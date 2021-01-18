Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 18 January 2021

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers Abbas of Palestinian Authority announced new election as Palestinian factions seek self-reliance amid frustration with Arab help.

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool? The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Israeli Jets Bomb Besieged Gaza Strip

Israeli Jets Bomb Besieged Gaza Strip

Israeli regime’s warplanes have launched airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip.

We Do Not Shy Away from Crushing Aggressors: Iran FM Iranian foreign minister denounced US strategic B-52H bomber planes’ overflights, noting that the Iranian nation will never be intimidated by such shows of force.

Israel Bars Major Rights Groups from Entering Schools for Calling It ‘Apartheid’ Regime Israel decided to ban from entering schools the rights groups that describe it as an apartheid regime.

Turkey to Continue Talks with Russia on 2nd Batch of S-400 Air Defense Systems: Erdogan Turkey will go ahead with talks with Russia for the procurement of the second batch of advanced Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

IRGC Long-Range Missiles Hit Mock Enemy Warships During Drills Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force successfully hit mock enemy warships with home-grown missiles, in the northern Indian Ocean as the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) conducts massive military drills.

Palestine’s Abbas Decrees First Elections in 15 Years President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas has decreed on Friday parliamentary and presidential elections to be held this year, the first such votes after 15 years of rivalry between his Fatah party and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Israeli Regime ‘Systematically Repressed, Discriminated’ against Palestinians in 2020: HRW The Israeli regime has “systematically repressed and discriminated” against Palestinians in 2020.

Iran’s IRGC Launches Massive Drills, Tests Missiles, Drones Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched massive military drills on Friday, testing its latest ballistic missiles and combat drones

Israelis Export Wines Produced in Occupied West Bank to UAE Wine produced in an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank and labelled “from the land of Israel” will soon be available for sale in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Reuters reported. Palestinians have condemned the export deal, saying settlements are illegal under international law.

Kuwait Cabinet Resigns in Standoff with Parliament Kuwait’s cabinet presented its resignation to the country’s ruler on Wednesday, days before Prime Minister Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah was due to be questioned in parliament over his choice of ministers and other issues.

Iran Denounces US ’Preposterous’ Claims of Al-Qaeda Links Iran rejected US Secretary’s latest accusations against the Islamic Republic as “preposterous”, saying that such allegations are part of Washington’s “failed policy of Iran-bashing”.

Israeli Warplanes Bomb Syria’s East: SANA The Israeli regimes’ fighter jets in yet another act of aggression against Syria bombed the Arab country’s eastern parts, media reported.

EU Denounces US Blacklisting of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement The European Union condemned the US decision to designate Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement as a terrorist organization, warning that the move could hinder aid deliveries to the war-torn country.

Netanyahu Removes Trump from His Twitter Banner Photo Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu dropped the outgoing US President Donald Trump from the banner photo of his Twitter account on Tuesday in an apparent break with a political ally facing possible impeachment.

Israel An Apartheid Regime: Advocacy Group Israel is not a democracy but an “apartheid regime” that systematically oppresses the Palestinians via military occupation and racist laws, B’Tselem advocacy group said on Tuesday.

Ansarullah Entitled to Respond to US Terrorist Designation: Official Yemen’s Ansarullah blamed the United States as "source of Terrorism," denouncing the outgoing Trump administration’s decision to designate the Yemeni resistance movement as a terrorist organization, emphasizing that Ansarullah is entitled to respond to the US move.

2 out of 3 Yemenis Deprived of Safe Water: Red Cross The Saudi-led coalition’s aggression against Yemen has left two-thirds of people without access to potable water and basic health services, the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen

Pakistani Hazars Bury 11 Slain Miners, End Protests Thousands of people gathered on Saturday to bury the bodies of 11 Hazara Shiites who were killed at the hands of ISIS terrorists in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on January 3.

Only Iran Backed Iraqi Nation in Difficult Times of Anti-ISIS Fight: Al-Amiri Only Iran stood by Iraq in the nation’s difficult times of fighting against ISIS terrorist group, Hadi al-Amiri, head of Iraq’s parliamentary Fatah Alliance said, hailing the role played by Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in the fight against terrorism.

US Mortar Shells Kill Syrian Child in Deir Ez-Zor: SANA One child has been killed in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor province after American forces targeted al-Azba village with mortar shells on Saturday, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers

Monday 18 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
New Palestine Elections Mark Self-Reliance, Disappointment With Arab Rulers

Alwaght- President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas has decreed on Friday parliamentary and presidential elections to be held this year, the first such votes in 15 years.

According to a decree issued by Abbas’s office, the Palestinian Authority, which has limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, will hold legislative elections on 22 May and a presidential vote on 31 July. If there would be no runoff to the parliamentary election, the Palestinian National Council vote would be held on August 31.

This decision, an outcome of Hamas-Fatah agreement, faces some questions on its arrangement possibilities.

Alwaght has talked to Hasan Hanizadeh, an expert of Palestinian affairs, asking him about the reasons and aspects of the new elections.

Mr Hanizadeh believes that the decree by Abbas is based on three political and field realities. One reality is the end of the presidency of the US President Donald Trump and assumption of power by Joe Biden. Over the past four years, Trump unwaveringly stood by the Israeli regime and put heaviest pressures on the Palestinian Authority and people. For example, he recognized Al-Quds as the permanent capital of the Israeli regime, pressed for the “deal of the century” that officializes the Israeli settlements in the West Bank and rejects the right for the refugees to return home, and also supported ongoing Gaza siege. Change of the president at the White House has caused some changes in the Palestinian political equations.

“The second reality is the Israeli snap parliamentary election, the fourth in two years. This election will possibly change the structure of power in the Israeli regime and end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political life. The third reality is the Palestinian national reconciliation. Having in mind that Hamas and the Islamic Jihad movements over the past years bore heavy pressures and so they are expected to win the majority of the seats in the National Council. This will possibly be the last election Abbas would hold. Huge changes to the Palestinian Authority’s structure may be arriving.”

Asked about the influences of Hamas-Fatah agreement on the home political developments, Mr Hanizadeh answered that whenever Hamas and Fatah entered national reconciliation project, we observed rise of a powerful bloc in the face of the Israeli regime.

“In the current conditions, the Palestinian people think that they lost their past political gains and prestige, countries such as the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan normalized their ties with the Israelis and even Saudi Arabia is secretly joining them. It seems that the Palestinian reliance is now on the internal potentials as the Palestinian factions are left frustrated with the reactionary Arab regimes. In other words, the Palestinian groups have reached the belief that they need to form a united front and should not expect Arab supports. This self-reliance can strengthen the Resistance front in confrontation of the Zionist regime.”

Mr Hanizadeh also commented on the role of Saudi Arabia in the future of the Palestinian developments. He said that the Saudi rulers have lost their place among the Palestinian people and political factions for their secret relations with Tel Aviv. What is happening in Palestine is out of the control and will of the Arab countries. “That gives every reason to think that the Arab regimes will have no role in the upcoming political developments of Palestine.”

Mr Hanizadeh also talked about the possibility of implementing Hamas-Fatah agreement in relation to the election, saying that should election be held, the power would gradually flow to Hamas.

“Hamas will likely win more seats in the next parliament. Since the Palestinian past gains are undone because of betrayal of the Arab regimes, now Hamas role as a powerful front maker against Tel Aviv would be more pronounced.” 

Tags :

Palestine Election Hamas Abbas Israel. Agreement

