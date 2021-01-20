Iran Blocks Saudi Regime, UAE from Participating in UN Disarmament Conference

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool? The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Iran says it has prevented Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from participating in the Conference on Disarmament as observers over the two regimes’ war crimes against Yemeni nation.

Biden’s Top US Intelligence Official Pick Vows to Release Report on Khashoggi Murder Nominee for the Director of National Intelligence in the US incoming administration has pledged to release an unclassified report on who directed the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi per a congressional demand that the outgoing Donald Trump administration defied.

Iran FM Welcomes Qatar’s Call for Arab States to Begin Talks with Iran Iran’s Foreign Minister welcomed his Qatari counterpart’s call on the Persian Gulf Arab countries to launch negotiations with Iran, saying the Islamic Republic has been demanding neighborly cooperation towards establishing a strong West Asia.

Iran, Turkey Sign Agreements for Pakistan, China Railway Link Iran and Turkey have inked three agreements to expand transnational rail services linking neighbors to Pakistan, Afghanistan and China, the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran (RAI) company announced on Monday.

Civil Society Groups Call on UN to Take Action against France over Islamophobia A group of civil society organizations called on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to open formal infringement procedures against the French government for entrenching Islamophobia.

US Military Helicopter Crushes in Syria’s Hasakah: Media A US military helicopter has crashed in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, with no information available about the fate of those onboard, Sputnik reported

Qatar Calls on Persian Gulf states to Engage in Talks with Iran Qatar urged member states of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to negotiate with neighboring Iran on their differences

Israeli Jets Bomb Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime’s warplanes have launched airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip.

We Do Not Shy Away from Crushing Aggressors: Iran FM Iranian foreign minister denounced US strategic B-52H bomber planes’ overflights, noting that the Iranian nation will never be intimidated by such shows of force.

Israel Bars Major Rights Groups from Entering Schools for Calling It ‘Apartheid’ Regime Israel decided to ban from entering schools the rights groups that describe it as an apartheid regime.

Turkey to Continue Talks with Russia on 2nd Batch of S-400 Air Defense Systems: Erdogan Turkey will go ahead with talks with Russia for the procurement of the second batch of advanced Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

IRGC Long-Range Missiles Hit Mock Enemy Warships During Drills Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force successfully hit mock enemy warships with home-grown missiles, in the northern Indian Ocean as the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) conducts massive military drills.

Palestine’s Abbas Decrees First Elections in 15 Years President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas has decreed on Friday parliamentary and presidential elections to be held this year, the first such votes after 15 years of rivalry between his Fatah party and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Israeli Regime ‘Systematically Repressed, Discriminated’ against Palestinians in 2020: HRW The Israeli regime has “systematically repressed and discriminated” against Palestinians in 2020.

Iran’s IRGC Launches Massive Drills, Tests Missiles, Drones Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched massive military drills on Friday, testing its latest ballistic missiles and combat drones

Israelis Export Wines Produced in Occupied West Bank to UAE Wine produced in an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank and labelled “from the land of Israel” will soon be available for sale in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Reuters reported. Palestinians have condemned the export deal, saying settlements are illegal under international law.

Kuwait Cabinet Resigns in Standoff with Parliament Kuwait’s cabinet presented its resignation to the country’s ruler on Wednesday, days before Prime Minister Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah was due to be questioned in parliament over his choice of ministers and other issues.

Iran Denounces US ’Preposterous’ Claims of Al-Qaeda Links Iran rejected US Secretary’s latest accusations against the Islamic Republic as “preposterous”, saying that such allegations are part of Washington’s “failed policy of Iran-bashing”.

Israeli Warplanes Bomb Syria’s East: SANA The Israeli regimes’ fighter jets in yet another act of aggression against Syria bombed the Arab country’s eastern parts, media reported.

EU Denounces US Blacklisting of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement The European Union condemned the US decision to designate Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement as a terrorist organization, warning that the move could hinder aid deliveries to the war-torn country.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Alwaght- Iran says it has prevented Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from participating in the Conference on Disarmament as observers over the two regimes’ war crimes against Yemeni nation.

Speaking on Tuesday, Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh, Iran’s permanent ambassador to the UN office in Geneva, said the Islamic Republic had acted to block Riyadh and Abu Dhabi from joining the conference due to its concerns about the forum’s status as the only multilateral international institution in the nuclear disarmament sphere, Press TV reported.

He warned that Saudi Arabia’s “destructive” attendance at the Conference on Disarmament would run counter to the forum’s goals and mission.

The kingdom can not have any constructive presence in the disarmament debates, the Iranian envoy said, noting, “As experience shows, that country (Saudi Arabia) only abuses the meetings and discussions at the Conference on Disarmament to distract public opinion and pin the blame on others for its own mistakes and crimes in Yemen.”

Baghaei Hamaneh also blasted Saudi Arabia for playing a destabilizing role in the region by forming a military coalition against its southern neighbor.

The Saudi-led offensive against Yemen has slaughtered civilians, devastated the impoverished county’s infrastructure and fueled regional insecurity and instability, he added.

The Saudi-led offensive against Yemen has slaughtered civilians, devastated the impoverished county’s infrastructures and fueled regional insecurity and instability, he added.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating military aggression against Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with the UAE and its other allies, with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western countries.

The aim was to return to power a Riyadh-backed former regime and defeat the Houthi Ansarullah movement that has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in the country.

The war has failed to achieve its goals, but killed hundreds of thousands of innocent Yemenis and turned the situation in Yemen into the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Baghaei Hamaneh denounced Saudi Arabia for possessing the biggest stockpile of destabilizing weapons in the region and pursuing a non-transparent nuclear program.

The kingdom has so far kept its nuclear activities secret, defying calls for it to implement the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Comprehensive Safeguards Agreements, a system of inspection and verification of the peaceful uses of nuclear materials.

Reports about Saudi Arabia’s undeclared nuclear activities were confirmed earlier last year by satellite images and US intelligence sources.

 

Conference on Disarmament Iran Saudi Arabia UAE

