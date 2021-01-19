Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool? The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Iran, Turkey Sign Agreements for Pakistan, China Railway Link

Iran, Turkey Sign Agreements for Pakistan, China Railway Link

Iran and Turkey have inked three agreements to expand transnational rail services linking neighbors to Pakistan, Afghanistan and China, the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran (RAI) company announced on Monday.

Civil Society Groups Call on UN to Take Action against France over Islamophobia A group of civil society organizations called on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to open formal infringement procedures against the French government for entrenching Islamophobia.

US Military Helicopter Crushes in Syria’s Hasakah: Media A US military helicopter has crashed in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, with no information available about the fate of those onboard, Sputnik reported

Qatar Calls on Persian Gulf states to Engage in Talks with Iran Qatar urged member states of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to negotiate with neighboring Iran on their differences

Israeli Jets Bomb Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime’s warplanes have launched airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip.

We Do Not Shy Away from Crushing Aggressors: Iran FM Iranian foreign minister denounced US strategic B-52H bomber planes’ overflights, noting that the Iranian nation will never be intimidated by such shows of force.

Israel Bars Major Rights Groups from Entering Schools for Calling It ‘Apartheid’ Regime Israel decided to ban from entering schools the rights groups that describe it as an apartheid regime.

Turkey to Continue Talks with Russia on 2nd Batch of S-400 Air Defense Systems: Erdogan Turkey will go ahead with talks with Russia for the procurement of the second batch of advanced Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

IRGC Long-Range Missiles Hit Mock Enemy Warships During Drills Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force successfully hit mock enemy warships with home-grown missiles, in the northern Indian Ocean as the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) conducts massive military drills.

Palestine’s Abbas Decrees First Elections in 15 Years President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas has decreed on Friday parliamentary and presidential elections to be held this year, the first such votes after 15 years of rivalry between his Fatah party and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Israeli Regime ‘Systematically Repressed, Discriminated’ against Palestinians in 2020: HRW The Israeli regime has “systematically repressed and discriminated” against Palestinians in 2020.

Iran’s IRGC Launches Massive Drills, Tests Missiles, Drones Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched massive military drills on Friday, testing its latest ballistic missiles and combat drones

Israelis Export Wines Produced in Occupied West Bank to UAE Wine produced in an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank and labelled “from the land of Israel” will soon be available for sale in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Reuters reported. Palestinians have condemned the export deal, saying settlements are illegal under international law.

Kuwait Cabinet Resigns in Standoff with Parliament Kuwait’s cabinet presented its resignation to the country’s ruler on Wednesday, days before Prime Minister Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah was due to be questioned in parliament over his choice of ministers and other issues.

Iran Denounces US ’Preposterous’ Claims of Al-Qaeda Links Iran rejected US Secretary’s latest accusations against the Islamic Republic as “preposterous”, saying that such allegations are part of Washington’s “failed policy of Iran-bashing”.

Israeli Warplanes Bomb Syria’s East: SANA The Israeli regimes’ fighter jets in yet another act of aggression against Syria bombed the Arab country’s eastern parts, media reported.

EU Denounces US Blacklisting of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement The European Union condemned the US decision to designate Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement as a terrorist organization, warning that the move could hinder aid deliveries to the war-torn country.

Netanyahu Removes Trump from His Twitter Banner Photo Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu dropped the outgoing US President Donald Trump from the banner photo of his Twitter account on Tuesday in an apparent break with a political ally facing possible impeachment.

Israel An Apartheid Regime: Advocacy Group Israel is not a democracy but an “apartheid regime” that systematically oppresses the Palestinians via military occupation and racist laws, B’Tselem advocacy group said on Tuesday.

Ansarullah Entitled to Respond to US Terrorist Designation: Official Yemen’s Ansarullah blamed the United States as "source of Terrorism," denouncing the outgoing Trump administration’s decision to designate the Yemeni resistance movement as a terrorist organization, emphasizing that Ansarullah is entitled to respond to the US move.

US Military Helicopter Crushes in Syria's Hasakah: Media

Tuesday 19 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
US Military Helicopter Crushes in Syria's Hasakah: Media
Alwaght- A US military helicopter has crashed in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah, with no information available about the fate of those onboard, Sputnik reported.

The Arabic service of the Russian news agency, citing local sources, reported that a Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopter went down inside a US-run base at the al-Jabsa oil field in the oil-rich city of al-Shaddadi, located about 60 kilometers south of the provincial capital city of Hasakah, on Tuesday morning.

The sources said the helicopter crashed during a refueling operation, and there are reports of injuries among its crew members.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

Damascus, however, says the deployment is meant to plunder the country's resources.  

The US first confirmed its looting of Syrian oil during a Senate hearing exchange between South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in late July last year.

On July 30 and during his testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Pompeo confirmed for the first time that an American oil company would begin work in northeastern Syria, which is controlled by militants from the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The Syrian government strongly condemned the agreement, saying that the deal was struck to plunder the country's natural resources, including oil and gas, under the sponsorship and support of the administration of US President Donald Trump.

'US transfers Daesh inmates to own base in Tanf'

Separately, the US military reportedly transported dozens of Daesh militants from prisons run by allied militants from the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria to al-Tanf military base in southern Syria near the Jordanian border.

Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing local sources, reported on Monday that 70 Daesh terrorists had been moved to the base, warning that the military site is a sanctuary for the Takfiri militants who are supplied with various weapons and trained to carry out fresh acts of terror against Syrian government troops.

Back on May 14 last year, a number of captured members of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group confessed to close cooperation with US military forces stationed at al-Tanf base.

During confessions broadcast on Syria’s state-run television network at the time, three Daesh terrorists revealed that they were instructed by American forces to target Syrian government troops in and around the ancient city of Palmyra, the Tiyas Military Airbase, the Shaer gas field as well as nearby oil wells.

The militants, who had been arrested during a security operation in the Syrian Desert, later pointed to the existence of coordination between their commanders and those of the so-called Revolutionary Commando Army, commonly known by the Arabic name Jaysh Maghawir al-Thawra.

 

