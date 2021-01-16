Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 16 January 2021

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Lebanon's Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool? The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

Gen. Soleimani's First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani's assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Who Did Lay Bloody Carpet For New Hadi Cabinet in Aden? The new Hadi government, a product of a Saudi-forced agreement, was attacked upon its arrival in Aden airport. No group claimed responsibility.

Turkey to Continue Talks with Russia on 2nd Batch of S-400 Air Defense Systems: Erdogan

Turkey to Continue Talks with Russia on 2nd Batch of S-400 Air Defense Systems: Erdogan

Turkey will go ahead with talks with Russia for the procurement of the second batch of advanced Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

IRGC Long-Range Missiles Hit Mock Enemy Warships During Drills Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force successfully hit mock enemy warships with home-grown missiles, in the northern Indian Ocean as the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) conducts massive military drills.

Palestine’s Abbas Decrees First Elections in 15 Years President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas has decreed on Friday parliamentary and presidential elections to be held this year, the first such votes after 15 years of rivalry between his Fatah party and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Israeli Regime ‘Systematically Repressed, Discriminated’ against Palestinians in 2020: HRW The Israeli regime has “systematically repressed and discriminated” against Palestinians in 2020.

Iran’s IRGC Launches Massive Drills, Tests Missiles, Drones Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched massive military drills on Friday, testing its latest ballistic missiles and combat drones

Israelis Export Wines Produced in Occupied West Bank to UAE Wine produced in an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank and labelled “from the land of Israel” will soon be available for sale in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Reuters reported. Palestinians have condemned the export deal, saying settlements are illegal under international law.

Kuwait Cabinet Resigns in Standoff with Parliament Kuwait’s cabinet presented its resignation to the country’s ruler on Wednesday, days before Prime Minister Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah was due to be questioned in parliament over his choice of ministers and other issues.

Iran Denounces US ’Preposterous’ Claims of Al-Qaeda Links Iran rejected US Secretary’s latest accusations against the Islamic Republic as “preposterous”, saying that such allegations are part of Washington’s “failed policy of Iran-bashing”.

Israeli Warplanes Bomb Syria’s East: SANA The Israeli regimes’ fighter jets in yet another act of aggression against Syria bombed the Arab country’s eastern parts, media reported.

EU Denounces US Blacklisting of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement The European Union condemned the US decision to designate Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement as a terrorist organization, warning that the move could hinder aid deliveries to the war-torn country.

Netanyahu Removes Trump from His Twitter Banner Photo Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu dropped the outgoing US President Donald Trump from the banner photo of his Twitter account on Tuesday in an apparent break with a political ally facing possible impeachment.

Israel An Apartheid Regime: Advocacy Group Israel is not a democracy but an “apartheid regime” that systematically oppresses the Palestinians via military occupation and racist laws, B’Tselem advocacy group said on Tuesday.

Ansarullah Entitled to Respond to US Terrorist Designation: Official Yemen’s Ansarullah blamed the United States as "source of Terrorism," denouncing the outgoing Trump administration’s decision to designate the Yemeni resistance movement as a terrorist organization, emphasizing that Ansarullah is entitled to respond to the US move.

2 out of 3 Yemenis Deprived of Safe Water: Red Cross The Saudi-led coalition’s aggression against Yemen has left two-thirds of people without access to potable water and basic health services, the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen

Pakistani Hazars Bury 11 Slain Miners, End Protests Thousands of people gathered on Saturday to bury the bodies of 11 Hazara Shiites who were killed at the hands of ISIS terrorists in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on January 3.

Only Iran Backed Iraqi Nation in Difficult Times of Anti-ISIS Fight: Al-Amiri Only Iran stood by Iraq in the nation’s difficult times of fighting against ISIS terrorist group, Hadi al-Amiri, head of Iraq’s parliamentary Fatah Alliance said, hailing the role played by Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in the fight against terrorism.

US Mortar Shells Kill Syrian Child in Deir Ez-Zor: SANA One child has been killed in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor province after American forces targeted al-Azba village with mortar shells on Saturday, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported.

US Sanctions Chairman of Iraqi Anti-Terror Popular Forces The US sanctioned chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) as Washington has escalated its measures against the popular anti-terror forces.

US ’Biggest Enemy’ of North Korea No Matter Who Leads the Country: Kim Jong-un The US is the “biggest enemy” of North Korea, the country’s leader Kim Jong-un said on Saturday, insisting that the hostile policy adopted by Washington toward Pyongyang will not change regardless of who leads the White House.

US Sought to Orchestrate Capitol Riot-Style Incident in Lebanon: Hezbollah The US for years has sought to orchestrate an incident in Lebanon similar to the deadly Capitol riot, the secretary-general of Hezbollah said on Friday night.

Alwaght- Iran's IRGC Aerospace Force successfully hit mock enemy warships with home-grown missiles, in the northern Indian Ocean as the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) conducts massive military drills.

During the second and last stage of the drills, codenamed the Great Prophet 15, the IRGC's long-range missiles detected and destroyed the targets as they were sailing 1,800 kilometers away in a remote area in the ocean.

The mock attacks were carried out on Saturday morning with the presence of Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, IRGC Chief-Commander Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Aerospace Commander Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh and a number of other high-ranking Iranian commanders.

General Salami said one of Iran’s main defense strategies is to destroy the hostile aircraft carriers and warships with long-range ballistic missiles.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a military exercise on Saturday, IRGC Chief-Commander said, “One of our main purposes in the defense policies and strategies is to be able to hit the enemy’s warships, including aircraft carriers and battlecruisers, with long-range ballistic missiles.”

While it is customary to destroy the mobile naval targets with low-speed cruise missiles, Iran can launch ballistic missiles from inland territories to hit targets in the ocean, the general said, hailing it as a great defense achievement of the IRGC Aerospace Force.

Major General Salami noted that the IRGC forces have practiced a ballistic missile operation at the war game to evaluate their defense tactics in action and be prepared to repeat the strike in real conditions if necessary.

On Friday and during the first stage of the large-scale military exercise in the central desert of Iran, the IRGC units launched a barrage of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, which were followed by operations by offensive bomber drones.

A mixed attack, involving a new generation of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and drones, was carried out and all designated targets were destroyed with pinpoint accuracy.

Ballistic missiles of Zulfaghar, Zelzal and Dezful classes were also fired at targets during Friday drills.

The missiles are reportedly equipped with detachable warheads and capable of being controlled outside the atmosphere.

Major General Salami said the missiles and drones showcased in the drills indicate the Iranian nation's strong resolve to defend their vital interests.

"The message of these drills is our power and strong determination to defend the Establishment and our values against the enemies of Islam and Iran," he added.

The IRGC military exercise follows Iranian Navy’s drills, codenamed Eqtedar-e Daryayi (Naval Strength) 99, which were held on Wednesday and Thursday in the Sea of Oman and the Persian Gulf.

The naval drills come amid America’s stepped-up military threats against Iran in the final days of US President Donald Trump in office.

Late last month, two American B-52 bombers flew over the Middle East. They deployed from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and were escorted by US F-16s, according to US Central Command.

It marked Washington’s third deployment of nuclear-capable B-52s to the region within 45 days.

On December 10, two B-52 long-range bombers took off at short notice from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana for the non-stop, 36-hour mission to cross Europe and then the Arabian Peninsula to the Persian Gulf, according to US defense officials.

The US Navy had earlier announced the arrival of a nuclear-powered submarine in the Persian Gulf. The USS Georgia passed the Strait of Hormuz accompanied by two American warships, making it the first missile-loaded submarine of its kind to enter the region in eight years.

 

