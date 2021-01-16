Israeli Court Rules Palestinian Filmmaker Must Pay Damages To Soldier Who Took Part in Massacre

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 16 January 2021

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool? The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Who Did Lay Bloody Carpet For New Hadi Cabinet in Aden? The new Hadi government, a product of a Saudi-forced agreement, was attacked upon its arrival in Aden airport. No group claimed responsibility.

Turkey to Continue Talks with Russia on 2nd Batch of S-400 Air Defense Systems: Erdogan

Turkey to Continue Talks with Russia on 2nd Batch of S-400 Air Defense Systems: Erdogan

Turkey will go ahead with talks with Russia for the procurement of the second batch of advanced Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

IRGC Long-Range Missiles Hit Mock Enemy Warships During Drills Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force successfully hit mock enemy warships with home-grown missiles, in the northern Indian Ocean as the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) conducts massive military drills.

Palestine’s Abbas Decrees First Elections in 15 Years President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas has decreed on Friday parliamentary and presidential elections to be held this year, the first such votes after 15 years of rivalry between his Fatah party and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Israeli Regime ‘Systematically Repressed, Discriminated’ against Palestinians in 2020: HRW The Israeli regime has “systematically repressed and discriminated” against Palestinians in 2020.

Iran’s IRGC Launches Massive Drills, Tests Missiles, Drones Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched massive military drills on Friday, testing its latest ballistic missiles and combat drones

Israelis Export Wines Produced in Occupied West Bank to UAE Wine produced in an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank and labelled “from the land of Israel” will soon be available for sale in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Reuters reported. Palestinians have condemned the export deal, saying settlements are illegal under international law.

Kuwait Cabinet Resigns in Standoff with Parliament Kuwait’s cabinet presented its resignation to the country’s ruler on Wednesday, days before Prime Minister Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah was due to be questioned in parliament over his choice of ministers and other issues.

Iran Denounces US ’Preposterous’ Claims of Al-Qaeda Links Iran rejected US Secretary’s latest accusations against the Islamic Republic as “preposterous”, saying that such allegations are part of Washington’s “failed policy of Iran-bashing”.

Israeli Warplanes Bomb Syria’s East: SANA The Israeli regimes’ fighter jets in yet another act of aggression against Syria bombed the Arab country’s eastern parts, media reported.

EU Denounces US Blacklisting of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement The European Union condemned the US decision to designate Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement as a terrorist organization, warning that the move could hinder aid deliveries to the war-torn country.

Netanyahu Removes Trump from His Twitter Banner Photo Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu dropped the outgoing US President Donald Trump from the banner photo of his Twitter account on Tuesday in an apparent break with a political ally facing possible impeachment.

Israel An Apartheid Regime: Advocacy Group Israel is not a democracy but an “apartheid regime” that systematically oppresses the Palestinians via military occupation and racist laws, B’Tselem advocacy group said on Tuesday.

Ansarullah Entitled to Respond to US Terrorist Designation: Official Yemen’s Ansarullah blamed the United States as "source of Terrorism," denouncing the outgoing Trump administration’s decision to designate the Yemeni resistance movement as a terrorist organization, emphasizing that Ansarullah is entitled to respond to the US move.

2 out of 3 Yemenis Deprived of Safe Water: Red Cross The Saudi-led coalition’s aggression against Yemen has left two-thirds of people without access to potable water and basic health services, the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen

Pakistani Hazars Bury 11 Slain Miners, End Protests Thousands of people gathered on Saturday to bury the bodies of 11 Hazara Shiites who were killed at the hands of ISIS terrorists in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on January 3.

Only Iran Backed Iraqi Nation in Difficult Times of Anti-ISIS Fight: Al-Amiri Only Iran stood by Iraq in the nation’s difficult times of fighting against ISIS terrorist group, Hadi al-Amiri, head of Iraq’s parliamentary Fatah Alliance said, hailing the role played by Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in the fight against terrorism.

US Mortar Shells Kill Syrian Child in Deir Ez-Zor: SANA One child has been killed in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor province after American forces targeted al-Azba village with mortar shells on Saturday, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported.

US Sanctions Chairman of Iraqi Anti-Terror Popular Forces The US sanctioned chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) as Washington has escalated its measures against the popular anti-terror forces.

US ’Biggest Enemy’ of North Korea No Matter Who Leads the Country: Kim Jong-un The US is the “biggest enemy” of North Korea, the country’s leader Kim Jong-un said on Saturday, insisting that the hostile policy adopted by Washington toward Pyongyang will not change regardless of who leads the White House.

US Sought to Orchestrate Capitol Riot-Style Incident in Lebanon: Hezbollah The US for years has sought to orchestrate an incident in Lebanon similar to the deadly Capitol riot, the secretary-general of Hezbollah said on Friday night.

alwaght.com
Israeli Court Rules Palestinian Filmmaker Must Pay Damages To Soldier Who Took Part in Massacre

Saturday 16 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli Court Rules Palestinian Filmmaker Must Pay Damages To Soldier Who Took Part in Massacre
In a particularly draconian decision, an Israeli court has ruled that the documentary film “Jenin, Jenin” will be banned from screening in Israel. Additionally, all copies of the film must be collected and destroyed. The court went even further and ordered producer, director, and actor Mohammad Bakri, the man behind the film which documents the Israeli assault on the Jenin refugee camp, must pay damages to an Israeli officer who participated in the massacre and appears in the film for about five seconds.

Israel’s military invasion of the Palestinian refugee camp in Jenin and the slaughter which followed took place in March of 2002. The army entered the camp with tanks, special forces, commando units, and several reservist brigades. The camp was bombarded from the air and from the ground. Several hundred Palestinian fighters fought heroically, armed with nothing but semiautomatic rifles and rudimentary guerrilla warfare skills. Twenty-five Israeli soldiers lost their lives in the camp and countless Palestinians, mostly civilians, were killed.

 

Silencing the survivors’ point of view

Jenin, Jenin” includes testimony from people of all ages who lived through the Israeli assault on the camp. There is no question that hearing the descriptions and experiences of the survivors of that awful trauma is heart-wrenching. But Bakri himself never makes any direct accusations in the film. He shows footage of Israeli soldiers, tanks, and armored personnel carriers, and of Palestinians being arrested, but at no point in the movie is an actual accusation made and it is clear that the only perspectives offered in the film are from those who live in the camp.

Protests erupted in Israel as soon as the movie was shown. Bakri was called a Nazi and slandered by the press and the public for daring to show what Palestinians had experienced at the hands of the Israeli soldiers who entered the camp. Soldiers who had participated in what is known as “The Battle of Jenin” demanded that Israeli authorities censor the movie and not allow theaters to show it, and they eventually got their way.

The film was banned by the Israeli Film Ratings Board on the premise that it was libelous and might offend the public. Bakri appealed the decision and the case went all the way to the Israeli Supreme Court, which ultimately overturned the board’s decision. Since then, those who have participated in the assault have been looking for ways to challenge the film.

In November 2016, Nissim Meghnagi, a reserve officer who took part in Operation Defensive Shield, also known as the massacre at the Jenin refugee camp, sued Bakri for 2.6 million shekels, the equivalent of around 745,000 U.S. dollars. In his suit, Meghnagi claimed that he appears in, and was named in the film and that it libeled Israeli soldiers by presenting them as war criminals.

Bakri argued, correctly, that the purpose of the lawsuit was persecution and political silencing, and that the movie makes no accusation against Meghnagi specifically. It only shows, Bakri continuously yet fruitlessly claimed, the point of view of the Palestinians who experienced the onslaught on the camp. Still, the District Court in the Israeli-occupied city of Lyd ruled in Meghnagi’s favor and ordered Bakri to pay Meghnagi the equivalent of $55,000. Now the case is expected to go back to the Supreme Court.

 

A History of War Crimes

Israeli forces did not allow the Red Cross or any other international observers to enter the camp for many days after the assault was over. This allowed them to clean up the camp before anyone from the outside was able to witness what had been done.

Israeli authorities, courts, media, and public opinion tend to view Palestinian claims regarding human rights abuses, violence, and massacres committed by military units as lies. Internal investigations by the military and other Israeli government agencies rarely find Israeli forces guilty of any crimes.

The reason that “Jenin, Jenin” created such a strong reaction in Israel is that the people involved, and even those who were not directly involved, know that Israel has a history of atrocities and war crimes. Israel claims that the IDF is the “most moral army in the world,” yet almost every single Israeli has either been witness to or knows someone who has witnessed – or even committed – atrocities.

Committing war crimes of all kinds is a deeply rooted tradition in the Israeli military. It goes back to the earliest days of the pre-state era when Zionist militias operated before an actual Israeli Army was formed. These militias were turned into an organized army in the middle of the 1948 ethnic cleansing campaign of Palestine. They were in the midst of committing a horrendous crime for which no one has yet been brought to justice when they became an official army and when Jewish Zionist settlers in Palestine became citizens of a newly established Apartheid State, a state whose very establishment was a war crime.

This is why there is such opposition to the movie and to Mohammad Bakri himself amongst Israelis. Bakri touched an open nerve and because as a Palestinian with Israeli citizenship, he also happens to be a household name among Israelis, Israelis are furious at him. Bakri dared to enter the camp and to talk to its residents without showing what is commonly known as “the other side.”  Furthermore, as is made very clear throughout the movie, the spirit of the people in the camp remains undefeated.

Over and over again throughout the movie, we hear survivors of the assault, even as they sit on the rubble of their own homes, repeat that they will rebuild the camp house by house and that they will never surrender. This is hardly the message that Israelis – who only a short time before had voted for the notorious Ariel Sharon to be their prime minister – want to hear.

 

The Driver of a D9

On May 31, 2002, Israeli journalist Tsadok Yehazkeli, working for the Israeli daily Yediot Aharonot, published an article in Hebrew about the driver of a D9 bulldozer who went by the moniker, “Bear the Kurd.” “Bear” made a name for himself during the assault on the Jenin refugee camp, when for 72 hours straight he drove his bulldozer into countess houses and destroyed everything in his path, ramming into homes regardless of whether or not they were inhabited.

He was quoted as saying “I made them a football stadium,” and “I have no regrets. I’m proud of my work,” and, “I never gave the people a chance to run out of the houses before I ran over them and ruined the houses with my bulldozer.” None of this is shown or mentioned in Bakri’s film yet it provides a picture of the atmosphere among the Israeli troops that entered the camp.

The army unit in which the D9 driver operated went on to receive a medal for its actions during the assault, and the man known as “Bear the Kurd” became a hero to the troops. Because so many were buried under the rubble, to this day no one knows how many Palestinians were killed in 2002 at the Jenin refugee camp.

It is hard to anticipate what the Israeli Supreme Court will rule when it hears the Bakri case. However, in a state that was built on war crimes and atrocities, one may expect that all branches of government will work together to keep the truth from coming out. Either way, few Israeli war crimes are as documented as this one, and so “Jenin, Jenin” must be viewed and shared widely.

Source: MintPress News

 

