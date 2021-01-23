Bomb Attacks Hit Convoys of US-Led Coalition in Iraq

Alwaght- US-led coalition's convoys have been targeted in Iraq as anti-American sentiments have been running high in the Arab country since the US assassinated the deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iran’s top anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.

A roadside bomb targeted a US convoy in Abu Ghraib, west of the capital, Baghdad, on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi sources said that a blast from an explosive device had hit a convoy of the US coalition on a highway in the province of Babylon, without elaborating.

Also on Friday, a blast hit a convoy of the US-led coalition on a highway that connects the Iraqi provinces of Dhi Qar and Basra.

The Friday incidents brought to five the number of incidents in which US convoys were hit in Iraq in the past 24 hours.

On Thursday, two US convoys were targeted in two separate attacks in the Arab country.

Just two days later, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously passed a bill mandating the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Iraq.

Iraqi resistance groups have pledged to take up arms against US forces if Washington fails to comply with the parliamentary order.