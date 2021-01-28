Why Did Tehran Invite Taliban?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool? The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

Syria Warns Israeli Occupation of Arab Lands Threatens Regional Security

Syria Warns Israeli Occupation of Arab Lands Threatens Regional Security

Syria warned on Tuesday that the Israeli regime’s occupation of Arab territories poses dire threats to the stability and security of the West Asia.

Protesting Indian Framers Clash with Police on Republic Day Hundreds of Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against new agriculture laws have broken through police barricades at the heart of New Delhi as the country was marking Republic Day with a military parade

Iran to Take US Actions Not words as Its Yardstick: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister said on Tuesday the Islamic Republic will take action whenever the US returns to the 2015 nuclear deal and terminates it illegal sanctions on the West Asian Nation, stressing that Tehran takes Washington’s actions, not words, as its yardstick.

Nigerian Court Orders Wife of Zakzaky Taken to Hospital for COVID-19 At the resumption of the Zakzaky case in the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna, the state High Court has ordered officials of the Kaduna Correctional Center to move Zakzaky’s wife, Zeenat, to a government hospital for proper treatment for COVID-19.

Taliban in Iran for Talks on Afghan Peace Taliban has sent a high-ranking delegation to Iran for talks on the Afghan peace process and relevant topics.

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen Hundreds global human right and anti-war organizations have signed a statement calling for an end to the Saudi-led coalition against Yemeni nation

Injuries Reported as Indian, Chinese Troops Clash at Disputed Border New clash reportedly broke out between Indian and Chinese troops along the disputed border area, leaving several soldiers injured on both sides.

Hamas Blames Israel for Assassination of Islamic Movement Leader Palestine’s Hamas blamed Israeli regime for the assassination of a leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in the port city of Jaffa.

Iran Foreign Minister in Baku as Part of Caucasus Tour Iranian Foreign Minister has arrived in Republic of Azerbaijan’s capital on Sunday in the first leg of his regional tour of Caucasus, which will take him to Russia and Turkey as well.

Arrests at Widespread Russia Protests Hit 3,000 Russian security forces clashed with tens of thousands of protesters across the country on Saturday as supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny demanded his release.

Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital The Iraqi al-Wa’ada al-Haq Brigades has claimed responsibility for Saturday drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s capital, saying it was a revenge for the blood of those killed in a twin terrorist bombing in Baghdad.

Saudi Arabia Seemingly Revising Its Aggressive Foreign Policy Approach: Iran Iran said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia seemingly has begun to revise some aspects of its aggressive foreign policy, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic would welcome any genuine change of approach by Riyadh.

Over 10 Iraqi Popular Forces Killed in Militants’ Ambush in Tikrit Militants attacked on Saturday Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) north of the country’s capital, killing at least 11 fighters.

Saudi Arabia, UAE behind Deadly Bombings in Baghdad: Iraqi Group An Iraqi Group accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of being behind the Baghdad’s deadly bomb Attacks.

Iran, Cuba to Preparing to Mass Produce COVID-19 Vaccine Iran and Cuba are getting ready for mass production of COVID-19 vaccine despite illegal sanctions imposed on the two countries by the US.

Biden Revisiting Trump Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah Biden’s administration is reviewing former President’s decision to designate Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement as a terrorist organization, a spokesperson at the US State Department said.

Bomb Attacks Hit Convoys of US-Led Coalition in Iraq US-led coalition’s convoys have been targeted in Iraq as anti-American sentiments have been running high in the Arab country since the US assassinated the deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iran’s top anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

US Navy Sex Trafficking in Bahrain In the summer of 2017, a grave crisis was already boiling in the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, stationed in one of the Persian Gulf countries, namely Bahrain. That summer, investigators began to uncover an intricate web of allegations against American sailors that began with prostitution but ended up in cases on international sex trafficking.

Iran Blocks Saudi Regime, UAE from Participating in UN Disarmament Conference Iran says it has prevented Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from participating in the Conference on Disarmament as observers over the two regimes’ war crimes against Yemeni nation.

Biden’s Top US Intelligence Official Pick Vows to Release Report on Khashoggi Murder Nominee for the Director of National Intelligence in the US incoming administration has pledged to release an unclassified report on who directed the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi per a congressional demand that the outgoing Donald Trump administration defied.

Saudi Arabia Seemingly Revising Its Aggressive Foreign Policy Approach: Iran

Arrests at Widespread Russia Protests Hit 3,000

Syria Warns Israeli Occupation of Arab Lands Threatens Regional Security

Over 10 Iraqi Popular Forces Killed in Militants' Ambush in Tikrit

Protesting Indian Framers Clash with Police on Republic Day

Liberals Can't accept US is a 'Leading Terrorist State,' just As Trump Supporters Can't Accept His Election Loss: Chomsky

Saudi Policy For Meeting Challenges Marred By Confusion As Biden Assumes Office

Iran FM's Tour of Karabakh Crisis Actors: Goals, Discussion Topics

Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital

Saudi Arabia, UAE behind Deadly Bombings in Baghdad: Iraqi Group

How Is Libya Standing On Peace And War Edge?

Nigerian Court Orders Wife of Zakzaky Taken to Hospital for COVID-19

Biden Revisiting Trump Designation of Yemen's Ansarullah

Iran Foreign Minister in Baku as Part of Caucasus Tour

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Countering Terrorism, US-Israel Disinformation War: How Is Iran Winning A Dual-fronted War?

Only Iran Backed Iraqi Nation in Difficult Times of Anti-ISIS Fight: Al-Amiri

Turkey to Continue Talks with Russia on 2nd Batch of S-400 Air Defense Systems: Erdogan

US Sought to Orchestrate Capitol Riot-Style Incident in Lebanon: Hezbollah

Muslim Scholars for Mass Economic Boycott of Israeli Regime

Premier Kadhimi Said Iraq Does Not Support Any Decision against Iran: Envoy

Biden Revisiting Trump Designation of Yemen's Ansarullah

Pelosi Asks Military about Preventing 'Unhinged' Trump from Launching Nukes

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Hamas Blames Israel for Assassination of Islamic Movement Leader

Arrests at Widespread Russia Protests Hit 3,000

Over 10 Iraqi Popular Forces Killed in Militants' Ambush in Tikrit

Some Inside US May Avenge Trump-Authorized Iranian General's Assassination: Quds Force

US 'Biggest Enemy' of North Korea No Matter Who Leads the Country: Kim Jong-un

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Why Did Tehran Invite Taliban?

Friday 29 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Why Did Tehran Invite Taliban?

Alwaght- Afghanistan developments entered a new stage with last year's agreement between the Taliban and the US.  And this has led foreign actors, especially regional countries, to mobilize to protect their interests from the possible  aftermath of these developments. Iran, as a regional power and Afghanistan’s neighbor that closely follows the war-torn country’s political developments, for the second time in recent months, on Monday hosted a high-ranking delegation of Taliban officials headed by Mullah Baradar, Taliban's main figure and the chief negotiator in the Doha peace talks. 

Commenting on the agenda of the talks, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said earlier that the two sides would discuss "Tehran-Kabul relations, issues related to Afghan refugees in Iran and the political and security situation in Afghanistan and the region."

The Iran-Taliban ideological and political differences are clear. Also, it is undeniable that Tehran has its own considerations regarding the return of the insurgent group to the power in its neighberhood. But what is making Iran host them in its capital? Moreover, what is the topic of the talks and what influence can they leave on Afghanistan's political developments? 

Iran's interests and security-economic concerns 

sharing 815 kilometers of borders, Iran and Afghanistan influence each other because of their cultural, geographical, historical, and economic bonds. Emergence of the Taliban, the 9/11 attacks, and also the US invasion of Afghanistan made the country of significance in relation to the Iranian national security. Certainly, one of the main points of the discussion with the Taliban delegation is Tehran’s security concerns. 

After two decades of the US-led war in Afghanistan to eliminate the Taliban, what can be seen today is that the Taliban is controlling half of the Central Asian country. This, along with signs of the Taliban's future presence in Afghanistan power structure, underscores Iran's urgent need to safeguard its security interests, especially along its eastern borders. The security of the eastern borders is of great importance to the country due to the presence of terrorist groups that act against the security of Iran in the eastern provinces while hiding in Afghanistan and Pakistan. 

On the other hand, Iran has concerns about the presence of ISIS in Afghanistan, which in recent years, after defeats in Syria and Iraq, has made Afghanistan its place of recruitment and activities. 

Drugs are another major concern of Iran in Afghanistan. More than 70 percent of world’s opium is produced in Afghanistan, and despite declaring counter-narcotics as one of NATO's missions, the war has increased the narcotics production in the country. 

On the other hand, insecurity and years of war in Afghanistan have been the reasons for the large presence of Afghan refugees in Iran.

Maintaining economic relations and friendly political cooperation with Afghanistan is another important point for Iran about the future of political equations in the war-ravaged country. Tehran and Kabul have close and friendly relations in various political, economic, social and cultural sectors, and the Iranian government has cooperated with the Afghan government in various fields over the past 19 years, the most important of which is the Herat-Khaf railway project. 

Pushing forward peace process 

Another driver behind inviting Taliban to Tehran is the stalemate in Doha peace initiative between Kabul and the insurgent group and hence the Washington deal with Taliban. 

Tehran has repeatedly stated that it will conduct any negotiations with the Taliban with the knowledge of the Kabul government and will provide details of the negotiations to the government. In recent days, after the new US administration announced that it would review the agreement reached between the Taliban and the President Donald Trump administration to withdraw the American troops from Afghanistan, the second phase of the Afghan government-Taliban talks that resumed on January 6 in the Qatari capital Doha have run into an impasse, while violence is set to rise again. 

The US efforts to impose bilateral agreements with the Taliban on the Afghanistan people and government– while there are unannounced agreements behind the scenes– are also of concern to Washington rivals such as Iran and Russia. 

Therefore, to maintain the negotiation process between the central government and the Taliban, prevent escalating violence, and emphasize the need for the Afghans to distrust US promises and preserve Afghanistan’s gains in its path to democracy can be high on the Iranian agenda regarding the intra-Afghan peace talks.

 

