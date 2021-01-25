Liberals Can’t accept US is a ‘Leading Terrorist State,’ just As Trump Supporters Can’t Accept His Election Loss: Chomsky

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool? The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

News

Injuries Reported as Indian, Chinese Troops Clash at Disputed Border

Injuries Reported as Indian, Chinese Troops Clash at Disputed Border

New clash reportedly broke out between Indian and Chinese troops along the disputed border area, leaving several soldiers injured on both sides.

Hamas Blames Israel for Assassination of Islamic Movement Leader Palestine’s Hamas blamed Israeli regime for the assassination of a leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in the port city of Jaffa.

Iran Foreign Minister in Baku as Part of Caucasus Tour Iranian Foreign Minister has arrived in Republic of Azerbaijan’s capital on Sunday in the first leg of his regional tour of Caucasus, which will take him to Russia and Turkey as well.

Arrests at Widespread Russia Protests Hit 3,000 Russian security forces clashed with tens of thousands of protesters across the country on Saturday as supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny demanded his release.

Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital The Iraqi al-Wa’ada al-Haq Brigades has claimed responsibility for Saturday drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s capital, saying it was a revenge for the blood of those killed in a twin terrorist bombing in Baghdad.

Saudi Arabia Seemingly Revising Its Aggressive Foreign Policy Approach: Iran Iran said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia seemingly has begun to revise some aspects of its aggressive foreign policy, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic would welcome any genuine change of approach by Riyadh.

Over 10 Iraqi Popular Forces Killed in Militants’ Ambush in Tikrit Militants attacked on Saturday Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) north of the country’s capital, killing at least 11 fighters.

Saudi Arabia, UAE behind Deadly Bombings in Baghdad: Iraqi Group An Iraqi Group accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of being behind the Baghdad’s deadly bomb Attacks.

Iran, Cuba to Preparing to Mass Produce COVID-19 Vaccine Iran and Cuba are getting ready for mass production of COVID-19 vaccine despite illegal sanctions imposed on the two countries by the US.

Biden Revisiting Trump Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah Biden’s administration is reviewing former President’s decision to designate Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement as a terrorist organization, a spokesperson at the US State Department said.

Bomb Attacks Hit Convoys of US-Led Coalition in Iraq US-led coalition’s convoys have been targeted in Iraq as anti-American sentiments have been running high in the Arab country since the US assassinated the deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iran’s top anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

US Navy Sex Trafficking in Bahrain In the summer of 2017, a grave crisis was already boiling in the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, stationed in one of the Persian Gulf countries, namely Bahrain. That summer, investigators began to uncover an intricate web of allegations against American sailors that began with prostitution but ended up in cases on international sex trafficking.

Iran Blocks Saudi Regime, UAE from Participating in UN Disarmament Conference Iran says it has prevented Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from participating in the Conference on Disarmament as observers over the two regimes’ war crimes against Yemeni nation.

Biden’s Top US Intelligence Official Pick Vows to Release Report on Khashoggi Murder Nominee for the Director of National Intelligence in the US incoming administration has pledged to release an unclassified report on who directed the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi per a congressional demand that the outgoing Donald Trump administration defied.

Iran FM Welcomes Qatar’s Call for Arab States to Begin Talks with Iran Iran’s Foreign Minister welcomed his Qatari counterpart’s call on the Persian Gulf Arab countries to launch negotiations with Iran, saying the Islamic Republic has been demanding neighborly cooperation towards establishing a strong West Asia.

Iran, Turkey Sign Agreements for Pakistan, China Railway Link Iran and Turkey have inked three agreements to expand transnational rail services linking neighbors to Pakistan, Afghanistan and China, the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran (RAI) company announced on Monday.

Civil Society Groups Call on UN to Take Action against France over Islamophobia A group of civil society organizations called on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to open formal infringement procedures against the French government for entrenching Islamophobia.

US Military Helicopter Crushes in Syria’s Hasakah: Media A US military helicopter has crashed in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, with no information available about the fate of those onboard, Sputnik reported

Qatar Calls on Persian Gulf states to Engage in Talks with Iran Qatar urged member states of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to negotiate with neighboring Iran on their differences

Israeli Jets Bomb Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime’s warplanes have launched airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Liberals Can’t accept US is a ‘Leading Terrorist State,’ just As Trump Supporters Can’t Accept His Election Loss: Chomsky

Monday 25 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Liberals Can’t accept US is a ‘Leading Terrorist State,’ just As Trump Supporters Can’t Accept His Election Loss: Chomsky
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Just like many Trump supporters, US liberal intellectuals exist in a fantasy world in which a leading purveyor of “international terrorism” – the US government – is perceived as a fundamentally benign force, Noam Chomsky told RT.

“Just as you can’t get the Republican mobs to admit that the election was lost, you can’t get liberal American intellectuals to recognize that the United States is a leading terrorist state,” Chomsky told RT’s Chris Hedges.

The facts are that for almost the entirety of its history as a sovereign state, the US has waged a war of aggression against somebody, Chomsky said. The so-called ‘War on Terror’, which Ronald Reagan made the focus of his foreign policy, was Washington dealing with “resistance to US terrorism in Central America and also in South Africa.”

Nelson Mandela was considered terrorist by the US until 2008, long after the apartheid regime was dismantled. The US clandestine war on Nicaragua was ruled by the International Court of Justice a breach of international law.

“What the Reagan administration was doing was the peak of terrorism by our own definitions,” Chomsky said. “But the New York Times ran an editorial saying we can dismiss the judgement of the court because it’s a hostile forum. Why is it a hostile forum? Because it condemned the US.”

Another victim of the US is Cuba, which endured a decades-long blockade and a sustained US campaign to undermine its government and cause an uprising. In the US, those actions are perceived as the CIA hatching silly plots to take away Fidel Castro’s beard. “It was not that, it was a serious terrorist war that almost led to the destruction of the world” with the Cuban missile crisis, Chomsky pointed out.

The failure of liberal intellectuals to see US policies for what they are is not something buried in the history books or limited to what is happening in foreign lands. The January 6 riot at the Capitol, for example, was not some “crazed mob” of Trump supporters coming “out of nowhere” and being defeated to prove the glory of American democracy.

“There are really serious ills – bipartisan, incidentally, although the Republicans have gone off the spectrum – but those are not being discussed,” he said.

And this failure is doing real harm to millions of Americans. The ideas of Bernie Sanders, a politician who would easily be considered right-center in a country like Germany, were painted as too radical for the US during the presidential campaign.

“What he is calling for – universal healthcare, free higher education – is just taken for granted by conservative parties in Europe,” Chomsky said. “This is such an insult against the American people to say, you are so backward and reactionary that you can’t have what Mexico has, what France has, what Brazil has.”

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Terrorist State Noam Chomsky

