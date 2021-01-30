Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 30 January 2021

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool? The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

Ansarullah Hails Italy’s Decision to End Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Ansarullah Hails Italy’s Decision to End Arms Exports to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has welcomed Italy’s decision to halt arms exports to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the Arab regimes’ brutal aggression on impoverished Yemen.

Only Way to Restore Stability in Region is Thru Synergy: Iran FM Iran and Turkey share the aide that stability will be restored to the region only through “synergy” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank Israeli forces attacked on Friday Palestinians who were protesting against illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank

Israeli Top General’s Anti-Iran Remarks Trigers Criticism Inside Regime Former Israeli military figures denounced “empty” and “inappropriate” remarks of the regime’s army chief of staff against Iran

Syria Warns Israeli Occupation of Arab Lands Threatens Regional Security Syria warned on Tuesday that the Israeli regime’s occupation of Arab territories poses dire threats to the stability and security of the West Asia.

Protesting Indian Framers Clash with Police on Republic Day Hundreds of Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against new agriculture laws have broken through police barricades at the heart of New Delhi as the country was marking Republic Day with a military parade

Iran to Take US Actions Not words as Its Yardstick: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister said on Tuesday the Islamic Republic will take action whenever the US returns to the 2015 nuclear deal and terminates it illegal sanctions on the West Asian Nation, stressing that Tehran takes Washington’s actions, not words, as its yardstick.

Nigerian Court Orders Wife of Zakzaky Taken to Hospital for COVID-19 At the resumption of the Zakzaky case in the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna, the state High Court has ordered officials of the Kaduna Correctional Center to move Zakzaky’s wife, Zeenat, to a government hospital for proper treatment for COVID-19.

Taliban in Iran for Talks on Afghan Peace Taliban has sent a high-ranking delegation to Iran for talks on the Afghan peace process and relevant topics.

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen Hundreds global human right and anti-war organizations have signed a statement calling for an end to the Saudi-led coalition against Yemeni nation

Injuries Reported as Indian, Chinese Troops Clash at Disputed Border New clash reportedly broke out between Indian and Chinese troops along the disputed border area, leaving several soldiers injured on both sides.

Hamas Blames Israel for Assassination of Islamic Movement Leader Palestine’s Hamas blamed Israeli regime for the assassination of a leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in the port city of Jaffa.

Iran Foreign Minister in Baku as Part of Caucasus Tour Iranian Foreign Minister has arrived in Republic of Azerbaijan’s capital on Sunday in the first leg of his regional tour of Caucasus, which will take him to Russia and Turkey as well.

Arrests at Widespread Russia Protests Hit 3,000 Russian security forces clashed with tens of thousands of protesters across the country on Saturday as supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny demanded his release.

Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital The Iraqi al-Wa’ada al-Haq Brigades has claimed responsibility for Saturday drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s capital, saying it was a revenge for the blood of those killed in a twin terrorist bombing in Baghdad.

Saudi Arabia Seemingly Revising Its Aggressive Foreign Policy Approach: Iran Iran said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia seemingly has begun to revise some aspects of its aggressive foreign policy, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic would welcome any genuine change of approach by Riyadh.

Over 10 Iraqi Popular Forces Killed in Militants’ Ambush in Tikrit Militants attacked on Saturday Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) north of the country’s capital, killing at least 11 fighters.

Saudi Arabia, UAE behind Deadly Bombings in Baghdad: Iraqi Group An Iraqi Group accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of being behind the Baghdad’s deadly bomb Attacks.

Iran, Cuba to Preparing to Mass Produce COVID-19 Vaccine Iran and Cuba are getting ready for mass production of COVID-19 vaccine despite illegal sanctions imposed on the two countries by the US.

Biden Revisiting Trump Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah Biden’s administration is reviewing former President’s decision to designate Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement as a terrorist organization, a spokesperson at the US State Department said.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Only Way to Restore Stability in Region is Thru Synergy: Iran FM

Only Way to Restore Stability in Region is Thru Synergy: Iran FM
Alwaght- Iran and Turkey share the aide that stability will be restored to the region only through “synergy” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Zarif made the remarks in a post on his official Twitter account on Friday at the end of his visit to Turkey where he held “constructive, friendly, and fruitful” talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

He said ways to expand bilateral relations, regional cooperation and the latest developments in Syria, Iraq and the Caucasus were among main topic raised in his conversations with the Turkish authorities.

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized that Tehran and Ankara “concurred that the only way to restore stability in the region is thru synergy.”

In the meeting between Zarif and Erdogan, the sides discussed issues of mutual interests, including a six-country regional cooperation platform, which include the three Caucasus countries – Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan -- plus Russia, Turkey, and Iran (also known as a 3+3 format cooperation mechanism).

The initiative was proposed by Azeri president Ilham Aliyev following a ceasefire agreement in November that halted weeks of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but has been occupied by ethnic Armenian separatists since 1992 when they broke from Azerbaijan in a war that killed some 30,000 people.

The latest armed conflict between the two countries erupted on September 27 last year and ended on November 10 through a Russian-brokered truce.

As part of the truce agreement, Armenia returned swathes of territory it had occupied for decades to Azeri control.

The agreement was signed after the Azerbaijani army overwhelmed Armenian forces and threatened to advance on Karabakh’s main city of Khankendi, which Armenians call Stepanakert after a 19th-century Bolshevik militant.

The truce, which was warmly welcomed as a victory in Azerbaijan, has prompted anger in Armenia, with protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Zarif and Erdogan also agreed to follow up on issues of common interests and reach a targeted level in trade cooperation, increase railway network between the two countries, expand cooperation in Iraq and Syria, boost trilateral cooperation with Afghanistan and provide the Palestinian people with more support.

Zarif, who was in Turkey on the fifth leg of his regional tour, also discussed mutual issues and the latest regional and international developments with his Turkish counterpart.

Pointing to the importance of Tehran-Ankara ties and common interests, Zarif exchanged views with Cavusoglu on cooperation in the fields of transit, trade and energy as well as mutual efforts to solve problems facing Iranian and Turkish enterprises and economic actors.

He also briefed the top Turkish diplomat on Iran’s stance on the significance of restoring peace and stability to the region at the end of armed conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Cavusoglu, for his part, pointed to the importance of his country’s relations with Iran and urged the implementation of agreements already signed between the two sides on transportation, trade and energy.

Zarif and Cavusoglu also discussed cooperation on the deadly coronavirus pandemic and its vaccines.

 

