“Ban Hamas First”: Netanyahu Seeks Foisting Another Sèvres Treaty On Erdogan

  Saturday 23 January 2021

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool? The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

US Navy Sex Trafficking in Bahrain

US Navy Sex Trafficking in Bahrain

In the summer of 2017, a grave crisis was already boiling in the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, stationed in one of the Persian Gulf countries, namely Bahrain. That summer, investigators began to uncover an intricate web of allegations against American sailors that began with prostitution but ended up in cases on international sex trafficking.

Iran Blocks Saudi Regime, UAE from Participating in UN Disarmament Conference Iran says it has prevented Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from participating in the Conference on Disarmament as observers over the two regimes’ war crimes against Yemeni nation.

Biden’s Top US Intelligence Official Pick Vows to Release Report on Khashoggi Murder Nominee for the Director of National Intelligence in the US incoming administration has pledged to release an unclassified report on who directed the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi per a congressional demand that the outgoing Donald Trump administration defied.

Iran FM Welcomes Qatar’s Call for Arab States to Begin Talks with Iran Iran’s Foreign Minister welcomed his Qatari counterpart’s call on the Persian Gulf Arab countries to launch negotiations with Iran, saying the Islamic Republic has been demanding neighborly cooperation towards establishing a strong West Asia.

Iran, Turkey Sign Agreements for Pakistan, China Railway Link Iran and Turkey have inked three agreements to expand transnational rail services linking neighbors to Pakistan, Afghanistan and China, the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran (RAI) company announced on Monday.

Civil Society Groups Call on UN to Take Action against France over Islamophobia A group of civil society organizations called on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to open formal infringement procedures against the French government for entrenching Islamophobia.

US Military Helicopter Crushes in Syria’s Hasakah: Media A US military helicopter has crashed in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, with no information available about the fate of those onboard, Sputnik reported

Qatar Calls on Persian Gulf states to Engage in Talks with Iran Qatar urged member states of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to negotiate with neighboring Iran on their differences

Israeli Jets Bomb Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime’s warplanes have launched airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip.

We Do Not Shy Away from Crushing Aggressors: Iran FM Iranian foreign minister denounced US strategic B-52H bomber planes’ overflights, noting that the Iranian nation will never be intimidated by such shows of force.

Israel Bars Major Rights Groups from Entering Schools for Calling It ‘Apartheid’ Regime Israel decided to ban from entering schools the rights groups that describe it as an apartheid regime.

Turkey to Continue Talks with Russia on 2nd Batch of S-400 Air Defense Systems: Erdogan Turkey will go ahead with talks with Russia for the procurement of the second batch of advanced Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

IRGC Long-Range Missiles Hit Mock Enemy Warships During Drills Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force successfully hit mock enemy warships with home-grown missiles, in the northern Indian Ocean as the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) conducts massive military drills.

Palestine’s Abbas Decrees First Elections in 15 Years President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas has decreed on Friday parliamentary and presidential elections to be held this year, the first such votes after 15 years of rivalry between his Fatah party and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Israeli Regime ‘Systematically Repressed, Discriminated’ against Palestinians in 2020: HRW The Israeli regime has “systematically repressed and discriminated” against Palestinians in 2020.

Iran’s IRGC Launches Massive Drills, Tests Missiles, Drones Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched massive military drills on Friday, testing its latest ballistic missiles and combat drones

Israelis Export Wines Produced in Occupied West Bank to UAE Wine produced in an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank and labelled “from the land of Israel” will soon be available for sale in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Reuters reported. Palestinians have condemned the export deal, saying settlements are illegal under international law.

Kuwait Cabinet Resigns in Standoff with Parliament Kuwait’s cabinet presented its resignation to the country’s ruler on Wednesday, days before Prime Minister Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah was due to be questioned in parliament over his choice of ministers and other issues.

Iran Denounces US ’Preposterous’ Claims of Al-Qaeda Links Iran rejected US Secretary’s latest accusations against the Islamic Republic as “preposterous”, saying that such allegations are part of Washington’s “failed policy of Iran-bashing”.

Israeli Warplanes Bomb Syria’s East: SANA The Israeli regimes’ fighter jets in yet another act of aggression against Syria bombed the Arab country’s eastern parts, media reported.

“Ban Hamas First”: Netanyahu Seeks Foisting Another Sèvres Treaty On Erdogan

“Ban Hamas First”: Netanyahu Seeks Foisting Another Sèvres Treaty On Erdogan

Turkish-Israeli Detente: How Erdogan Stripped Turkey Of Its Islamic Identity

Alwaght- In recent years, Turkey’s entry into the geopolitical rivalries in various parts of the world from the Mediterranean and Central Asia to the Persian Gulf and North Africa left an undeniable influence on the disappearance of Ankara's zero-problem foreign policy with its neighbors. This issue along with the international developments and economic crises the world and Turkey is grippiling with have push Turkish officials to embark on a policy of de-escalation to counter the present and future challenges more powerfully. 

One area where Turkey has shown a green light for de-escalation is relations with the Israeli regime. The Turkish-Israeli relations under Erdogan and the Justice and Development Party (AKP) have experienced many highs and lows and have been interrupted in some periods. However, the chilly relations have never had a noticeable impact on the relatively extensive economic ties.

In the current conditions, two kinds of factors make Turkey seek mended ties with the Israeli regime: Determinant factors that include the challenges pushing President Recept Tayyip Erdogan towards ending the chill with Tel Aviv to get rid of them. And affirmative factors that include common interests and the need for change in the bilateral relationship. 

Economic crisis, European pressures on the Ankara programs in the Mediterranean Sea, Arab-Israeli normalization which caused Ankara to fear the rise of an anti-Turkish front, and most importantly the results of the US election are negative factors, and open cooperation between Tel Aviv and Ankara in Karabakh crisis and significance of geo-economic programs like the Israeli-Persian Gulf railway are among the affirmative factors. 

Nevertheless, the Turkey's announcement of readiness for a détente is met by surprising Israeli preconditions. The top preconditions are the closure of the Hamas office in Istanbul and stopping activities of the freed captives of the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, on the Turkish soil. The Israeli regime said that rapprochement with Ankara and the return of the ambassador to Turkey depend on the halt of Hamas activities in Istanbul. 

Firstly, the Israeli preconditions are surprising because the main cause of the Turkish-Israeli tensions is the aggressive and repressive policies of the Israelis against the Palestinians. The tensions between the two reached a peak when in 2010, Israeli commandos raided Turkey’s Mavi Marmara ship heading to Gaza to break the siege and deliver humanitarian aids. From another dimension, in pursuit of the Palestinian developments, Turkey focuses mainly on economic and geopolitical interests and the expansion of its influence. In fact, Ankara supports to Palestinian liberation ideal hardly go beyond slogans and even in the political process, the Turks have always chosen compromises to the Israeli regime over resistance. 

Secondly, Turkey sees itself as a regional power that, under the policies of the Erdogan government, longs for a return to the glorious past of the Ottoman Empire, and the Israeli regime, quite the opposite, to escape geopolitical isolation clings to any means, especially forcing the White House to exert pressure on Arab monarchies to yield to normalization. 

Undoubtedly, one of the roots of the formation of such an attitude among the Israeli leaders, who can set humiliating conditions for improving relations with Turkey, like the crisis-stricken country of Sudan, is the important goal that Turkey pursues in reconciling with the Israelis. Turkey sees a bridge to salvation and a close path to improving relations with the United States, or in other words, reducing vulnerability caused by a conflict with the Biden government's regional policies, proximity to the Tel Aviv regime and the use of the regime's influence in the White House. Biden's administration has stated that it will follow the same path of imperative normalization Trump walked in the normalization, and Turkey will give a significant advantage to the Israelis by changing its course and aligning with this process. 

But improving relations with Turkey, without changing Ankara's regional policies, conflicts with the nature and conditions of normalization. The US and the Israeli regime, in order to establish an alliance with the Arab sheikhdoms of the Persian Gulf, emphasize a common security perspective with these countries on the threats posed by Turkey and the Axis of Resistance. 

In the meantime, proximity to Turkey without considering the Arab countries' concerns about Ankara's continued support for the Muslim Brotherhood can naturally disrupt the normalization process. Therefore, knowing that closing the Hamas office in Istanbul, along with improving relations with Egypt and Saudi Arabia, will undermine Turkey's influence among the Muslim Brotherhood and the Brotherhood's trust in Turkey throughout the region and thereby its influence in the region, Tel Aviv has set such a precondition. 

On the other hand, the Israelis will try to cut off Turkey's hands in the Palestinian developments. This, which will be understood by the Palestinians as Erdogan’s turning of his back to the Palestinian cause— if not betrayal of it— in addition to reducing Turkey's influence in the Palestinian developments will also harm the legitimacy of the Erdogan government. And amid hard economic conditions and external pressures, the popular discontentment with the ruling party's utilitarian approach to the most important issue in the Islamic world would lead to the overthrow of Erdogan. 

All these aspects considered, it can be said that Israel's conditions in practice will be, for Erdogan, something like the Treaty of Sevres, signed in 1920, which led to the disintegration of the Ottoman Empire.

 

Erdogan Policy Israel Normalization Palestine

