Indian, Chinese Troops Clash at Disputed Border New clash reportedly broke out between Indian and Chinese troops along the disputed border area, leaving several soldiers injured on both sides.

Hamas Blames Israel for Assassination of Islamic Movement Leader Palestine’s Hamas blamed Israeli regime for the assassination of a leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in the port city of Jaffa.

Iran Foreign Minister in Baku as Part of Caucasus Tour Iranian Foreign Minister has arrived in Republic of Azerbaijan’s capital on Sunday in the first leg of his regional tour of Caucasus, which will take him to Russia and Turkey as well.

Arrests at Widespread Russia Protests Hit 3,000 Russian security forces clashed with tens of thousands of protesters across the country on Saturday as supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny demanded his release.

Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital The Iraqi al-Wa’ada al-Haq Brigades has claimed responsibility for Saturday drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s capital, saying it was a revenge for the blood of those killed in a twin terrorist bombing in Baghdad.

Saudi Arabia Seemingly Revising Its Aggressive Foreign Policy Approach: Iran Iran said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia seemingly has begun to revise some aspects of its aggressive foreign policy, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic would welcome any genuine change of approach by Riyadh.

Over 10 Iraqi Popular Forces Killed in Militants’ Ambush in Tikrit Militants attacked on Saturday Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) north of the country’s capital, killing at least 11 fighters.

Saudi Arabia, UAE behind Deadly Bombings in Baghdad: Iraqi Group An Iraqi Group accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of being behind the Baghdad’s deadly bomb Attacks.

Can Israelis Really Take Military Action against Iran?

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen

US Protests to China in Own backyard as Biden Pivots to Asia

Taliban in Iran for Talks on Afghan Peace

Fact-Check: Is Turkey Really A World Drone Club Member?

Injuries Reported as Indian, Chinese Troops Clash at Disputed Border

Why Did Tehran Invite Taliban?

Syria Warns Israeli Occupation of Arab Lands Threatens Regional Security

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank

Liberals Can’t accept US is a ‘Leading Terrorist State,’ just As Trump Supporters Can’t Accept His Election Loss: Chomsky

Protesting Indian Framers Clash with Police on Republic Day

Arab Monarchies and Illusion of Security by Israeli Iron Dome System

Iran Foreign Minister in Baku as Part of Caucasus Tour

Only Iran Backed Iraqi Nation in Difficult Times of Anti-ISIS Fight: Al-Amiri

US Sought to Orchestrate Capitol Riot-Style Incident in Lebanon: Hezbollah

US ’Biggest Enemy’ of North Korea No Matter Who Leads the Country: Kim Jong-un

A Manufactured Crisis: How Saudi Arabia Uses Oil to Bring Yemen to its Knees

Turkey to Continue Talks with Russia on 2nd Batch of S-400 Air Defense Systems: Erdogan

The American Money Tree: The Untold Story of US Aid to Israel

Pelosi Asks Military about Preventing ‘Unhinged’ Trump from Launching Nukes

Saudi Arabia Seemingly Revising Its Aggressive Foreign Policy Approach: Iran

Muslim Scholars for Mass Economic Boycott of Israeli Regime

Only Way to Restore Stability in Region is Thru Synergy: Iran FM

Biden Revisiting Trump Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah

Biden Administration May Have Roadmap To ISIS Revival In Iraq

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Sunday 31 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Lebanon’s cities have once again become protest scenes in recent days. Media reports said that so far one protestor was killed as a result of the clashes between the demonstrators and the police in Tripoli north of the country.

What has reignited the protests in the Arab country? Will Lebanon move towards intensified social unrest as the fury boils over amid power vacuum caused by a failure of the political parties to form a new government?

Lebanon and the array of crises   

The spark for a new round of protests began with the announcement of a quarantine extension and travel restrictions by the caretaker government to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Such a decision has a direct impact on the livelihood of a large part of society amid a severe economic crisis.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2019, Lebanon recorded 293,157 infections and 2,621 deaths. This month, the country ranked among the hardest-hit nations globally, pushing the officials to re-impose lockdown.

The restriction includes 24-hour curfew with just one hour freedom from its limitation. Having in mind that wage workers account for about half of the nation’s labor force, the restriction began to set off the alarm bells for them.

"We are very concerned that vulnerable families and their children will be forced to deal with a catastrophe alone," said Save the Children charity.

This comes while Lebanon since 2019 has been grappling with its worst economic crisis since the civil war of 1975 to 1990.

More than half of the Lebanese population now lives below the poverty line, while the national currency, pound, has lost more than 80 percent of its value against the US dollar on the black market, a UN report has noted.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country’s GDP fell 25 percent last year, while there was a 144 percent price hike over the same period.

As the situation aggravated, Lebanese banks withheld full access of the clients to their hard currency deposits. The clients are now allowed to change their foreign currency to pound with half the price of the black market and thus incur considerable losses, a policy leaving its negative effects mainly on the small and medium depositors.

The economic downturn has exacerbated the outbreak of the coronavirus. World Food Program, a UN agency, said that in June last year, COVID-19 and the measures to combat it pushed nearly one in three Lebanese people into unemployment.

The Beirut port huge blast on August 4 last year was another major tragedy for the Lebanese government. The incident caused the worst peacetime disaster in the country, leaving over 200 dead and causing billions of dollars in damage to the government. The explosion also led to Hassan Diab government’s fall.

Most importantly, Lebanon has been without government and struggling with a political limbo since the resignation of Hassan Diab this summer. Political leaders have not been able to form a new government six months after the disaster.

Lebanon, on the other hand, has one of the largest foreign debts in the world. The country defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time last year, and an effort for IMF emergency loans failed after months-long negotiations.

Still, the IMF stated in mid-January this year that it has approved $246 million in emergency aid to provide cash assistance to around 800,000 Lebanese reeling under the compounded crisis.

Authorities said that they have begun monthly payments reaching 400,000 Lebanese pounds ($50) to about 230,000 households.

Ramzi Moucharfieh, the minister of social affairs and tourism in the caretaker government, last week announced that three-fourths of the over-six-million Lebanese population need aids.

In the tough current conditions, the hope of finding a settlement to the Lebanese crisis first of all goes through the formation of the government that can negotiate and attract international aids and get the economy back on the track. However, after half a year, there is no political progress in sight.

Saad Hariri, who along with his Future Party has played a key role in creating a political crisis by insisting on ousting other political groups from power under the pretext of forming a technocratic government, is the designate-prime minister. He has not taken a serious action to solve the differences with the rivals and is mainly influenced by Saudi Arabia’s views and policies towards Lebanon which seek to cut off Hezbollah from the government even if it takes full collapse of Lebanon. Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in an interview with Al-Arabiya news network, a Saudi-run broadcaster, said that Lebanon will make no progress without essential reforms and Hezbollah ouster from the politics.

While with Trump's departure the French government hopes to change Washington's approach to Lebanon and bring the two countries closer over Lebanon’s need for a new government, Riyadh continues to see fueling the crisis as the best way to reduce Hezbollah’s political power and influence in the Lebanese politics. Given its mean approach to Lebanon, Saudi Arabia likely to act for aggravation of the crisis through pushing ahead brewing new round of demonstrations.

 

