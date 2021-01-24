Saudi Policy For Meeting Challenges Marred By Confusion As Biden Assumes Office

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool? The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Saudi Arabia Seemingly Revising Its Aggressive Foreign Policy Approach: Iran

Saudi Arabia Seemingly Revising Its Aggressive Foreign Policy Approach: Iran

Iran said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia seemingly has begun to revise some aspects of its aggressive foreign policy, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic would welcome any genuine change of approach by Riyadh.

Over 10 Iraqi Popular Forces Killed in Militants’ Ambush in Tikrit Militants attacked on Saturday Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) north of the country’s capital, killing at least 11 fighters.

Saudi Arabia, UAE behind Deadly Bombings in Baghdad: Iraqi Group An Iraqi Group accused Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of being behind the Baghdad’s deadly bomb Attacks.

Iran, Cuba to Preparing to Mass Produce COVID-19 Vaccine Iran and Cuba are getting ready for mass production of COVID-19 vaccine despite illegal sanctions imposed on the two countries by the US.

Biden Revisiting Trump Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah Biden’s administration is reviewing former President’s decision to designate Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement as a terrorist organization, a spokesperson at the US State Department said.

Bomb Attacks Hit Convoys of US-Led Coalition in Iraq US-led coalition’s convoys have been targeted in Iraq as anti-American sentiments have been running high in the Arab country since the US assassinated the deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iran’s top anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

US Navy Sex Trafficking in Bahrain In the summer of 2017, a grave crisis was already boiling in the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, stationed in one of the Persian Gulf countries, namely Bahrain. That summer, investigators began to uncover an intricate web of allegations against American sailors that began with prostitution but ended up in cases on international sex trafficking.

Iran Blocks Saudi Regime, UAE from Participating in UN Disarmament Conference Iran says it has prevented Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from participating in the Conference on Disarmament as observers over the two regimes’ war crimes against Yemeni nation.

Biden’s Top US Intelligence Official Pick Vows to Release Report on Khashoggi Murder Nominee for the Director of National Intelligence in the US incoming administration has pledged to release an unclassified report on who directed the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi per a congressional demand that the outgoing Donald Trump administration defied.

Iran FM Welcomes Qatar’s Call for Arab States to Begin Talks with Iran Iran’s Foreign Minister welcomed his Qatari counterpart’s call on the Persian Gulf Arab countries to launch negotiations with Iran, saying the Islamic Republic has been demanding neighborly cooperation towards establishing a strong West Asia.

Iran, Turkey Sign Agreements for Pakistan, China Railway Link Iran and Turkey have inked three agreements to expand transnational rail services linking neighbors to Pakistan, Afghanistan and China, the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran (RAI) company announced on Monday.

Civil Society Groups Call on UN to Take Action against France over Islamophobia A group of civil society organizations called on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to open formal infringement procedures against the French government for entrenching Islamophobia.

US Military Helicopter Crushes in Syria’s Hasakah: Media A US military helicopter has crashed in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, with no information available about the fate of those onboard, Sputnik reported

Qatar Calls on Persian Gulf states to Engage in Talks with Iran Qatar urged member states of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to negotiate with neighboring Iran on their differences

Israeli Jets Bomb Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime’s warplanes have launched airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip.

We Do Not Shy Away from Crushing Aggressors: Iran FM Iranian foreign minister denounced US strategic B-52H bomber planes’ overflights, noting that the Iranian nation will never be intimidated by such shows of force.

Israel Bars Major Rights Groups from Entering Schools for Calling It ‘Apartheid’ Regime Israel decided to ban from entering schools the rights groups that describe it as an apartheid regime.

Turkey to Continue Talks with Russia on 2nd Batch of S-400 Air Defense Systems: Erdogan Turkey will go ahead with talks with Russia for the procurement of the second batch of advanced Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

IRGC Long-Range Missiles Hit Mock Enemy Warships During Drills Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force successfully hit mock enemy warships with home-grown missiles, in the northern Indian Ocean as the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) conducts massive military drills.

Palestine’s Abbas Decrees First Elections in 15 Years President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas has decreed on Friday parliamentary and presidential elections to be held this year, the first such votes after 15 years of rivalry between his Fatah party and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Israeli Settler Groups With Ties To the US Are Evicting Palestinians in Mass

Saudi Arabia, UAE behind Deadly Bombings in Baghdad: Iraqi Group

Over 10 Iraqi Popular Forces Killed in Militants’ Ambush in Tikrit

How Is Libya Standing On Peace And War Edge?

Iran, Turkey Sign Agreements for Pakistan, China Railway Link

Biden Revisiting Trump Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah

Israeli Jets Bomb Besieged Gaza Strip

CENTCOM Israeli Regime Inclusion: Trump Gives Tel Aviv Last-Minute Bribe

Iran FM Welcomes Qatar’s Call for Arab States to Begin Talks with Iran

US Military Helicopter Crushes in Syria’s Hasakah: Media

How Is Libya Standing On Peace And War Edge?

Biden’s Top US Intelligence Official Pick Vows to Release Report on Khashoggi Murder

Israeli Settler Groups With Ties To the US Are Evicting Palestinians in Mass

Israeli Air Superiority Declining Amid Resistance Camp’s Emerging Missile Might

Bomb Attacks Hit Convoys of US-Led Coalition in Iraq

Israel Bars Major Rights Groups from Entering Schools for Calling It ‘Apartheid’ Regime

Saudi Arabia, UAE behind Deadly Bombings in Baghdad: Iraqi Group

We Do Not Shy Away from Crushing Aggressors: Iran FM

“Ban Hamas First”: Netanyahu Seeks Foisting Another Sèvres Treaty On Erdogan

Israeli Warplanes Strike Besieged Gaza Strip

Death Toll from Attack in Western Ethiopia Tops 207

Only Iran Backed Iraqi Nation in Difficult Times of Anti-ISIS Fight: Al-Amiri

US Sought to Orchestrate Capitol Riot-Style Incident in Lebanon: Hezbollah

Iraqi Fury As Trump Pardons Blackwater War Criminals

US Mortar Shells Kill Syrian Child in Deir Ez-Zor: SANA

Muslim Scholars for Mass Economic Boycott of Israeli Regime

Suicide Attack Kills 5, Including 2 Turks, in Somalia

Turkish President Slams Israeli Regime’s Palestinian Policy as Unacceptable

Israeli Court Rules Palestinian Filmmaker Must Pay Damages To Soldier Who Took Part in Massacre

The American Money Tree: The Untold Story of US Aid to Israel

Biden Revisiting Trump Designation of Yemen’s Ansarullah

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool?

Israeli Regime ‘Systematically Repressed, Discriminated’ against Palestinians in 2020: HRW

US Sanctions Chairman of Iraqi Anti-Terror Popular Forces

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Saudi Policy For Meeting Challenges Marred By Confusion As Biden Assumes Office

Saudi Policy For Meeting Challenges Marred By Confusion As Biden Assumes Office

Alwaght- With Trump’s departure, the eyes are now on Riyadh and the orientation of its regional policy in the atmosphere of expected changes and developments in the relationship with the US. Although the Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan sounded upbeat in an interview with the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya news network on Thursday about the relations with Washington under new President Joe Biden, however concerns of the Saudi leaders, especially the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, about the rise of critics of the Trump’s blank check for Riyadh rulers is quite noticeable, to an extent that the reconciliation with Qatar is called as a significant aftermath of the shattering of bin Salman dreams with the victory of Biden.

This gives rise to a question: What changes are expected in the Saudi foreign policy especially in the regional policy in the new era?

Although Saudi Arabia ostensibly ended years-long crisis with Qatar, and gave Turkey the green light to begin de-escalation, and expectations were raised that Riyadh may continue such an approach in other crisis-ridden regional cases— in a way that Qatar announced its readiness to mediate in Tehran-Riyadh relations—, the Saudi foreign minister's remarks on Thursday made it clear that the country's leaders are still taken aback by US election results and are waiting for the new administration foreign policy team’s policies to be announced in the middle of absence of a proper strategy.

This was quite evident in the Saudi FM’s remarks on his country’s policy towards the Yemeni war, dialogue with Iran, normalization of relations with the Israeli regime, and his emphasis  on continuing geopolitical rivalry with Ankara despite the recent de-escalation efforts made by President Recept Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

Regarding Yemen war, Riyadh has not been serious to negotiate with Sana’a to end the war and the five-year siege and massacring of civilians, despite its full despair about advances in military campaign and even despite the change of equations and the creation of a balance of terror by Ansarullah. At the same time, the Saudis indirectly complain about the new administration’s decision to review blacklisting Ansarullah resistant movement as an international terrorist organization by the Trump administration on January 11.

This strategic confusion cab even become more apparent with an awareness of two issues: First, the role of the anti-Yemeni aggression in creating the great economic crisis of recent years for Riyadh— which led to Bin Salman taking an unprecedented move to sell part of the monarchy’s oil giant Aramco’s shares along with tax hikes and also crack down on some wealthy royals that culminated in confiscation of their assets and cash. Second, protests against Yemen war among American politicians because of declining US dependence on West Asia region’s energy and the diminishing importance of the Persian Gulf in the White House foreign policy strategy, which means fall in the political and military support for the war.

Both of these issues mark a need for the Saudis to change their belligerent policies in Yemen, but their insistence on unrealistic views of the past and failed plans to continue war against the Yemeni people— like the now-invalid "Riyadh Agreement" between the resigned Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and UAE-sponsored southern separatists— demonstrate that their foreign policy is caught in a lack of dynamism to adapt to the new Yemeni conditions.

This Saudi perplexity can be seen in another way in relation to the Qatari proposal for negotiations with Tehran. On the one hand, the Saudi FM speaks of pro-negotiation approach of his country’s foreign policy in reference to Iran's readiness for dialogue, but on the other hand continues to block the negotiation way by making repeated and threadbare anti-Iranian accusations.

In this case, too, receiving influence from the US election is evident. In fact, Saudi Arabia had put all of its eggs— about the way of countering Iran in the disputed cases— in the basket of expectation of the success of Trump's policy of maximum pressure against Iran, hoping that Tehran under strains would walk back from its missile program and modify its regional policies.

In this regard, on Thursday Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the reason behind frustration of the late Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Baber Al-Sabah’s initiative for dialogue between Iran and its Persian Gulf neighbors was the assumption of office at the White House by Trump and the Saudi optimism about success of his largely escalatory and unruly actions against the Islamic Republic.  

But not only has Trump's policy of maximum pressure badly failed but also with his departure and the boost of the Iran-headed Axis of Resistance, the Arab kingdom’s concerns have increased dramatically, making Riyadh desperately push for involvement in any new deal with Iran as it knows that the 2015 nuclear deal declined to contain Tehran.

 

Saudi Biden Policy Iran Dialogue Yemen

