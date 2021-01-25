Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 25 January 2021

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers

Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani's assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Injuries Reported as Indian, Chinese Troops Clash at Disputed Border

Injuries Reported as Indian, Chinese Troops Clash at Disputed Border

New clash reportedly broke out between Indian and Chinese troops along the disputed border area, leaving several soldiers injured on both sides.

Hamas Blames Israel for Assassination of Islamic Movement Leader Palestine’s Hamas blamed Israeli regime for the assassination of a leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in the port city of Jaffa.

Iran Foreign Minister in Baku as Part of Caucasus Tour Iranian Foreign Minister has arrived in Republic of Azerbaijan’s capital on Sunday in the first leg of his regional tour of Caucasus, which will take him to Russia and Turkey as well.

Arrests at Widespread Russia Protests Hit 3,000 Russian security forces clashed with tens of thousands of protesters across the country on Saturday as supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny demanded his release.

Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital The Iraqi al-Wa’ada al-Haq Brigades has claimed responsibility for Saturday drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s capital, saying it was a revenge for the blood of those killed in a twin terrorist bombing in Baghdad.

Saudi Arabia Seemingly Revising Its Aggressive Foreign Policy Approach: Iran Iran said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia seemingly has begun to revise some aspects of its aggressive foreign policy, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic would welcome any genuine change of approach by Riyadh.

Over 10 Iraqi Popular Forces Killed in Militants’ Ambush in Tikrit Militants attacked on Saturday Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) north of the country’s capital, killing at least 11 fighters.

Saudi Arabia, UAE behind Deadly Bombings in Baghdad: Iraqi Group An Iraqi Group accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of being behind the Baghdad’s deadly bomb Attacks.

Iran, Cuba to Preparing to Mass Produce COVID-19 Vaccine Iran and Cuba are getting ready for mass production of COVID-19 vaccine despite illegal sanctions imposed on the two countries by the US.

Biden Revisiting Trump Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah Biden’s administration is reviewing former President’s decision to designate Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement as a terrorist organization, a spokesperson at the US State Department said.

Bomb Attacks Hit Convoys of US-Led Coalition in Iraq US-led coalition’s convoys have been targeted in Iraq as anti-American sentiments have been running high in the Arab country since the US assassinated the deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iran’s top anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

US Navy Sex Trafficking in Bahrain In the summer of 2017, a grave crisis was already boiling in the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, stationed in one of the Persian Gulf countries, namely Bahrain. That summer, investigators began to uncover an intricate web of allegations against American sailors that began with prostitution but ended up in cases on international sex trafficking.

Iran Blocks Saudi Regime, UAE from Participating in UN Disarmament Conference Iran says it has prevented Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from participating in the Conference on Disarmament as observers over the two regimes’ war crimes against Yemeni nation.

Biden’s Top US Intelligence Official Pick Vows to Release Report on Khashoggi Murder Nominee for the Director of National Intelligence in the US incoming administration has pledged to release an unclassified report on who directed the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi per a congressional demand that the outgoing Donald Trump administration defied.

Iran FM Welcomes Qatar’s Call for Arab States to Begin Talks with Iran Iran’s Foreign Minister welcomed his Qatari counterpart’s call on the Persian Gulf Arab countries to launch negotiations with Iran, saying the Islamic Republic has been demanding neighborly cooperation towards establishing a strong West Asia.

Iran, Turkey Sign Agreements for Pakistan, China Railway Link Iran and Turkey have inked three agreements to expand transnational rail services linking neighbors to Pakistan, Afghanistan and China, the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran (RAI) company announced on Monday.

Civil Society Groups Call on UN to Take Action against France over Islamophobia A group of civil society organizations called on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to open formal infringement procedures against the French government for entrenching Islamophobia.

US Military Helicopter Crushes in Syria’s Hasakah: Media A US military helicopter has crashed in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, with no information available about the fate of those onboard, Sputnik reported

Qatar Calls on Persian Gulf states to Engage in Talks with Iran Qatar urged member states of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to negotiate with neighboring Iran on their differences

Israeli Jets Bomb Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime’s warplanes have launched airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Injuries Reported as Indian, Chinese Troops Clash at Disputed Border

Injuries Reported as Indian, Chinese Troops Clash at Disputed Border

China Says Agreed with India to Cool down Tensions as Soon as Possible

Alwaght- New clash reportedly broke out between Indian and Chinese troops along the disputed border area, leaving several soldiers injured on both sides.

The clash took place at Naku La sector in the northeastern Indian state of Sikkim three days ago, but was later resolved and the situation is reported to be under control now, local sources said on Monday.

The unnamed sources said the troops engaged in physical clashes after soldiers from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) attempted to intrude across the contested border. The Indian soldiers, however, successfully managed to foil the intrusion bid.

Around 20 Chinese soldiers and four Indian army soldiers have reportedly sustained injuries. Sources said no firearms were used during the scuffle.

This comes as Indian and Chinese troops are already engaged in a border standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de facto frontier between the two countries, in the northwestern Indian region of Ladakh.

The scuffle also took place two days before the ninth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China was held with a focus on mutually acceptable timeline to disengage from friction points along the disputed Himalayan territory.

The military-level talks which went on for nearly 16 hours were held at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Nearly 100,000 Indian and Chinese troops are deployed in eastern Ladakh amid the ongoing border standoff.

There have been numerous cross-border stand-offs between Indian and Chinese soldiers, including one in Ladakh, which occurred after the Indian army sent troops to stop the construction of a road by China back in 2017.

After a two-month standoff, troops from both sides withdrew and the countries sought to resolve tensions.

Since then, the 3,500-kmilometer border between the two nuclear powers had remained calm. Relations also appeared to improve between Beijing and New Delhi after President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in the Chinese city of Wuhan in 2018.

But in June last year, the troops from the two sides clashed at the Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of PLA men died. That was the first incident of border casualty between India and China in nearly five decades.

Also in August, the Indian army claimed that Chinese troops have carried out military movements on their disputed border to change the status quo.

That incident was reported along the southern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake, which is claimed by both sides.  

The 134-km-long river extends from Ladakh, India to the Tibetan Autonomous Region, China.

China denied India’s claims of “provocative” military movements by Chinese troops at the contested border at the time.  

Despite several rounds of military and diplomatic talks, Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a face-off in the western Himalayas, where both sides have been trading accusations of violating the LAC.

The two countries fought a bitter war over the border region of Arunachal Pradesh in 1962.

 

