Arab Monarchies and Illusion of Security by Israeli Iron Dome System

  Tuesday 26 January 2021

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool? The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Nigerian Court Orders Wife of Zakzaky Taken to Hospital for COVID-19

Nigerian Court Orders Wife of Zakzaky Taken to Hospital for COVID-19

At the resumption of the Zakzaky case in the northern Nigerian city of Kaduna, the state High Court has ordered officials of the Kaduna Correctional Center to move Zakzaky’s wife, Zeenat, to a government hospital for proper treatment for COVID-19.

Taliban in Iran for Talks on Afghan Peace Taliban has sent a high-ranking delegation to Iran for talks on the Afghan peace process and relevant topics.

Over 300 Rights Groups Call for End to Saudi Aggression on Yemen Hundreds global human right and anti-war organizations have signed a statement calling for an end to the Saudi-led coalition against Yemeni nation

Injuries Reported as Indian, Chinese Troops Clash at Disputed Border New clash reportedly broke out between Indian and Chinese troops along the disputed border area, leaving several soldiers injured on both sides.

Hamas Blames Israel for Assassination of Islamic Movement Leader Palestine’s Hamas blamed Israeli regime for the assassination of a leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in the port city of Jaffa.

Iran Foreign Minister in Baku as Part of Caucasus Tour Iranian Foreign Minister has arrived in Republic of Azerbaijan’s capital on Sunday in the first leg of his regional tour of Caucasus, which will take him to Russia and Turkey as well.

Arrests at Widespread Russia Protests Hit 3,000 Russian security forces clashed with tens of thousands of protesters across the country on Saturday as supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny demanded his release.

Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital The Iraqi al-Wa’ada al-Haq Brigades has claimed responsibility for Saturday drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s capital, saying it was a revenge for the blood of those killed in a twin terrorist bombing in Baghdad.

Saudi Arabia Seemingly Revising Its Aggressive Foreign Policy Approach: Iran Iran said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia seemingly has begun to revise some aspects of its aggressive foreign policy, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic would welcome any genuine change of approach by Riyadh.

Over 10 Iraqi Popular Forces Killed in Militants’ Ambush in Tikrit Militants attacked on Saturday Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) north of the country’s capital, killing at least 11 fighters.

Saudi Arabia, UAE behind Deadly Bombings in Baghdad: Iraqi Group An Iraqi Group accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of being behind the Baghdad’s deadly bomb Attacks.

Iran, Cuba to Preparing to Mass Produce COVID-19 Vaccine Iran and Cuba are getting ready for mass production of COVID-19 vaccine despite illegal sanctions imposed on the two countries by the US.

Biden Revisiting Trump Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah Biden’s administration is reviewing former President’s decision to designate Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement as a terrorist organization, a spokesperson at the US State Department said.

Bomb Attacks Hit Convoys of US-Led Coalition in Iraq US-led coalition’s convoys have been targeted in Iraq as anti-American sentiments have been running high in the Arab country since the US assassinated the deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iran’s top anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

US Navy Sex Trafficking in Bahrain In the summer of 2017, a grave crisis was already boiling in the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, stationed in one of the Persian Gulf countries, namely Bahrain. That summer, investigators began to uncover an intricate web of allegations against American sailors that began with prostitution but ended up in cases on international sex trafficking.

Iran Blocks Saudi Regime, UAE from Participating in UN Disarmament Conference Iran says it has prevented Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from participating in the Conference on Disarmament as observers over the two regimes’ war crimes against Yemeni nation.

Biden’s Top US Intelligence Official Pick Vows to Release Report on Khashoggi Murder Nominee for the Director of National Intelligence in the US incoming administration has pledged to release an unclassified report on who directed the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi per a congressional demand that the outgoing Donald Trump administration defied.

Iran FM Welcomes Qatar’s Call for Arab States to Begin Talks with Iran Iran’s Foreign Minister welcomed his Qatari counterpart’s call on the Persian Gulf Arab countries to launch negotiations with Iran, saying the Islamic Republic has been demanding neighborly cooperation towards establishing a strong West Asia.

Iran, Turkey Sign Agreements for Pakistan, China Railway Link Iran and Turkey have inked three agreements to expand transnational rail services linking neighbors to Pakistan, Afghanistan and China, the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran (RAI) company announced on Monday.

Civil Society Groups Call on UN to Take Action against France over Islamophobia A group of civil society organizations called on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to open formal infringement procedures against the French government for entrenching Islamophobia.

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Arab Monarchies and Illusion of Security by Israeli Iron Dome System

Tuesday 26 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Arab Monarchies and Illusion of Security by Israeli Iron Dome System

Alwaght- One of the main points of the Israeli regime's plot to normalize ties with some of the Persian Gulf Arab monarchies was the disclosure of already-covert military and security cooperation aspects.

Haaretz newspaper reported on Saturday that the US government plans to deploy Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense batteries at its bases in the Persian Gulf and some West Asian and European countries.

Noting that the deployment of the systems is greenlighted by Tel Aviv, the newspaper also wrote that the move is following the normalization of relations between Israelis with the UAE and Bahrain, as well as “two major arms deals between the US and the UAE and Saudi Arabia."

Securing arms markets under security partnership cover

Since the signing of the normalization deals, the US and the Israel regime have been working to advance with an Israeli-Arab political alliance in the region and expanding it to include economic, military and security spheres in order to ensure the Arab states about the functionality of military and defense coalition with Tel Aviv.

Over the past years, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been major arms purchasers globally, both because of waging an aggression against the Yemeni people, which is now in its seventh year, and also because of regional rivalries with the Iran-headed Axis of Resistance and Turkey which led them to arm terrorist groups fighting central governments in Syria and Iraq. Especially the changing equations of war in Yemen that followed the massive progress of the Yemenis in missile and drones technology and the consequent revelation of the serious vulnerability of the kingdom and the Emirates, formed a mutual willingness between the Israeli and Saudi leaders for a deal on air defense.

On the one hand, Tel Aviv has important security interests in the Yemeni war marked by its strong economic dependence on the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and concerns about the role of Ansarullah resistant movement as an emerging and anti-Israeli force in Yemeni and regional developments. In recent months, Ansarullah also directed its missile threats to the occupied Palestinian territories due to the Tel Aviv’s behind-the-scenes contribution to the unceasing war and crimes against the Yemeni people, as well as the direct presence of Israeli troops in the Yemeni islands assisting the Emirati forces, as the reports say.

With more than 1,000 kilometers in range, Ansarullah missiles are capable of attacking Israeli military and merchant ships anywhere in the Red Sea. Earlier in October 2017, Aziz Rashed, the spokesman for the Yemeni army and popular committees, threatened the Israeli military bases in Eritrea, warning that if the Israeli regime continued to assist the Saudi-Emirati invasion of Yemen, popular forces can strike Israeli military bases in the African state.

Also, while less than 2,200 kilometers separate Yemen from the occupied Palestinian territories, some Yemeni sources have already reported that Ansarullah acquired 2,500-kilometer missiles called “Quds 1.” Thus, one of the aims of Iron Dome system deployment to the Arab allies is to establish security shield near the Yemeni borders to protect the Israeli territories should the Yemeni forces decide to fire missiles.

From another dimension, the Israelis seem to be looking at the lucrative arms market in the Persian Gulf region, where the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar spend huge annual budgets on arms. Abu Dhabi’s annual defense budget is estimated at about $23 billion, $20 billion of which is spent on weapons imported from the US. Additionally, the Saudi Arabian military budget last year exceeded $44 billion. The Israelis, with the US help, are looking forward to cash in on the Arab thirst for weapons. 

Jerusalem Post reported on August 17, 2020, that as relations with some Arab countries normalized, sources in the Israeli arms industry spoke of the UAE's potentials to make up for the losses they faced in recent years.

Imaginary Iron dome protection

But regardless of the Israeli-American goals behind the deployment of batteries, an important question in about the transfer or purchase of the Iron Dome interceptors to Persian Gulf Arab monarchies: Is this system capable of providing the security umbrella anticipated by the Saudi, Emirati and Bahraini rulers?

The answer to this question has two dimensions.

Iron Dome performance record

In September 2019, Ansarullah's missile and drone strike on Saudi oil facilities, which halted half of the country's oil production, generated a big nightmare for Saudi Arabia. Since then, the Saudis have resorted to any means to eliminate their inability to address the Yemeni movement’s missile and drone strikes, only to find themselves in total failure. Ansarullah has repeatedly been able to successfully target their military and economic centers in all parts of the country. At the time, reports emerged talking about the Saudi attempts to buy Iron Dome systems from the Israeli regime. Al-Khalieej Online news website, citing sources familiar with the effort, reported in mid-September 2018 that Riyadh purchased the missile interception system from Tel Aviv.

The important thing now is that this system has already proven to be a failure story when it comes to countering the missiles of the resistance groups in Palestine. In 2019, the Israeli forces launched an offensive against Gaza Strip. But after three days, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his agreement to a ceasefire. During the three days of war, Hamas and Islamic Jihad fired 700 missiles at the Israeli territories. Reports by Israeli media said that 117 of these missiles were fired in just one hour, practically paralyzing the much-vaunted anti-missile system. The Israelis themselves admitted that this very expensive and purportedly advanced system could not intercept most of the missiles.

The Israeli Maariv newspaper wrote in a report at the time that the Israeli army was thinking of developing a laser system to cover the weakness shown by Iron Dome, something signaling the official admission by the Israeli regime that by reliance on the Iron Dome it cannot eliminate its vulnerability to the Resistance front’s missiles.  

Aljazeera quoted sources in the Palestinian resistance as saying that during the three-day war the resistance’s missiles struck the Hatzerim airbase and the Nivatim military base near Be’er Sheva city in southern Israeli regime. In addition, Ashdod city was targeted, with some military bases and infrastructure incurring damage. While the Israeli officials admitted death of only four Israelis in the resistance attacks, resistant groups insisted that the casualties were much higher and that the Israelis were hiding the real figures.

Arab leaders buying security threats

Apparent enough, Tel Aviv is seeking ways behind the normalization with Arab governments to threaten Tehran’s security interests in the Persian Gulf and build presence near the Iranian borders. After the thaw was given publicity, Tehran repeatedly warned the Arab countries about the consequences of teaming up with the anti-Iranian ambitions of the Israelis. Washington and Tel Aviv have always sought their sowing divisions, disputes, and enmities among regional countries.

Therefore, it can be said that increasing military, security, and intelligence partnership with the Israeli regime not only will not help improve the security of these countries but also increase their security risks by distancing them from pro-dialogue approach to solve the differences with Tehran. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Israel US Arabs Iron Dome Security

