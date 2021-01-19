Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers

Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani's assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Qatar Calls on Persian Gulf states to Engage in Talks with Iran

Qatar Calls on Persian Gulf states to Engage in Talks with Iran

Qatar urged member states of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to negotiate with neighboring Iran on their differences

Israeli Jets Bomb Besieged Gaza Strip Israeli regime’s warplanes have launched airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip.

We Do Not Shy Away from Crushing Aggressors: Iran FM Iranian foreign minister denounced US strategic B-52H bomber planes’ overflights, noting that the Iranian nation will never be intimidated by such shows of force.

Israel Bars Major Rights Groups from Entering Schools for Calling It ‘Apartheid’ Regime Israel decided to ban from entering schools the rights groups that describe it as an apartheid regime.

Turkey to Continue Talks with Russia on 2nd Batch of S-400 Air Defense Systems: Erdogan Turkey will go ahead with talks with Russia for the procurement of the second batch of advanced Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

IRGC Long-Range Missiles Hit Mock Enemy Warships During Drills Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force successfully hit mock enemy warships with home-grown missiles, in the northern Indian Ocean as the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) conducts massive military drills.

Palestine’s Abbas Decrees First Elections in 15 Years President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas has decreed on Friday parliamentary and presidential elections to be held this year, the first such votes after 15 years of rivalry between his Fatah party and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Israeli Regime ‘Systematically Repressed, Discriminated’ against Palestinians in 2020: HRW The Israeli regime has “systematically repressed and discriminated” against Palestinians in 2020.

Iran’s IRGC Launches Massive Drills, Tests Missiles, Drones Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched massive military drills on Friday, testing its latest ballistic missiles and combat drones

Israelis Export Wines Produced in Occupied West Bank to UAE Wine produced in an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank and labelled “from the land of Israel” will soon be available for sale in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Reuters reported. Palestinians have condemned the export deal, saying settlements are illegal under international law.

Kuwait Cabinet Resigns in Standoff with Parliament Kuwait’s cabinet presented its resignation to the country’s ruler on Wednesday, days before Prime Minister Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah was due to be questioned in parliament over his choice of ministers and other issues.

Iran Denounces US ’Preposterous’ Claims of Al-Qaeda Links Iran rejected US Secretary’s latest accusations against the Islamic Republic as “preposterous”, saying that such allegations are part of Washington’s “failed policy of Iran-bashing”.

Israeli Warplanes Bomb Syria’s East: SANA The Israeli regimes’ fighter jets in yet another act of aggression against Syria bombed the Arab country’s eastern parts, media reported.

EU Denounces US Blacklisting of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement The European Union condemned the US decision to designate Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement as a terrorist organization, warning that the move could hinder aid deliveries to the war-torn country.

Netanyahu Removes Trump from His Twitter Banner Photo Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu dropped the outgoing US President Donald Trump from the banner photo of his Twitter account on Tuesday in an apparent break with a political ally facing possible impeachment.

Israel An Apartheid Regime: Advocacy Group Israel is not a democracy but an “apartheid regime” that systematically oppresses the Palestinians via military occupation and racist laws, B’Tselem advocacy group said on Tuesday.

Ansarullah Entitled to Respond to US Terrorist Designation: Official Yemen’s Ansarullah blamed the United States as "source of Terrorism," denouncing the outgoing Trump administration’s decision to designate the Yemeni resistance movement as a terrorist organization, emphasizing that Ansarullah is entitled to respond to the US move.

2 out of 3 Yemenis Deprived of Safe Water: Red Cross The Saudi-led coalition’s aggression against Yemen has left two-thirds of people without access to potable water and basic health services, the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen

Pakistani Hazars Bury 11 Slain Miners, End Protests Thousands of people gathered on Saturday to bury the bodies of 11 Hazara Shiites who were killed at the hands of ISIS terrorists in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on January 3.

Only Iran Backed Iraqi Nation in Difficult Times of Anti-ISIS Fight: Al-Amiri Only Iran stood by Iraq in the nation’s difficult times of fighting against ISIS terrorist group, Hadi al-Amiri, head of Iraq’s parliamentary Fatah Alliance said, hailing the role played by Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in the fight against terrorism.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Qatar Calls on Persian Gulf states to Engage in Talks with Iran

Qatar Calls on Persian Gulf states to Engage in Talks with Iran

Qatar-Mediated Iran-Saudi Arabia Détente: Obstacles, Chances

Alwaght- Qatar urged member states of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to negotiate with neighboring Iran on their differences.

Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg television news network, Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the time was right for Doha to broker such talks, and that he has long called for a summit between leaders of the six-member council and Iranian officials.

He said his government was “hopeful that this would happen and we still believe this should happen.”

“This is also a desire that’s shared by other GCC countries,” the top Qatari diplomat said.

The comments come as US President-elect Joe Biden is gearing up to take the helm in the White House within the next few days. Biden has vowed during his presidential campaign that he would rejoin the 2015 Iran nuclear deal – officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – and would upend President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran that won the support of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt signed a declaration on the eve of the GCC leaders’ summit in the ancient desert city of Al-Ula, to ease a rift with Qatar, signaling the end of a three and a half year embargo of the energy-rich country.

In June 2017, the four countries accused Qatar, among other things, of supporting “terrorism” and having close ties to Iran, and severed economic and diplomatic ties. A blockade was also imposed by the four countries by land, sea and air.

Qatar repeatedly denied the claims and said there was no justification for severing relations.

Al Thani went on to say that Doha was already supporting ongoing discussions between Iran and South Korea to secure the release of the MT Hankuk Chemi tanker, which Iran impounded in its territorial waters on January 4 for polluting the environment. 

“Qatar will facilitate negotiations if asked by stake holders and will support whoever is chosen to do so,” he said. “We want the accomplishment, we want to see the deal happening.”

“Wherever it is, whoever it is conducting this negotiation, we will support them,” Al Thani noted.

Back on December 23 last year, the Qatari foreign minister called for a de-escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf region and for dialogue between Arab countries and Iran.

Iran has backed talks and diplomacy as the viable solution to the persisting tensions in the Persian Gulf, expressing hope that the resolution of the diplomatic crisis with Qatar will contribute to the stability as well as the political and economic development of the regional nations.

President Hassan Rouhani unveiled Iran’s peace initiative to promote security in the Persian Gulf, dubbed Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), during his speech at the UN General Assembly in September 2019. The Iranian president invited all regional countries to participate in the initiative.

Last October, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed the importance of implementing the HOPE initiative, and called for collective cooperation among neighbors to establish “inclusive dialogue and security networking” in the region.

“Security is contingent on a reliance on our own peoples and cooperation with our own neighbors. We need collective efforts by regional countries to establish inclusive dialogue and security networking in this region,” Zarif told a virtual debate of the UN Security Council on October 20.

“Otherwise, we will all be engulfed in turmoil for generations to come,” he added, warning that turmoil in the region “will be everyone’s turmoil.”

 

