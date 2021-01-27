Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 27 January 2021

Editor's Choice

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert As the US seeks excuses to keep its forces in Iraq, ISIS is ramping up its attacks there. Analysts draw links between the two.

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool? The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

News

Nigerian Court Orders Wife of Zakzaky Taken to Hospital for COVID-19

Nigerian Court Orders Wife of Zakzaky Taken to Hospital for COVID-19

At the resumption of the Zakzaky case in the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna, the state High Court has ordered officials of the Kaduna Correctional Center to move Zakzaky’s wife, Zeenat, to a government hospital for proper treatment for COVID-19.

Taliban in Iran for Talks on Afghan Peace Taliban has sent a high-ranking delegation to Iran for talks on the Afghan peace process and relevant topics.

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen Hundreds global human right and anti-war organizations have signed a statement calling for an end to the Saudi-led coalition against Yemeni nation

Injuries Reported as Indian, Chinese Troops Clash at Disputed Border New clash reportedly broke out between Indian and Chinese troops along the disputed border area, leaving several soldiers injured on both sides.

Hamas Blames Israel for Assassination of Islamic Movement Leader Palestine’s Hamas blamed Israeli regime for the assassination of a leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in the port city of Jaffa.

Iran Foreign Minister in Baku as Part of Caucasus Tour Iranian Foreign Minister has arrived in Republic of Azerbaijan’s capital on Sunday in the first leg of his regional tour of Caucasus, which will take him to Russia and Turkey as well.

Arrests at Widespread Russia Protests Hit 3,000 Russian security forces clashed with tens of thousands of protesters across the country on Saturday as supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny demanded his release.

Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital The Iraqi al-Wa’ada al-Haq Brigades has claimed responsibility for Saturday drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s capital, saying it was a revenge for the blood of those killed in a twin terrorist bombing in Baghdad.

Saudi Arabia Seemingly Revising Its Aggressive Foreign Policy Approach: Iran Iran said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia seemingly has begun to revise some aspects of its aggressive foreign policy, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic would welcome any genuine change of approach by Riyadh.

Over 10 Iraqi Popular Forces Killed in Militants’ Ambush in Tikrit Militants attacked on Saturday Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) north of the country’s capital, killing at least 11 fighters.

Saudi Arabia, UAE behind Deadly Bombings in Baghdad: Iraqi Group An Iraqi Group accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of being behind the Baghdad’s deadly bomb Attacks.

Iran, Cuba to Preparing to Mass Produce COVID-19 Vaccine Iran and Cuba are getting ready for mass production of COVID-19 vaccine despite illegal sanctions imposed on the two countries by the US.

Biden Revisiting Trump Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah Biden’s administration is reviewing former President’s decision to designate Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement as a terrorist organization, a spokesperson at the US State Department said.

Bomb Attacks Hit Convoys of US-Led Coalition in Iraq US-led coalition’s convoys have been targeted in Iraq as anti-American sentiments have been running high in the Arab country since the US assassinated the deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iran’s top anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

US Navy Sex Trafficking in Bahrain In the summer of 2017, a grave crisis was already boiling in the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, stationed in one of the Persian Gulf countries, namely Bahrain. That summer, investigators began to uncover an intricate web of allegations against American sailors that began with prostitution but ended up in cases on international sex trafficking.

Iran Blocks Saudi Regime, UAE from Participating in UN Disarmament Conference Iran says it has prevented Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from participating in the Conference on Disarmament as observers over the two regimes’ war crimes against Yemeni nation.

Biden’s Top US Intelligence Official Pick Vows to Release Report on Khashoggi Murder Nominee for the Director of National Intelligence in the US incoming administration has pledged to release an unclassified report on who directed the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi per a congressional demand that the outgoing Donald Trump administration defied.

Iran FM Welcomes Qatar’s Call for Arab States to Begin Talks with Iran Iran’s Foreign Minister welcomed his Qatari counterpart’s call on the Persian Gulf Arab countries to launch negotiations with Iran, saying the Islamic Republic has been demanding neighborly cooperation towards establishing a strong West Asia.

Iran, Turkey Sign Agreements for Pakistan, China Railway Link Iran and Turkey have inked three agreements to expand transnational rail services linking neighbors to Pakistan, Afghanistan and China, the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran (RAI) company announced on Monday.

Civil Society Groups Call on UN to Take Action against France over Islamophobia A group of civil society organizations called on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to open formal infringement procedures against the French government for entrenching Islamophobia.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Taliban in Iran for Talks on Afghan Peace

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Nigerian Court Orders Wife of Zakzaky Taken to Hospital for COVID-19

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert

Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital

Iran Foreign Minister in Baku as Part of Caucasus Tour

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen

Saudi Arabia Seemingly Revising Its Aggressive Foreign Policy Approach: Iran

Injuries Reported as Indian, Chinese Troops Clash at Disputed Border

Saudi Arabia, UAE behind Deadly Bombings in Baghdad: Iraqi Group

How Is Libya Standing On Peace And War Edge?

Iran FM Welcomes Qatar’s Call for Arab States to Begin Talks with Iran

Over 10 Iraqi Popular Forces Killed in Militants’ Ambush in Tikrit

Israeli Settler Groups With Ties To the US Are Evicting Palestinians in Mass

Biden’s Top US Intelligence Official Pick Vows to Release Report on Khashoggi Murder

UK Military Puts Earnings before Ethics

Hamas Blames Israel for Assassination of Islamic Movement Leader

Bomb Attacks Hit Convoys of US-Led Coalition in Iraq

Arab Monarchies and Illusion of Security by Israeli Iron Dome System

US ’Biggest Enemy’ of North Korea No Matter Who Leads the Country: Kim Jong-un

Turkey to Continue Talks with Russia on 2nd Batch of S-400 Air Defense Systems: Erdogan

Syrian Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Aggression on Damascus: SANA

Turkey Warns Haftar’s Forces against Any Attack on Turkish Forces in Libya

Biden Administration May Have Roadmap To ISIS Revival In Iraq

US Mortar Shells Kill Syrian Child in Deir Ez-Zor: SANA

Moroccan MPs Call For cancelation of Normalization Deal with Israel

Saudi Arabia Seemingly Revising Its Aggressive Foreign Policy Approach: Iran

Saudi Arabia, UAE behind Deadly Bombings in Baghdad: Iraqi Group

Iraqi Fury As Trump Pardons Blackwater War Criminals

Gaza First-Ever Military Drills Messages

IRGC Long-Range Missiles Hit Mock Enemy Warships During Drills

Qatar, Arab Reconciliation’s Cold Iron

Biden Revisiting Trump Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah

Saudi Mercenaries Attack Wedding in Yemen’s Hudaydah, Kills 5 Civilians

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Interview

ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert

Wednesday 27 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
ISIS is US’s Secret Army in Syria and Iraq: Expert

Related Content

Biden Administration May Have Roadmap To ISIS Revival In Iraq

Barzanis’ Greenlight To US Stay? Erbil Says ISIS Poses Threats, Baghdad Unable to Help

Only Iran Backed Iraqi Nation in Difficult Times of Anti-ISIS Fight: Al-Amiri

How Significant Is Iraq’s PMF In Anti-ISIS Fight?

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The ISIS terrorist group's activities have increased considerably these days. The terrorist group also claimed responsibility for several other operations against Iraqi security forces following a huge blast in the capital Baghdad last week that killed several Iraqi citizens. These actions have once again raised concerns in the Iraqi media and public opinion about the possibility of the terrorist group rebuilding its power. In the meantime, some also raise the involvement of some foreign parties in the management of these developments.

Alwaght has talked to the Iranian expert of Arab world affairs Majid Ghanadbashi, asking him to have his say on the recent developments and the actors behind them.

Washington seeks ISIS revival

Commenting on the reason behind the increase in the ISIS attacks and activities in Iraq recently, Mr Ghanadbashi said that two important factors are involved in f the current chaotic situation. The first factor is the willingness of the Democrats and Biden to revive the terrorist group. The reality is that the ISIS was created during President Barack Obama administration, with Biden also serving as vice president. The US investment in ISIS and the gains it has made from the terrorist group's activities have led it to consider restoring the group's power in the region. On the one hand, they presented a violent and fierce image of Islam to the world and on the other hand destroyed the infrastructure of Iraq and Syria.

"The second factor can be linked to the ISIS itself. The remnants of the group, along with the reactionary Arab regimes and Israeli regime, seek to pave the way for a continued US presence in the region. The common concern of ISIS, Saudi Arabia, and the Israeli regime is that Biden and the Democrats will be preoccupied with the internal affairs and this will make them unaware of the growing power gain of the Axis of Resistance forces that include Iran, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, and some other regional movements. So, now they are focusing on a sham fight against ISIS. In fact, both sides seek to prepare the ground for US troops stay and to delay the implementation of the Iraqi parliament's resolution on the expulsion of foreign troops from the country.”

The fake US war on ISIS

Commenting on some American air raids on terrorist positions in Iraq, the Arab world affairs’ expert held that the Americans have followed two key policy lines since ISIS emergence in 2014. One is the secret supply of weapons and logistical support to the ISIS in the form of providing equipment and intelligence support and the relocation of forces. The other is the constant attempt to target anti-ISIS forces under various pretexts. US forces several times bombed Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF, and Iraqi and Syrian troops and then claimed the attacks were carried out by mistake.

ISIS revival obstacles

"In the current situation, there are many obstacles to the intensification of ISIS activities, in comparison to past," Mr Ghanadbashi said when asked if ISIS can reorganize itself again, referring to the US claims that ISIS would reoccupy parts of Iraq if the American troops pull out. “It should be said that the now the Iraqi public know this terrorist group. The Sunnis are well aware that ISIS is not their protector as some sides claim.”

Also, the experiences of the PMF is another important issue worth considering. The PMF is an organization with great regional influence, prestige, and communications. Today, it is incomparable to the initial days of its foundation in terms of nature and capabilities.

The expert, moreover, raised the PMF’s combat potentials, adding that today this group is very experienced and acts progressively and powerfully in anti-terror battle.

Another matter is the disgrace and discredit of Americans and Europeans in the eyes of the global public opinion, caused by their cooperation with ISIS. Now they can no longer restore ISIS under the ruse of help to the Iraqi and Syrian people.

“Due to degrading defeats in the region over the past decades, mainly in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, the Americans can no longer fight in person. So they turn head to a new strategy: Building a secret army. The secret army is the ISIS whose recruitment, financial, and ideological arrangements are made by the US intelligence apparatus.”

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iraq US ISIS Terrorism Biden Expulsion

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Launches Human Testing of Domestic COVID-19 Vaccine

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality