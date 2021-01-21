US Navy Sex Trafficking in Bahrain

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool? The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

News

In the summer of 2017, a grave crisis was already boiling in the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, stationed in one of the Persian Gulf countries, namely Bahrain. That summer, investigators began to uncover an intricate web of allegations against American sailors that began with prostitution but ended up in cases on international sex trafficking.

Iran Blocks Saudi Regime, UAE from Participating in UN Disarmament Conference Iran says it has prevented Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from participating in the Conference on Disarmament as observers over the two regimes’ war crimes against Yemeni nation.

Biden’s Top US Intelligence Official Pick Vows to Release Report on Khashoggi Murder Nominee for the Director of National Intelligence in the US incoming administration has pledged to release an unclassified report on who directed the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi per a congressional demand that the outgoing Donald Trump administration defied.

Iran FM Welcomes Qatar’s Call for Arab States to Begin Talks with Iran Iran’s Foreign Minister welcomed his Qatari counterpart’s call on the Persian Gulf Arab countries to launch negotiations with Iran, saying the Islamic Republic has been demanding neighborly cooperation towards establishing a strong West Asia.

Iran, Turkey Sign Agreements for Pakistan, China Railway Link Iran and Turkey have inked three agreements to expand transnational rail services linking neighbors to Pakistan, Afghanistan and China, the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran (RAI) company announced on Monday.

Civil Society Groups Call on UN to Take Action against France over Islamophobia A group of civil society organizations called on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to open formal infringement procedures against the French government for entrenching Islamophobia.

US Military Helicopter Crushes in Syria’s Hasakah: Media A US military helicopter has crashed in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, with no information available about the fate of those onboard, Sputnik reported

Qatar Calls on Persian Gulf states to Engage in Talks with Iran Qatar urged member states of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to negotiate with neighboring Iran on their differences

Israeli Jets Bomb Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime’s warplanes have launched airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip.

We Do Not Shy Away from Crushing Aggressors: Iran FM Iranian foreign minister denounced US strategic B-52H bomber planes’ overflights, noting that the Iranian nation will never be intimidated by such shows of force.

Israel Bars Major Rights Groups from Entering Schools for Calling It ‘Apartheid’ Regime Israel decided to ban from entering schools the rights groups that describe it as an apartheid regime.

Turkey to Continue Talks with Russia on 2nd Batch of S-400 Air Defense Systems: Erdogan Turkey will go ahead with talks with Russia for the procurement of the second batch of advanced Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

IRGC Long-Range Missiles Hit Mock Enemy Warships During Drills Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force successfully hit mock enemy warships with home-grown missiles, in the northern Indian Ocean as the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) conducts massive military drills.

Palestine’s Abbas Decrees First Elections in 15 Years President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas has decreed on Friday parliamentary and presidential elections to be held this year, the first such votes after 15 years of rivalry between his Fatah party and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Israeli Regime ‘Systematically Repressed, Discriminated’ against Palestinians in 2020: HRW The Israeli regime has “systematically repressed and discriminated” against Palestinians in 2020.

Iran’s IRGC Launches Massive Drills, Tests Missiles, Drones Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched massive military drills on Friday, testing its latest ballistic missiles and combat drones

Israelis Export Wines Produced in Occupied West Bank to UAE Wine produced in an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank and labelled “from the land of Israel” will soon be available for sale in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Reuters reported. Palestinians have condemned the export deal, saying settlements are illegal under international law.

Kuwait Cabinet Resigns in Standoff with Parliament Kuwait’s cabinet presented its resignation to the country’s ruler on Wednesday, days before Prime Minister Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah was due to be questioned in parliament over his choice of ministers and other issues.

Iran Denounces US ’Preposterous’ Claims of Al-Qaeda Links Iran rejected US Secretary’s latest accusations against the Islamic Republic as “preposterous”, saying that such allegations are part of Washington’s “failed policy of Iran-bashing”.

Israeli Warplanes Bomb Syria’s East: SANA The Israeli regimes’ fighter jets in yet another act of aggression against Syria bombed the Arab country’s eastern parts, media reported.

In the summer of 2017, a grave crisis was already boiling in the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, stationed in one of the Persian Gulf countries, namely Bahrain. That summer, investigators began to uncover an intricate web of allegations against American sailors that began with prostitution but ended up in cases on international sex trafficking.

What the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) uncovered, had three themes in common: US sailors, hookers and money. 

The investigation was first revealed in mid-2020 by Military Times in a detailed report entitled "Tinder, Sailor, Hooker, Pimp: The US Navy's Sex Trafficking Scandal in Bahrain."

 

Whenever the US occupation, or wherever the US Army is present you're going to hear about criminal atrocities and unethical acts like sex trading. And that's, especially the case, the case in Bahrain from amid this, the ongoing uprising calls for, for the involvement of the people in the UN.

Sondoss Al Asaad, Lebanese-Bahraini Journalist and Human Rights Advocate

 

 The investigation all started with monitoring a string of WhatsApp messages between Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Jihad H. Littlejohn and a woman known as Lin Raiwest.

In the messages, they discussed trafficking girls from Thailand who would then live in the American sailor’s off-post apartment and be put to work as prostitutes.

 

The case of gunner's mate second class Jihad Little John was one of several that caught the Navy's attention in Bahrain. In the summer of 2017, Little John was accused of conspiring with a pimp to import two women from Thailand into Bahrain to work as prostitutes, they would live with him, and he would take a cut of their earnings.

Geoff Ziezulewicz, Investigative Reporter

 

Servicemen involvement in sex trafficking widespread

The Littlejohn case triggered an extensive investigation into similar scandals which, according to the Military Times, uncovered that servicemen involvement in sex trafficking was a widespread phenomenon.

 

We discovered (what) was going on in Bahrain was that there was a confluence of cases coming out at the same time, involving conspiracies, involving sexual crimes, involving human trafficking, prostitution.

Brian Pristera, Attorney for Bahrain Sailors

 

These navy servicemen, including high command, were involved in housing and pimping female prostitutes as early as June 2017.

 

It's common for the American military to commit such crimes. We all know the cases of such crimes in Korea and Japan, in Vietnam, and especially what happened in Abu Ghraib in Iraq. Many military personnel of the American army committed such atrocities, such inhumane atrocities and ill treatment, against the Iraqi people. And that's what make(s) this action, and this crime, nothing new for us, because the American occupation never care about, about human dignity, about the rights of the people

Sondoss Al Asaad, Lebanese-Bahraini Journalist and Human Rights Advocate

 

In another high-profile case that year, Chief Operation Specialist Jayson W. Grant was caught attempting to traffic three girls from Thailand to Bahrain.

 “They do sex and make u money”

The messages quoted from Grant during his trial revealed the gravity of the situation: "Need to procure Thai girl… They make 120 (Bahraini dinar) a night, U hold passport… They do sex and make u money… I get u Thai that is 16 or 19. Younger more money."

Littlejohn and Grant were just two examples of a corrupt, multilayered enterprise in Bahrain with American sailors as major profiteers.

US naval sex crimes in Bahrain extensive

According to Daily Mail, at least nine sailors, including five chiefs and a lieutenant commander, have been charged in connection with sex trafficking operations in Bahrain since 2017.

Hundreds of pages of court records, video footage and investigative documents show the extent of US sailor sex crimes in Bahrain.

According to these documents, American sailors have been housing prostitutes in their taxpayer-funded apartments, seizing the women’s passports and taking a cut of the women’s earnings.

One accused chief told NCIS agents in 2018 that he believed up to 15 percent of American sailors in Bahrain were housing prostitutes in their off-post apartments.  

Another sailor told NCIS agents that “service members have been housing women for profit since at least 2012", when he was previously stationed in Bahrain. Sailors would typically hold (the women’s) passports to ensure they received money owed to them.”

Bahraini whitewash

Meanwhile, the silence of the Bahraini authorities on such an important issue is suspect, to say the least.

 

The Bahraini Government is never concerned about its own people, and won't be concerned about the migrants, or the Thai women. So, the only concern of the Bahraini Government is to whitewash its violations and to expose itself to the world, as, as a government that cares about human rights. But, but in this case we see that it's, it doesn't comment about this because the American persons in the first place in Bahrain is to protect this government and its illegitimate government.

Sondoss Al Asaad, Lebanese-Bahraini Journalist and Human Rights Advocate

 

For years, American sailors and prostitutes have coexisted with each other; they have lived, drank and slept together near “American Alley” in the Juffair, a neighborhood in Bahrain’s capital, Manama, an area spotted with bars, nightclubs and apartment blocks.

The Bahraini Government’s inaction on dealing with sex trafficking makes one wonder how complicit Manama is in this international crime?

Source: Press TV

 

