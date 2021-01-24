Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital

Alwaght- The Iraqi al-Wa'ada al-Haq Brigades has claimed responsibility for Saturday drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s capital, saying it was a revenge for the blood of those killed in a twin terrorist bombing in Baghdad.

The group in a statement said that it had "fulfilled its promise by sending drones to the Al Saud kingdom and targeting its strongholds at the al-Yamamah Palace and other sites inside Riyadh."

The attack followed "the excessive demands and insistence of the Arab regimes on their crimes against the regional countries and their continued support for the criminal Takfiri groups such as Daesh that have the blood of the innocent on their hands," it added.

The Iraqi group also said its retaliatory drone operation was just the beginning of its bid to draw the deterrent equation into Saudi Arabia.

If the crown princes of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Salman and Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continue their terrorist attacks, retaliatory strikes will also target “the dens of evil” in Dubai, it added.

The Baghdad bombings killed at least 32 people and wounded 110 others in a crowded marketplace on Thursday. Daesh, which is believed to be supported by Saudi Arabia and the US, claimed responsibility for the bloodshed.

Several Iraqi resistance groups blamed the bombings on Saudi Arabia and its allies, warning that they will pay a price for their support.

Saudi media reports said a loud boom was heard over Riyadh on Saturday morning, accompanied by a trail of white smoke in the sky that led King Khalid International Airport to delay flights.

In a statement released on al-Ekhbariya TV, the Saudi military which is waging a deadly war against Yemen said it had “intercepted and destroyed a hostile air target going towards Riyadh.”

Saudi officials immediately pointed the finger at Yemen's Houthis, but a military spokesman of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement denied having carried out any operations against the kingdom over the past 24 hours.

The accusation came after the US State Department said it had started a review of a decision by the administration of former US President Donald Trump to designate Ansarullah as a foreign terrorist organization.

Yemeni forces regularly launch missile and drone attacks at positions inside Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the military aggression launched by kingdom and its allies in March 2015.

The aim of the war against Yemen was to return to power a Riyadh-backed former regime and defeat the Houthis who have been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in the country.

The Saudi invasion has failed to achieve its goals, but killed tens of thousands of innocent Yemenis and destroyed the impoverished country’s infrastructure. The UN refers to the situation in Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.