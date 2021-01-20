Biden Administration May Have Roadmap To ISIS Revival In Iraq

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool? The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Iran Blocks Saudi Regime, UAE from Participating in UN Disarmament Conference

Iran Blocks Saudi Regime, UAE from Participating in UN Disarmament Conference

Iran says it has prevented Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from participating in the Conference on Disarmament as observers over the two regimes’ war crimes against Yemeni nation.

Biden’s Top US Intelligence Official Pick Vows to Release Report on Khashoggi Murder Nominee for the Director of National Intelligence in the US incoming administration has pledged to release an unclassified report on who directed the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi per a congressional demand that the outgoing Donald Trump administration defied.

Iran FM Welcomes Qatar’s Call for Arab States to Begin Talks with Iran Iran’s Foreign Minister welcomed his Qatari counterpart’s call on the Persian Gulf Arab countries to launch negotiations with Iran, saying the Islamic Republic has been demanding neighborly cooperation towards establishing a strong West Asia.

Iran, Turkey Sign Agreements for Pakistan, China Railway Link Iran and Turkey have inked three agreements to expand transnational rail services linking neighbors to Pakistan, Afghanistan and China, the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran (RAI) company announced on Monday.

Civil Society Groups Call on UN to Take Action against France over Islamophobia A group of civil society organizations called on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to open formal infringement procedures against the French government for entrenching Islamophobia.

US Military Helicopter Crushes in Syria’s Hasakah: Media A US military helicopter has crashed in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, with no information available about the fate of those onboard, Sputnik reported

Qatar Calls on Persian Gulf states to Engage in Talks with Iran Qatar urged member states of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to negotiate with neighboring Iran on their differences

Israeli Jets Bomb Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime’s warplanes have launched airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip.

We Do Not Shy Away from Crushing Aggressors: Iran FM Iranian foreign minister denounced US strategic B-52H bomber planes’ overflights, noting that the Iranian nation will never be intimidated by such shows of force.

Israel Bars Major Rights Groups from Entering Schools for Calling It ‘Apartheid’ Regime Israel decided to ban from entering schools the rights groups that describe it as an apartheid regime.

Turkey to Continue Talks with Russia on 2nd Batch of S-400 Air Defense Systems: Erdogan Turkey will go ahead with talks with Russia for the procurement of the second batch of advanced Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

IRGC Long-Range Missiles Hit Mock Enemy Warships During Drills Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force successfully hit mock enemy warships with home-grown missiles, in the northern Indian Ocean as the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) conducts massive military drills.

Palestine’s Abbas Decrees First Elections in 15 Years President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas has decreed on Friday parliamentary and presidential elections to be held this year, the first such votes after 15 years of rivalry between his Fatah party and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Israeli Regime ‘Systematically Repressed, Discriminated’ against Palestinians in 2020: HRW The Israeli regime has “systematically repressed and discriminated” against Palestinians in 2020.

Iran’s IRGC Launches Massive Drills, Tests Missiles, Drones Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched massive military drills on Friday, testing its latest ballistic missiles and combat drones

Israelis Export Wines Produced in Occupied West Bank to UAE Wine produced in an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank and labelled “from the land of Israel” will soon be available for sale in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Reuters reported. Palestinians have condemned the export deal, saying settlements are illegal under international law.

Kuwait Cabinet Resigns in Standoff with Parliament Kuwait’s cabinet presented its resignation to the country’s ruler on Wednesday, days before Prime Minister Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah was due to be questioned in parliament over his choice of ministers and other issues.

Iran Denounces US ’Preposterous’ Claims of Al-Qaeda Links Iran rejected US Secretary’s latest accusations against the Islamic Republic as “preposterous”, saying that such allegations are part of Washington’s “failed policy of Iran-bashing”.

Israeli Warplanes Bomb Syria’s East: SANA The Israeli regimes’ fighter jets in yet another act of aggression against Syria bombed the Arab country’s eastern parts, media reported.

EU Denounces US Blacklisting of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement The European Union condemned the US decision to designate Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement as a terrorist organization, warning that the move could hinder aid deliveries to the war-torn country.

In Focus

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Biden Administration May Have Roadmap To ISIS Revival In Iraq

Wednesday 20 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Biden Administration May Have Roadmap To ISIS Revival In Iraq

Alwaght- More than two years after the end of the self-proclaimed ISIS caliphate in Iraq, Iraqi politicians and political factions are engulfed by waves of concerns about Washington's plot to revive the terrorist group in their country. With a look at the US policies and actions, it seems that even after the departure of President Donald Trump from the White House, Washington will keep alive its evil scheme for the restoration of terrorist groups in Iraq. 

Sending terrorists from Syria into Iraq: Iraqi army on alert 

Since Syrian soil remains the hotbed of ISIS terrorist elements amid the continued presence of the foreign, and especially American, forces, the Iraqi military commanders have strengthened their forces on the borders with Syria as they are aware of the US plot to restore ISIS in their country. Reports suggest that the US is transferring to the Iraq-Syrian borders for future terrorist operations the ISIS prisoners who were kept in Hasakah jails in northeastern Syria. 

Al-Mayadeen, a Lebanon-based broadcaster, reported that American helicopters transport ISIS inmates on a daily basis from Qweyran and Al-Sanaa prisons in northeastern Syria to the American bases in Iraq. The prisoners, Syrian field sources said, are gathered in the Qweyran sports complex and then transported by American helicopters to the borderlines. The same sources reported that in the last quarter of 2020, the Americans transferred tens of ISIS inmates from Al-Shadadi and Hasakah prisons to Al-Tanf’s “55-km de-escalation zone” and used them in attacks on the Syrian army’s forces. According to the report, over 100 prisoners were transferred to Iraqi prisons and freed after arming. Their mission was to attack the Syrian army and its allies in Syria and Iraq deserts. 

This situation comes as the number of the ISIS fighters in the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captivity counts at 12,000. Some 3,000 of them are from 54 countries and som 5,000 of them are Iraqi nationals. In Al-Houl camp, 40 kilometers from Hasakah, about 70,000 ISIS terrorists are settled, a majority of whom having Iraqi nationality. 

On Sunday, the spokesman to the chief of the Iraqi armed forces Yahya Rasoul said that the security forces are diligently protecting the borders with Syria as the commander-in-chief ordered. Brigadier General Tahsin al-Khafaji, the spokesman for the Joint Operations said that the forces stationed on the Iraqi-Syrian borders block ISIS intrusion into Iraq. “The borderline is secured and the ISIS elements cannot even move close to the Iraqi borders,” he added. 

Iraqis sure the US has a role in ISIS revival 

Destructive US actions and policies in Iraq, especially after 2013 have pushed the Iraqi public and a large part of the political factions to the conviction that Washington has an undeniable role in bolstering and restoring ISIS. Now the Iraqi politicians have become certain that the US, either under Democrats or Republicans, has been essentially engaged in the creation and restoration of terrorism in Iraq and destabilization of the political order in this Arab country. 

Uday al-Shaalan, a member of parliament from the Fatah Coalition, on Monday said that some foreign sides and on top of them the US are pursuing their goals behind the Iraqi political and social developments. “The Americans support chaos and destruction in Iraq for a longer military stay. All know that the US has been a backer of the extremists and terrorist groups. It is the US that has a big role in the importation of the ISIS terrorist group to Iraq,” Al-Shaalan said. 

The Sunni Endowment Office, at a ceremony held in Al-Anbar province to mark the anniversary of Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, said that al-Muhandis was a Muslim Iraqi that was assassinated by the US. “The Americans killed him because he distanced terrorism from Iraq,” the office held. Actually, the Sunni communities who have felt the sacrifices of the resistant forces in the liberation of the Sunni-majority territories from ISIS are looking at the American actions with concern. 

Biden foreign policy team’s plan to restore terrorism in Iraq 

Remarks by the Iraqi military and political officials about the US support for terrorism in Iraq have realistic and valid bases. This US policy can be inferred from Washington’s policies over recent years. 

Iraq's parliament passed a law calling for the expulsion of foreign troops from the country on January 5, 2020. However, since then the US administration has resorted any means to stay in the Arab country. To this end, the Americans first put strains on the Iraqi government and politicians, and then sought an excuse for their military stay. But this policy went nowhere under pressure from the Iraqi public and media. In recent months, the US faced heavy pressures to pull out. 

The US plan to stay in Iraq was not restricted to Trump's era and it is predicted that Biden's administration would follow the same goal even more extensively, with the difference that the new US president would want to use less hard force against the Iraqi forces active against the American occupation compared to Trump. In other words, Biden does not want to enter a military confrontation with Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and the other anti-occupation forces. The PMF was founded in 2014 in response to ISIS's emergence in the country. 

In the middle of this situation, the new administration seems to seek a legitimate excuse to keep its troops in Iraq. Thus, Washington in the new period would base its strategy on re-raising terrorism threats. This strategy in turn would trigger a revival of ISIS or the creation of new terrorist groups.

