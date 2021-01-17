Saudi FM’s Moscow Discussion Topics: From Energy to Vaccine

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 17 January 2021

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool? The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Who Did Lay Bloody Carpet For New Hadi Cabinet in Aden? The new Hadi government, a product of a Saudi-forced agreement, was attacked upon its arrival in Aden airport. No group claimed responsibility.

Turkey to Continue Talks with Russia on 2nd Batch of S-400 Air Defense Systems: Erdogan

Turkey to Continue Talks with Russia on 2nd Batch of S-400 Air Defense Systems: Erdogan

Turkey will go ahead with talks with Russia for the procurement of the second batch of advanced Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

IRGC Long-Range Missiles Hit Mock Enemy Warships During Drills Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force successfully hit mock enemy warships with home-grown missiles, in the northern Indian Ocean as the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) conducts massive military drills.

Palestine’s Abbas Decrees First Elections in 15 Years President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas has decreed on Friday parliamentary and presidential elections to be held this year, the first such votes after 15 years of rivalry between his Fatah party and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Israeli Regime ‘Systematically Repressed, Discriminated’ against Palestinians in 2020: HRW The Israeli regime has “systematically repressed and discriminated” against Palestinians in 2020.

Iran’s IRGC Launches Massive Drills, Tests Missiles, Drones Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched massive military drills on Friday, testing its latest ballistic missiles and combat drones

Israelis Export Wines Produced in Occupied West Bank to UAE Wine produced in an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank and labelled “from the land of Israel” will soon be available for sale in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Reuters reported. Palestinians have condemned the export deal, saying settlements are illegal under international law.

Kuwait Cabinet Resigns in Standoff with Parliament Kuwait’s cabinet presented its resignation to the country’s ruler on Wednesday, days before Prime Minister Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah was due to be questioned in parliament over his choice of ministers and other issues.

Iran Denounces US ’Preposterous’ Claims of Al-Qaeda Links Iran rejected US Secretary’s latest accusations against the Islamic Republic as “preposterous”, saying that such allegations are part of Washington’s “failed policy of Iran-bashing”.

Israeli Warplanes Bomb Syria’s East: SANA The Israeli regimes’ fighter jets in yet another act of aggression against Syria bombed the Arab country’s eastern parts, media reported.

EU Denounces US Blacklisting of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement The European Union condemned the US decision to designate Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement as a terrorist organization, warning that the move could hinder aid deliveries to the war-torn country.

Netanyahu Removes Trump from His Twitter Banner Photo Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu dropped the outgoing US President Donald Trump from the banner photo of his Twitter account on Tuesday in an apparent break with a political ally facing possible impeachment.

Israel An Apartheid Regime: Advocacy Group Israel is not a democracy but an “apartheid regime” that systematically oppresses the Palestinians via military occupation and racist laws, B’Tselem advocacy group said on Tuesday.

Ansarullah Entitled to Respond to US Terrorist Designation: Official Yemen’s Ansarullah blamed the United States as "source of Terrorism," denouncing the outgoing Trump administration’s decision to designate the Yemeni resistance movement as a terrorist organization, emphasizing that Ansarullah is entitled to respond to the US move.

2 out of 3 Yemenis Deprived of Safe Water: Red Cross The Saudi-led coalition’s aggression against Yemen has left two-thirds of people without access to potable water and basic health services, the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen

Pakistani Hazars Bury 11 Slain Miners, End Protests Thousands of people gathered on Saturday to bury the bodies of 11 Hazara Shiites who were killed at the hands of ISIS terrorists in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on January 3.

Only Iran Backed Iraqi Nation in Difficult Times of Anti-ISIS Fight: Al-Amiri Only Iran stood by Iraq in the nation’s difficult times of fighting against ISIS terrorist group, Hadi al-Amiri, head of Iraq’s parliamentary Fatah Alliance said, hailing the role played by Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in the fight against terrorism.

US Mortar Shells Kill Syrian Child in Deir Ez-Zor: SANA One child has been killed in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor province after American forces targeted al-Azba village with mortar shells on Saturday, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported.

US Sanctions Chairman of Iraqi Anti-Terror Popular Forces The US sanctioned chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) as Washington has escalated its measures against the popular anti-terror forces.

US ’Biggest Enemy’ of North Korea No Matter Who Leads the Country: Kim Jong-un The US is the “biggest enemy” of North Korea, the country’s leader Kim Jong-un said on Saturday, insisting that the hostile policy adopted by Washington toward Pyongyang will not change regardless of who leads the White House.

US Sought to Orchestrate Capitol Riot-Style Incident in Lebanon: Hezbollah The US for years has sought to orchestrate an incident in Lebanon similar to the deadly Capitol riot, the secretary-general of Hezbollah said on Friday night.

In Focus

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Saudi FM’s Moscow Discussion Topics: From Energy to Vaccine

Sunday 17 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi FM's Moscow Discussion Topics: From Energy to Vaccine
Alwaght- On Thursday, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud visited Moscow in his first visit to Russia since being appointed to the post in October 2019.

The two sides discussed bilateral ties, energy, finance, and developments in West Asia and North Africa. 

Energy discussions: Fossil to nuclear energy 

One of the most important discussion topics between Saudi FM and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov was energy. Russia and Saudi Arabia are key global oil producers and in recent years engaged in cooperation and coordination under OPEC Plus structure to manage prices and supplies as the strategic Commodity’s slumped in the global markets. 

Saudi Arabia is opposed to an oil production increase and recently declared it would cut its daily output by 1 million barrels in February and March. This is while according to OPEC Plus agreement reached in December 2020, Russia and Kazakhstan can increase their output together by 75,000 barrels in February and the same amount in March– 65,000 barrels as Russian share and 10,000 barrels as Kazakh share. 

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who represents his country at OPEC Plus meetings, called the surprise Saudi output cut a “new year gift” to the oil market. 

Saudi Arabia tries to persuade the Russians to maintain the current output levels, something Moscow comes against. Novak, who is also the energy minister, reiterated Moscow's commitment to the agreements but said that his country was willing to increase the production gradually as allowed by the accord. 

Following the news, the global oil markets reacted with a 5 percent increase. Brent Crude was sold $53 for a barrel. West Texas Intermediate oil reached $49. OPEC Plus is set to meet next in March to determine April output. 

At a press conference, Lavrov said that we coordinate our moves with Saudi Arabia in the global hydrocarbons markets within the OPEC Plus framework which has a definite influence on the oil prices. The Saudi-Russian joint ministerial committee led by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Novak watches the market landscapes. 

Additionally, the Russian foreign ministry hoped that Moscow talks highlighted the empowering joint investment fund that has so far invested in joint projects $2.5 billion. 

Another point of focus in the Moscow discussions was the nuclear ambitions of the kingdom that are seriously pursued under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Saudi Arabia’s nuclear program is at its initial stages and Riyadh plans to build 16 reactors in the next 20 years. 

In 2017, the two countries reached an agreement on nuclear cooperation, according to which Rosatom announced that it would work with small and mid-size reactors that are used to produce power and also desalinate water. It also promised to train Saudi personnel to run nuclear plants. 

Bin Salman’s nuclear ambitions have boiled over as the UAE built its nuclear plant. The de facto rule of the oil-wealthy monarchy hoped that during the Trump period, his country would gain Washington authorization for uranium enrichment. But this goal is harder now to realize as Trump leaves power and his successor would fear a nuclear race in the region. 

But raising the nuclear cooperation with Russia comes to put strains on Washington, telling the Americans that if they do not work with Saudi Arabia on nuclear energy, the latter would turn head to other powers like Russia and China. 

From another dimension, by raising the nuclear issue, Riyadh wants to send a message to Washington about its concerns on Iran's nuclear program. If these concerns are not met, Riyadh may seek nuclear arms. 

Moreover, Farhan discussed cooperation to produce the coronavirus vaccine. Reports say that Saudi companies are considering to work on the third stage of the human trials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to domesticize it. This shows that despite the Western media blackening campaign against Russian vaccines and promotion of the American and British vaccines, even allies of the West seek to buy Russian vaccines as COVID-19 tolls are still high in the Western countries. 

The difference in regional peace vision 

The Saudi top diplomat’s visit follows last week's Arab reconciliation and clearly trip comes to mark the Riyadh movement to the post-détente atmosphere. So, regional cases was another discussion topic for the Saudi delegation in Russia. One important case is the regional peace and stability. But the remarks of the two sides showed how deep the two sides’ visions were. 

At the press conference, FM Lavrov expressed interest to see the start of a dialogue between Iran and the Persian Gulf Arab neighbors to devise trust-building mechanisms between the two sides. The top Russian diplomat said that reaching that point was one of the objectives of the collective security Russia wants to see in the Persian Gulf. 

At the same time, he accused the current US administration of setting up roadblocks in front of the Iranian-Arab dialogue. Actually, Russia supports the Iranian view on regional peace in which negotiations be conducted with neighbors without the intervention of the trans-regional powers and understands that the origin of the tensions is not Tehran but the Saudi leaders who want the US involvement in the regional issues. 

 

Tags :

