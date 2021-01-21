Israeli Air Superiority Declining Amid Resistance Camp’s Emerging Missile Might

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool? The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Iran says it has prevented Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from participating in the Conference on Disarmament as observers over the two regimes’ war crimes against Yemeni nation.

Biden’s Top US Intelligence Official Pick Vows to Release Report on Khashoggi Murder Nominee for the Director of National Intelligence in the US incoming administration has pledged to release an unclassified report on who directed the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi per a congressional demand that the outgoing Donald Trump administration defied.

Iran FM Welcomes Qatar’s Call for Arab States to Begin Talks with Iran Iran’s Foreign Minister welcomed his Qatari counterpart’s call on the Persian Gulf Arab countries to launch negotiations with Iran, saying the Islamic Republic has been demanding neighborly cooperation towards establishing a strong West Asia.

Iran, Turkey Sign Agreements for Pakistan, China Railway Link Iran and Turkey have inked three agreements to expand transnational rail services linking neighbors to Pakistan, Afghanistan and China, the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran (RAI) company announced on Monday.

Civil Society Groups Call on UN to Take Action against France over Islamophobia A group of civil society organizations called on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to open formal infringement procedures against the French government for entrenching Islamophobia.

US Military Helicopter Crushes in Syria’s Hasakah: Media A US military helicopter has crashed in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, with no information available about the fate of those onboard, Sputnik reported

Qatar Calls on Persian Gulf states to Engage in Talks with Iran Qatar urged member states of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to negotiate with neighboring Iran on their differences

Israeli Jets Bomb Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime’s warplanes have launched airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip.

We Do Not Shy Away from Crushing Aggressors: Iran FM Iranian foreign minister denounced US strategic B-52H bomber planes’ overflights, noting that the Iranian nation will never be intimidated by such shows of force.

Israel Bars Major Rights Groups from Entering Schools for Calling It ‘Apartheid’ Regime Israel decided to ban from entering schools the rights groups that describe it as an apartheid regime.

Turkey to Continue Talks with Russia on 2nd Batch of S-400 Air Defense Systems: Erdogan Turkey will go ahead with talks with Russia for the procurement of the second batch of advanced Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

IRGC Long-Range Missiles Hit Mock Enemy Warships During Drills Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force successfully hit mock enemy warships with home-grown missiles, in the northern Indian Ocean as the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) conducts massive military drills.

Palestine’s Abbas Decrees First Elections in 15 Years President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas has decreed on Friday parliamentary and presidential elections to be held this year, the first such votes after 15 years of rivalry between his Fatah party and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Israeli Regime ‘Systematically Repressed, Discriminated’ against Palestinians in 2020: HRW The Israeli regime has “systematically repressed and discriminated” against Palestinians in 2020.

Iran’s IRGC Launches Massive Drills, Tests Missiles, Drones Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched massive military drills on Friday, testing its latest ballistic missiles and combat drones

Israelis Export Wines Produced in Occupied West Bank to UAE Wine produced in an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank and labelled “from the land of Israel” will soon be available for sale in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Reuters reported. Palestinians have condemned the export deal, saying settlements are illegal under international law.

Kuwait Cabinet Resigns in Standoff with Parliament Kuwait’s cabinet presented its resignation to the country’s ruler on Wednesday, days before Prime Minister Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah was due to be questioned in parliament over his choice of ministers and other issues.

Iran Denounces US ’Preposterous’ Claims of Al-Qaeda Links Iran rejected US Secretary’s latest accusations against the Islamic Republic as “preposterous”, saying that such allegations are part of Washington’s “failed policy of Iran-bashing”.

Israeli Warplanes Bomb Syria’s East: SANA The Israeli regimes’ fighter jets in yet another act of aggression against Syria bombed the Arab country’s eastern parts, media reported.

EU Denounces US Blacklisting of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement The European Union condemned the US decision to designate Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement as a terrorist organization, warning that the move could hinder aid deliveries to the war-torn country.

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Israeli Air Superiority Declining Amid Resistance Camp’s Emerging Missile Might

Thursday 21 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli Air Superiority Declining Amid Resistance Camp’s Emerging Missile Might


Alwaght- Many Israeli and foreign experts suggest that the Israeli regime is suffering from structural weaknesses when it comes to the confrontation of security and military challenges, and even worse its supremacy factors against its enemies especially the resistant groups in the region are shrinking. At the same time, its vulnerability loopholes are becoming observable day by day while security and military officials are desperate to find solutions to the security downswing. 

Yitzhak Brick, an Israeli army official, has warned about a “disaster” as a result of the excessive Israeli reliance on its air force and underestimation of the surface-to-surface missiles that are “encircling Israel.” 

According to a piece published by Israeli Mia news outlet, the Israeli air force efficiency in the face of thousands of missiles existing in Iran, Lebanon, and Gaza is declining. Add to this, he said, the equipment the Iranian allies in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen have in their possession that forms a suffocating ring around the Israeli regime. 

End of the golden era of Israeli air supremacy 

The Israelis have always relied on their air force as the key supremacy factor in the past wars. Access to the latest generations of Western fighter jets and attack helicopters, state-of-the-art satellite spying facilities, and pilots and other personnel training at the highest levels by the US make Tel Aviv brag that it is the superior air force in the region. 

The air force played a marked role in tipping the scales in favor of Tel Aviv in the Israeli-Arab wars of the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. In the 1967 war between the Israeli military and the Egypt-Syria-Jordan-Iraq coalition the Israeli fighter jets managed to destroy the Egyptian air force and armored brigades of Arab armies that were replete with tanks and acted as a strong point. That was while the Arab air forces outnumbered the Israeli air force in possession of the fighter jets– 970 vs. 300 fighter jets. 

On June 5, the Israeli army launched a comprehensive operation on the Egyptian air bases in the Sinai Peninsula with 200 warplanes flying at the same time. They flew over the Red Sea and the Mediterranean to perplex the Egyptian air defense network. At the time, Egypt had procured a large number of radars and SAM-2 air defense missiles from the Soviets. Learning from the American pilot experiences in Vietnam War, the Israeli pilots knew that low-altitude flights can largely help them stay away from radar detection. And this worked for them. The Egyptian radars either detected them with delay or failed to detect them at all. 

This superiority element, though offering an upper hand in the past wars, has now lost its efficiency as the new wars underwent changes in strategy and nature, leaving the Israeli leaders in the face of the big question of how to respond to the threats with new nature. For example, in the 33-Day war waged by the Israeli regime against the Lebanese Hezbollah in 2006, the Israeli air force did not do much despite its absolute air superiority, with the war ending with Israeli defeat and retreat. 

Additionally, while the Israeli fighter jets bombed Syrian positions regularly for the so-called prevention of Iranian approaching the Israeli borders and also blocking ways of delivery of new-generation missiles to Hezbollah. But to Tel Aviv’s frustration, the attacks made no difference. A proof to this claim is the Israeli request for inclusion in the US Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operation. 

Brick adds that in the future war, possibly thousands of missiles would be fired into the Israeli regime, causing a disaster as the air force is losing its strength and game-changing feature. The Israeli fighters would have difficulty countering missiles that would be also fired from mobile launchers. The launchers can change position fast before detection by the plane radars. 

Resistance’s missile rope on Israeli neck 

Warning about the weakness of the Israeli military strategy in the confrontation of new wars has so far been issued by Israeli military experts. On December 12, Yitzhak Brick, also Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) ombudsman, said that the army is unprepared for a new war waged by Tel Aviv, saying that a missile rope is encircling the Israeli regime. 

The Israeli general said that the missiles would be fired from Lebanon, Gaza, Yemen, Syria, and Iraq at the Israeli strategic targets like power plants, desalination facilities, air force, army bases, ports, and the economic infrastructure. 

He continued that Arrow missiles that are capable of countering enemy missiles are in small numbers and suffice only a few days. These missiles are good to address attacks seeking the destruction of strategic positions. For countering missile attacks on ordinary positions, Arrow interceptors are inappropriate. Each Arrow system missile costs around $3 million and the Israeli regime cannot afford them in large numbers for its limited economic capacity. 

Strategic weakness in the fashion of facing the Iranian missile might is a case obvious from the Israeli media focus and analysis of the last week Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) drone and missile drills. Jerusalem Post in part of its spotlight on Grand Prophet 15 military drills said: “Iran used drones to attack a missile defense system and then fired a barrage of Zolfaghar, Zelzal and Dezful ballistic missiles. The drones were supposed to neutralize air defenses for the incoming missiles.” 

So, the precision missile strikes of the Iran-led Axis of Resistance forces that can destroy the vital economic infrastructure of the Israeli regime in a few days and leave economic ruins to the Israeli leaders are another serious worry of the Israelis in future wars.

 

Israel Missile Resistance Air Force Arrow

