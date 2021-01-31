Can Israelis Really Take Military Action against Iran?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 31 January 2021

Editor's Choice

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool? The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

News

Iran COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against UK Virus Variant: Producer

Iran COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against UK Virus Variant: Producer

Iranian coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Coviran Barekat, works against the British variant of COVID-19, the head of the vaccine’s production team said.

Saudi Regime Sue Ex-Spy Chief over Alleged $3.5bn Fraud Saudi state-owned companies have sued the regime’s former intelligence chief in a Canadian court, accusing Saad Aljabri of stealing billions of dollars.

Ansarullah Hails Italy’s Decision to End Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has welcomed Italy’s decision to halt arms exports to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the Arab regimes’ brutal aggression on impoverished Yemen.

Only Way to Restore Stability in Region is Thru Synergy: Iran FM Iran and Turkey share the aide that stability will be restored to the region only through “synergy” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank Israeli forces attacked on Friday Palestinians who were protesting against illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank

Israeli Top General’s Anti-Iran Remarks Trigers Criticism Inside Regime Former Israeli military figures denounced “empty” and “inappropriate” remarks of the regime’s army chief of staff against Iran

Syria Warns Israeli Occupation of Arab Lands Threatens Regional Security Syria warned on Tuesday that the Israeli regime’s occupation of Arab territories poses dire threats to the stability and security of the West Asia.

Protesting Indian Framers Clash with Police on Republic Day Hundreds of Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against new agriculture laws have broken through police barricades at the heart of New Delhi as the country was marking Republic Day with a military parade

Iran to Take US Actions Not words as Its Yardstick: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister said on Tuesday the Islamic Republic will take action whenever the US returns to the 2015 nuclear deal and terminates it illegal sanctions on the West Asian Nation, stressing that Tehran takes Washington’s actions, not words, as its yardstick.

Nigerian Court Orders Wife of Zakzaky Taken to Hospital for COVID-19 At the resumption of the Zakzaky case in the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna, the state High Court has ordered officials of the Kaduna Correctional Center to move Zakzaky’s wife, Zeenat, to a government hospital for proper treatment for COVID-19.

Taliban in Iran for Talks on Afghan Peace Taliban has sent a high-ranking delegation to Iran for talks on the Afghan peace process and relevant topics.

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen Hundreds global human right and anti-war organizations have signed a statement calling for an end to the Saudi-led coalition against Yemeni nation

Injuries Reported as Indian, Chinese Troops Clash at Disputed Border New clash reportedly broke out between Indian and Chinese troops along the disputed border area, leaving several soldiers injured on both sides.

Hamas Blames Israel for Assassination of Islamic Movement Leader Palestine’s Hamas blamed Israeli regime for the assassination of a leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in the port city of Jaffa.

Iran Foreign Minister in Baku as Part of Caucasus Tour Iranian Foreign Minister has arrived in Republic of Azerbaijan’s capital on Sunday in the first leg of his regional tour of Caucasus, which will take him to Russia and Turkey as well.

Arrests at Widespread Russia Protests Hit 3,000 Russian security forces clashed with tens of thousands of protesters across the country on Saturday as supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny demanded his release.

Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital The Iraqi al-Wa’ada al-Haq Brigades has claimed responsibility for Saturday drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s capital, saying it was a revenge for the blood of those killed in a twin terrorist bombing in Baghdad.

Saudi Arabia Seemingly Revising Its Aggressive Foreign Policy Approach: Iran Iran said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia seemingly has begun to revise some aspects of its aggressive foreign policy, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic would welcome any genuine change of approach by Riyadh.

Over 10 Iraqi Popular Forces Killed in Militants’ Ambush in Tikrit Militants attacked on Saturday Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) north of the country’s capital, killing at least 11 fighters.

Saudi Arabia, UAE behind Deadly Bombings in Baghdad: Iraqi Group An Iraqi Group accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of being behind the Baghdad’s deadly bomb Attacks.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Can Israelis Really Take Military Action against Iran?

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Only Way to Restore Stability in Region is Thru Synergy: Iran FM

Why Did Tehran Invite Taliban?

Saudi Regime Sue Ex-Spy Chief over Alleged $3.5bn Fraud

Ansarullah Hails Italy’s Decision to End Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Nigerian Court Orders Wife of Zakzaky Taken to Hospital for COVID-19

Israeli Top General’s Anti-Iran Remarks Trigers Criticism Inside Regime

Iran COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against UK Virus Variant: Producer

Iran FM’s Tour of Karabakh Crisis Actors: Goals, Discussion Topics

Syria Warns Israeli Occupation of Arab Lands Threatens Regional Security

Liberals Can’t accept US is a ‘Leading Terrorist State,’ just As Trump Supporters Can’t Accept His Election Loss: Chomsky

Fact-Check: Is Turkey Really A World Drone Club Member?

Protesting Indian Framers Clash with Police on Republic Day

Can Israelis Really Take Military Action against Iran?

Hamas Blames Israel for Assassination of Islamic Movement Leader

Ansarullah Hails Italy’s Decision to End Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Only Iran Backed Iraqi Nation in Difficult Times of Anti-ISIS Fight: Al-Amiri

The American Money Tree: The Untold Story of US Aid to Israel

Turkey to Continue Talks with Russia on 2nd Batch of S-400 Air Defense Systems: Erdogan

Saudi Arabia, UAE behind Deadly Bombings in Baghdad: Iraqi Group

Saudi Arabia Seemingly Revising Its Aggressive Foreign Policy Approach: Iran

Premier Kadhimi Said Iraq Does Not Support Any Decision against Iran: Envoy

Biden Revisiting Trump Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Hamas Blames Israel for Assassination of Islamic Movement Leader

US Navy Sex Trafficking in Bahrain

Arrests at Widespread Russia Protests Hit 3,000

US Protests to China in Own backyard as Biden Pivots to Asia

Over 10 Iraqi Popular Forces Killed in Militants’ Ambush in Tikrit

US Mortar Shells Kill Syrian Child in Deir Ez-Zor: SANA

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Can Israelis Really Take Military Action against Iran?

Sunday 31 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Can Israelis Really Take Military Action against Iran?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- As Trump's departure from the White House has dealt a severe blow to the aspirations of Israeli regime’s warmonger officials and even some of their likely-minded fellows in the reactionary Arab regimes, and while after Joe Biden assumption of power tense atmosphere in the Persian Gulf region gave place to calm, the chief of staff of the Israeli army General Aviv Kohavi said that he instructed his forces to prepare for possible action against Iran next year.

"I have instructed the army to prepare for a number of operational plans in addition to those already existing," Kohavi said, adding: “We are working on these programs and expanding them over the next year. Of course, the decision is up to the political leaders, but these plans are o  n the table."

Although the Israeli leaders’ military action threats against Iran or the resistant groups in Lebanon and Palestine are made from time to time, due to the intensification of these threats in recent months, especially after the assassination of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in which the Israelis were apparently involved, as well as airstrikes on the positions of the resistance forces in Syria, some questions present themselves: How far can this aggressive approach go? Can it drag Tel Aviv into a direct war against Tehran and its allies in the Axis of Resistance?

To answer these questions, the Israeli goals behind such threats should be taken into account.

Netanyahu’s perilous conditions

Emphasizing that the final decision ti implement anti-Iran plans were up to the politicians, the Israeli army chief sought to show that the preparation of the plans were his personal as well as the army’s decision, however coincidence of these threats with the deep political crisis that follows the dissolution of the Knesset— the fourth time in two years— and the tight race between Netanyahu and the rivals for victory in the March snap election signal that these threats were made for internal consumption.

Struggling with the internal division in the rightist camp and also the gaps brewing inside its body, Likud party is in a difficult situation and no longer able to form a stable coalition to form a cabinet, and the main reason for this crisis is Netanyahu himself. Over the past two years, Netanyahu has put all his energy into the political arena to escape various corruption cases and trial.

Now, however, with more rivals seeking to oust him from power, Netanyahu is focusing on the old policy of making the conditions security-dominant to cover up his and his relatives’ economic impotency and corruption. Last week, on the anniversary of the Holocaust, a claim according to which Nazi Germany massacred the Jews during WWI, Netanyahu tried to make himself the savior and shield of the Jews against the Iranian threat, though Iran has never spoken about the annihilation of the Jews as they are followers of one of the Abrahamic religions and thus his remarks are an obvious lie.

After the threat, Kohavi spoke of plans for military operations against Iran, which is completely in Netanyahu's interests. Such a scenario was so obvious that even Defense Minister Benny Gantz in the coalition government criticized the remarks of the army chief, saying that "Israel's security is in danger" in push to question Netanyahu’s performance and claims.

On the other hand, with Trump's departure, the Israelis are deeply concerned about the failure of the policy of maximum pressure against Tehran, as well as Biden's return to the nuclear deal with Iran, and seek to impose restriction of the Tehran’s defense, regional policies, and nuclear program using the American diplomacy. Israeli regime deems threatening Iran as a way to advance this demand, with the view that in any conflict with Tehran, Washington will be forced to intervene and provide military support to Tel Aviv.

Possible plans: limited and risky

Now, considering the goals the Israelis are pursuing from the recent threats, it is important to consider the nature of such plans, their priorities with regard to their consequences, and the capabilities of the two sides.

Tel Aviv has repeatedly talked about plans for direct attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. On the other hand, the assassination of nuclear scientists as well as prominent Iranian military and political figures and leaders and commanders of the Resistance camp, such as Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is also on its agenda. Attacks on the Resistance bases and forces in Syria, Gaza, Lebanon, and Iraq have also been part of the Israeli plans in recent years. Another effort, especially after the normalization of relations with Iran's southern neighbors, is naturally creation of security threats near the Iranian borders using terrorist groups. The Israelis are not afraid that these plans would cause threats to their main ally the US and some of the Arab countries.

In the meantime, given that the Israeli leaders are well aware that a direct entry into the war with Iran will be an inevitable and dangerous consequence of any direct attack on the nuclear facilities, they do not even maneuver on it, even in slogans.

Therefore, the most important scenarios would be more assassinations and sabotage operations in Iran, as well as supporting terrorist groups, continuing attacks on Syrian territory, and escalating the tensions to influence Iranian relations with the Arab states and the US.

However, there is no consensus between the heads of the regime and the Israeli army on the tolerance threshold and the type of response Iran would give should it is attacked. Strengthening the security belt of the Resistance camp near the Israeli borders and tightening the encirclement around the occupied territories, arming the resistant groups with the new generations of advanced military equipment, especially missiles and drones, similar response to the occupied territories in case of an attack on Iran, and operations from Syria and Gaza against the Israelis are only part of the options fully at Tehran’s disposal for a crushing response in case of an Israeli military action. As Iranian military officials have repeatedly asserted, Iran’s finger is on trigger. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israel Iran Military Action US Nuclear Biden

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality