Iran COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against UK Virus Variant: Producer

Alwaght- Iranian coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Coviran Barekat, works against the British variant of COVID-19, the head of the vaccine's production team said.

“Coviran Barekat vaccine is effective against the British mutated virus,” Dr. Hassan Jalili told Tasnim news agency on Saturday.

“Tests show that the blood plasma of the people, who were jabbed with Coviran Barekat vaccine in a clinical trial, can completely neutralize the mutated British coronavirus.”

Coviran Barekat, the first domestically-developed COVID-19 vaccine in Iran, was named after the pharmaceutical group that developed it.

Iran launched human trials of the vaccine late last month after successfully completing the initial steps, including tests on animals, and obtaining necessary approvals.

In parallel with efforts at developing home-made vaccines, Iranian authorities have said the county has plans to purchase foreign brands that pass safety and efficiency tests.

However, inhumane US sanctions have affected Iran’s ability to make the payment for importing vaccines as well as life-saving medical equipment.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has advised against imports of COVID-19 vaccines from the US and Britain amid fears that they might be trying to spread the disease, but the Iranian government can supply the vaccine from other reliable sources.

Iran buys Russian vaccine, plans joint production

On Saturday, Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali announced that Tehran has signed a deal with Russia to buy and jointly produce Sputnik V vaccine.

The first batch of the Russian vaccine will arrive in Iran by February 4, he said, adding that the second and third contingents are also expected in a few weeks.

Within the next 10 days, a delegation from the Iranian Health Ministry will travel to Moscow to hold talks on the Sputnik V joint production.

‘Import heralds more Iran-Russia cooperation’

Kianoush Jahanpour, spokesman of Iran's Food and Drug Organization, tweeted that the import of the Russian vaccine could usher in a new era of cooperation between the two countries to gain a worthy position in the field of biotechnology and vaccine industry.

Earlier this week, he said the Food and Drug Organization has issued an emergency license for the use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, produced by the Gamaleya Research Institute, in the form of frozen solution and single-dose/5-dose vials in Iran.

He said Iran is also examining sourcing vaccines from other producers such as India and China.

So far, 1,405,414 Iranians have been infected with COVID-19 in the country. More than 57,800 people have died, while 1,196,374 have recovered.