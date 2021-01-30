Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 30 January 2021

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool? The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

Iran COVID-19 Vaccine Effective against UK Virus Variant: Producer

Iranian coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Coviran Barekat, works against the British variant of COVID-19, the head of the vaccine’s production team said.

Saudi Regime Sue Ex-Spy Chief over Alleged $3.5bn Fraud Saudi state-owned companies have sued the regime’s former intelligence chief in a Canadian court, accusing Saad Aljabri of stealing billions of dollars.

Ansarullah Hails Italy’s Decision to End Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has welcomed Italy’s decision to halt arms exports to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the Arab regimes’ brutal aggression on impoverished Yemen.

Only Way to Restore Stability in Region is Thru Synergy: Iran FM Iran and Turkey share the aide that stability will be restored to the region only through “synergy” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank Israeli forces attacked on Friday Palestinians who were protesting against illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank

Israeli Top General’s Anti-Iran Remarks Trigers Criticism Inside Regime Former Israeli military figures denounced “empty” and “inappropriate” remarks of the regime’s army chief of staff against Iran

Syria Warns Israeli Occupation of Arab Lands Threatens Regional Security Syria warned on Tuesday that the Israeli regime’s occupation of Arab territories poses dire threats to the stability and security of the West Asia.

Protesting Indian Framers Clash with Police on Republic Day Hundreds of Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against new agriculture laws have broken through police barricades at the heart of New Delhi as the country was marking Republic Day with a military parade

Iran to Take US Actions Not words as Its Yardstick: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister said on Tuesday the Islamic Republic will take action whenever the US returns to the 2015 nuclear deal and terminates it illegal sanctions on the West Asian Nation, stressing that Tehran takes Washington’s actions, not words, as its yardstick.

Nigerian Court Orders Wife of Zakzaky Taken to Hospital for COVID-19 At the resumption of the Zakzaky case in the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna, the state High Court has ordered officials of the Kaduna Correctional Center to move Zakzaky’s wife, Zeenat, to a government hospital for proper treatment for COVID-19.

Taliban in Iran for Talks on Afghan Peace Taliban has sent a high-ranking delegation to Iran for talks on the Afghan peace process and relevant topics.

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen Hundreds global human right and anti-war organizations have signed a statement calling for an end to the Saudi-led coalition against Yemeni nation

Injuries Reported as Indian, Chinese Troops Clash at Disputed Border New clash reportedly broke out between Indian and Chinese troops along the disputed border area, leaving several soldiers injured on both sides.

Hamas Blames Israel for Assassination of Islamic Movement Leader Palestine’s Hamas blamed Israeli regime for the assassination of a leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in the port city of Jaffa.

Iran Foreign Minister in Baku as Part of Caucasus Tour Iranian Foreign Minister has arrived in Republic of Azerbaijan’s capital on Sunday in the first leg of his regional tour of Caucasus, which will take him to Russia and Turkey as well.

Arrests at Widespread Russia Protests Hit 3,000 Russian security forces clashed with tens of thousands of protesters across the country on Saturday as supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny demanded his release.

Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital The Iraqi al-Wa’ada al-Haq Brigades has claimed responsibility for Saturday drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s capital, saying it was a revenge for the blood of those killed in a twin terrorist bombing in Baghdad.

Saudi Arabia Seemingly Revising Its Aggressive Foreign Policy Approach: Iran Iran said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia seemingly has begun to revise some aspects of its aggressive foreign policy, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic would welcome any genuine change of approach by Riyadh.

Over 10 Iraqi Popular Forces Killed in Militants’ Ambush in Tikrit Militants attacked on Saturday Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) north of the country’s capital, killing at least 11 fighters.

Saudi Arabia, UAE behind Deadly Bombings in Baghdad: Iraqi Group An Iraqi Group accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of being behind the Baghdad’s deadly bomb Attacks.

Fact-Check: Is Turkey Really A World Drone Club Member?

US Protests to China in Own backyard as Biden Pivots to Asia

How Is Libya Standing On Peace And War Edge?

Why Did Tehran Invite Taliban?

Liberals Can’t accept US is a ‘Leading Terrorist State,’ just As Trump Supporters Can’t Accept His Election Loss: Chomsky

Countering Terrorism, US-Israel Disinformation War: How Is Iran Winning A Dual-fronted War?

A Manufactured Crisis: How Saudi Arabia Uses Oil to Bring Yemen to its Knees

The American Money Tree: The Untold Story of US Aid to Israel

Turkey to Continue Talks with Russia on 2nd Batch of S-400 Air Defense Systems: Erdogan

US Sanctions Chairman of Iraqi Anti-Terror Popular Forces

Biden Revisiting Trump Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah

Pelosi Asks Military about Preventing ‘Unhinged’ Trump from Launching Nukes

US Navy Sex Trafficking in Bahrain

Biden Administration May Have Roadmap To ISIS Revival In Iraq

Some Inside US May Avenge Trump-Authorized Iranian General’s Assassination: Quds Force

2 out of 3 Yemenis Deprived of Safe Water: Red Cross

US Sought to Orchestrate Capitol Riot-Style Incident in Lebanon: Hezbollah

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Alwaght- Saudi state-owned companies have sued the regime's former intelligence chief in a Canadian court, accusing Saad Aljabri of stealing billions of dollars.

The 10 subsidiaries of Tahakom Investment Co – which is owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund – said in the civil suit filed in Ontario superior court that Aljabri committed a “massive fraud” totalling at least US$3.47bn, The Guardian reported.

Aljabri, exiled in Canada, was a top aide to Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who was deposed as heir to the throne by Prince Mohammed bin Salman in a 2017 palace coup.

A campaign advocating for Aljabri said in a statement he and his family would “fight the recycled corruption allegations vigorously and are confident they will succeed in dismissing them”.

Prince Mohammed bin Nayef remains in detention in Riyadh.

The Ontario court has ordered Aljabri’s assets around the world to be frozen.

The lawsuit describes estates in Saudi Arabia, luxury condominiums in Boston and several properties in Canada as ill-gotten gains.

It accuses Aljabri of having funneled money from companies funded by Saudi Arabia for counterterrorism activities – including buying security equipment, flying agents around the world and paying informants – to himself, his family and friends.

“Although the investigation is ongoing, it is clear that from at least 2008 to 2017, Aljabri masterminded and oversaw a conspiracy incorporating at least 21 conspirators across at least 13 jurisdictions to misappropriate” the funds, according to the lawsuit.

Aljabri last August filed a lawsuit in the United States alleging that MBS had sent a “hit squad” to Canada in 2018 to try to kill and dismember him in the same way that Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in Istanbul in October that year.

But the plot was allegedly detected and disrupted by Canadian police before they could act.

The murder of Khashoggi sparked an international outcry and tarnished the reputation of the oil-rich kingdom and the crown prince.

Aljabri said MBS wants him dead because he is close to Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, and because he has intimate information on the de facto Saudi ruler that would sour the close relationship between Washington and Riyadh.

 

