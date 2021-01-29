Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank

Alwaght- Israeli forces attacked on Friday Palestinians who were protesting against illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank.

The regime’s forces attacked participants in a weekly, peaceful protest in Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya City.

Three young Palestinian men were hit by bullets fired by the Israeli forces during the clashes, which also saw the forces tear-gas the demonstrators, giving dozens of them breathing difficulties.

Palestinians take to the streets of the occupied West Bank every week to denounce Israel’s settlement expansion policy.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.

Emboldened by the anti-Palestine policies of former US president Donald Trump, Israel stepped up its settlement expansion in defiance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, which pronounces settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds “a flagrant violation under international law.”

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law as they are built on occupied land.