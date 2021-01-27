Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool? The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

Protesting Indian Framers Clash with Police on Republic Day

Protesting Indian Framers Clash with Police on Republic Day

Hundreds of Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against new agriculture laws have broken through police barricades at the heart of New Delhi as the country was marking Republic Day with a military parade

Iran to Take US Actions Not words as Its Yardstick: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister said on Tuesday the Islamic Republic will take action whenever the US returns to the 2015 nuclear deal and terminates it illegal sanctions on the West Asian Nation, stressing that Tehran takes Washington’s actions, not words, as its yardstick.

Nigerian Court Orders Wife of Zakzaky Taken to Hospital for COVID-19 At the resumption of the Zakzaky case in the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna, the state High Court has ordered officials of the Kaduna Correctional Center to move Zakzaky’s wife, Zeenat, to a government hospital for proper treatment for COVID-19.

Taliban in Iran for Talks on Afghan Peace Taliban has sent a high-ranking delegation to Iran for talks on the Afghan peace process and relevant topics.

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen Hundreds global human right and anti-war organizations have signed a statement calling for an end to the Saudi-led coalition against Yemeni nation

Injuries Reported as Indian, Chinese Troops Clash at Disputed Border New clash reportedly broke out between Indian and Chinese troops along the disputed border area, leaving several soldiers injured on both sides.

Hamas Blames Israel for Assassination of Islamic Movement Leader Palestine’s Hamas blamed Israeli regime for the assassination of a leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in the port city of Jaffa.

Iran Foreign Minister in Baku as Part of Caucasus Tour Iranian Foreign Minister has arrived in Republic of Azerbaijan’s capital on Sunday in the first leg of his regional tour of Caucasus, which will take him to Russia and Turkey as well.

Arrests at Widespread Russia Protests Hit 3,000 Russian security forces clashed with tens of thousands of protesters across the country on Saturday as supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny demanded his release.

Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital The Iraqi al-Wa’ada al-Haq Brigades has claimed responsibility for Saturday drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s capital, saying it was a revenge for the blood of those killed in a twin terrorist bombing in Baghdad.

Saudi Arabia Seemingly Revising Its Aggressive Foreign Policy Approach: Iran Iran said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia seemingly has begun to revise some aspects of its aggressive foreign policy, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic would welcome any genuine change of approach by Riyadh.

Over 10 Iraqi Popular Forces Killed in Militants’ Ambush in Tikrit Militants attacked on Saturday Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) north of the country’s capital, killing at least 11 fighters.

Saudi Arabia, UAE behind Deadly Bombings in Baghdad: Iraqi Group An Iraqi Group accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of being behind the Baghdad’s deadly bomb Attacks.

Iran, Cuba to Preparing to Mass Produce COVID-19 Vaccine Iran and Cuba are getting ready for mass production of COVID-19 vaccine despite illegal sanctions imposed on the two countries by the US.

Biden Revisiting Trump Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah Biden’s administration is reviewing former President’s decision to designate Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement as a terrorist organization, a spokesperson at the US State Department said.

Bomb Attacks Hit Convoys of US-Led Coalition in Iraq US-led coalition’s convoys have been targeted in Iraq as anti-American sentiments have been running high in the Arab country since the US assassinated the deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iran’s top anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

US Navy Sex Trafficking in Bahrain In the summer of 2017, a grave crisis was already boiling in the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, stationed in one of the Persian Gulf countries, namely Bahrain. That summer, investigators began to uncover an intricate web of allegations against American sailors that began with prostitution but ended up in cases on international sex trafficking.

Iran Blocks Saudi Regime, UAE from Participating in UN Disarmament Conference Iran says it has prevented Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from participating in the Conference on Disarmament as observers over the two regimes’ war crimes against Yemeni nation.

Biden’s Top US Intelligence Official Pick Vows to Release Report on Khashoggi Murder Nominee for the Director of National Intelligence in the US incoming administration has pledged to release an unclassified report on who directed the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi per a congressional demand that the outgoing Donald Trump administration defied.

Iran FM Welcomes Qatar’s Call for Arab States to Begin Talks with Iran Iran’s Foreign Minister welcomed his Qatari counterpart’s call on the Persian Gulf Arab countries to launch negotiations with Iran, saying the Islamic Republic has been demanding neighborly cooperation towards establishing a strong West Asia.

alwaght.com
Protesting Indian Framers Clash with Police on Republic Day

Wednesday 27 January 2021

Wednesday 27 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Protesting Indian Framers Clash with Police on Republic Day
Alwaght- Hundreds of Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against new agriculture laws have broken through police barricades at the heart of New Delhi as the country was marking Republic Day with a military parade.

Police had sealed most entrances to the city with containers and trucks earlier on Tuesday and hit protesters with batons and fired teargas to try to disperse the crowds, many on tractors or horses.

Some protesters reached a major intersection 3km (1.8 miles) from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government leaders watched tanks and troops parade past and fighter jets fly overhead. One protester was confirmed to have died in the clashes and dozens of police and protesters were injured.

Modi waved to crowds and sent out Twitter greetings for the national holiday without mentioning the farmers.

He was driven back to his residence before any personal confrontation with the farmers, the biggest challenge his Hindu nationalist government has faced in its six years in power.

Authorities had agreed to let the farmers stage a tractor rally as long as they waited for the official Republic Day parade to end.

But flag-waving protesters on at least four major arteries climbed over or just pushed aside the barricades and concrete blocks and pressed on into the city.

Union leaders say the laws will allow private Indian conglomerates to take over the agriculture sector – the bedrock of the economy – displacing the existent system of purchases by the government at guaranteed prices.

Smaller farmer demonstrations were also held in other cities, including Mumbai and Bengaluru.

 

