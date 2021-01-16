Qatar-Mediated Iran-Saudi Arabia Détente: Obstacles, Chances

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert

Baku-Yerevan Have Much To Discuss, Putin Prevented Full Karabakh Fall: Expert Russia hosted Karabakh ceasefire talks. The dispute may not be over as both Azerbaijan and Armenia have much to discuss about the disputed region.

Three Cases Of Turkish Crimes In Afrin Turkish forces have committed crimes along with the aligned militias or have been source of these crimes in the Kurdish town of Afrin northwestern Syria.

Lebanon’s Hariri In Turkey: A Bait Or Pressure Tool? The Lebanese Designate-PM visited Turkey as his country desperately needs help amid growing Turkish competition against other actors.

Gen. Soleimani’s First Anniversary: Regional States Remember A Big Anti-terror Name Regional states held ceremonies marking first anniversary of General Soleimani’s assassination. After Trump-ordered strike, ISIS sought revival.

Who Did Lay Bloody Carpet For New Hadi Cabinet in Aden? The new Hadi government, a product of a Saudi-forced agreement, was attacked upon its arrival in Aden airport. No group claimed responsibility.

President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas has decreed on Friday parliamentary and presidential elections to be held this year, the first such votes after 15 years of rivalry between his Fatah party and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

Israeli Regime ‘Systematically Repressed, Discriminated’ against Palestinians in 2020: HRW The Israeli regime has “systematically repressed and discriminated” against Palestinians in 2020.

Iran’s IRGC Launches Massive Drills, Tests Missiles, Drones Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched massive military drills on Friday, testing its latest ballistic missiles and combat drones

Israelis Export Wines Produced in Occupied West Bank to UAE Wine produced in an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank and labelled “from the land of Israel” will soon be available for sale in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Reuters reported. Palestinians have condemned the export deal, saying settlements are illegal under international law.

Kuwait Cabinet Resigns in Standoff with Parliament Kuwait’s cabinet presented its resignation to the country’s ruler on Wednesday, days before Prime Minister Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah was due to be questioned in parliament over his choice of ministers and other issues.

Iran Denounces US ’Preposterous’ Claims of Al-Qaeda Links Iran rejected US Secretary’s latest accusations against the Islamic Republic as “preposterous”, saying that such allegations are part of Washington’s “failed policy of Iran-bashing”.

Israeli Warplanes Bomb Syria’s East: SANA The Israeli regimes’ fighter jets in yet another act of aggression against Syria bombed the Arab country’s eastern parts, media reported.

EU Denounces US Blacklisting of Yemeni Ansarullah Movement The European Union condemned the US decision to designate Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement as a terrorist organization, warning that the move could hinder aid deliveries to the war-torn country.

Netanyahu Removes Trump from His Twitter Banner Photo Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu dropped the outgoing US President Donald Trump from the banner photo of his Twitter account on Tuesday in an apparent break with a political ally facing possible impeachment.

Israel An Apartheid Regime: Advocacy Group Israel is not a democracy but an “apartheid regime” that systematically oppresses the Palestinians via military occupation and racist laws, B’Tselem advocacy group said on Tuesday.

Ansarullah Entitled to Respond to US Terrorist Designation: Official Yemen’s Ansarullah blamed the United States as "source of Terrorism," denouncing the outgoing Trump administration’s decision to designate the Yemeni resistance movement as a terrorist organization, emphasizing that Ansarullah is entitled to respond to the US move.

2 out of 3 Yemenis Deprived of Safe Water: Red Cross The Saudi-led coalition’s aggression against Yemen has left two-thirds of people without access to potable water and basic health services, the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen

Pakistani Hazars Bury 11 Slain Miners, End Protests Thousands of people gathered on Saturday to bury the bodies of 11 Hazara Shiites who were killed at the hands of ISIS terrorists in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on January 3.

Only Iran Backed Iraqi Nation in Difficult Times of Anti-ISIS Fight: Al-Amiri Only Iran stood by Iraq in the nation’s difficult times of fighting against ISIS terrorist group, Hadi al-Amiri, head of Iraq’s parliamentary Fatah Alliance said, hailing the role played by Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in the fight against terrorism.

US Mortar Shells Kill Syrian Child in Deir Ez-Zor: SANA One child has been killed in Syria’s Deir Ez-Zor province after American forces targeted al-Azba village with mortar shells on Saturday, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported.

US Sanctions Chairman of Iraqi Anti-Terror Popular Forces The US sanctioned chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) as Washington has escalated its measures against the popular anti-terror forces.

US ’Biggest Enemy’ of North Korea No Matter Who Leads the Country: Kim Jong-un The US is the “biggest enemy” of North Korea, the country’s leader Kim Jong-un said on Saturday, insisting that the hostile policy adopted by Washington toward Pyongyang will not change regardless of who leads the White House.

US Sought to Orchestrate Capitol Riot-Style Incident in Lebanon: Hezbollah The US for years has sought to orchestrate an incident in Lebanon similar to the deadly Capitol riot, the secretary-general of Hezbollah said on Friday night.

Pelosi Asks Military about Preventing ‘Unhinged’ Trump from Launching Nukes US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said on Friday she spoke to the country’s army chief about preventing the “unstable” President Donald Trump from “ordering a nuclear strike,” or even accessing nuclear launch codes or starting other military hostilities.

Iran Revolutionary Guards Unveil Underground Missile City on Persian Gulf Shores Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) unveiled on Friday one of the strategic underground missile cities that the Islamic Republic has built all along its southern Persian Gulf coast

Qatar-Mediated Iran-Saudi Arabia Détente: Obstacles, Chances

Saturday 16 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
Qatar-Mediated Iran-Saudi Arabia Détente: Obstacles, Chances

Iranian-Saudi Detente Could transform Region, US Power Is There to Prevent

Alwaght- Recently, the political developments in the West Asia region have remarkably moved towards a tendency of the regional rivals to deescalate tensions and give way to diplomacy.

Saudi reconciliation with Qatar and lifting the blockade imposed on Doha in 2017 and also the signals coming from Riyadh and Abu Dhabi for a détente with Ankara are the initial outcomes of such atmosphere.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Qatar said it is ready to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Iran, a proposal met in Tehran with affirmative reaction to unleash speculations about the Iranian-Saudi ties as one of the most complicated and important regional cases.

But how much is the regional political atmosphere ready for the Tehran-Riyadh reconciliation and what are the pushers and obstacles? What is driving Qatar– a country that itself just a couple of weeks ago was under pressure to cut off ties with– to make such a proposal? Apparent enough, Qatar's move represents Doha sarcasm against Riyadh and Abu Dhabi as the two failed to foist their conditions on the Qataris for rapprochement, namely a message against the reconciliation atmosphere.

The last week Qatar-Saudi reconciliation was followed by many unanswered questions. One of the ambiguities in the reconciliation was the ongoing difference over the Doha regional policies represented by relations with Iran and support to the Muslim Brotherhood. At the AlUla meeting, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman repeated the unfounded and threadbare accusations against Tehran. Shortly after, Anwar Gargash, the unofficial Emirati policy mouthpiece, tied success of the incomplete reconciliation process to Qatar’s decision to sever relations with Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood axis. 

However, Qatar's proposal to mediate Saudi-Iranian détente shows that Doha is far from intending to review intimate ties to its important northern neighbor and even finds such a step in stark contrast to its national interests. 

On the other side, by the mediation offer, the Qatari leaders want to highlight their determination to solve one of the key obstacles of the completion of the rapprochement process, i.e. relations with Iran. In other words, the Qatari side wants to tell the Saudis that the success of the peace process within the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council relies on the engagement in relations with Iran and that these two are inseparable and overlapping. 

With a picture of the Qatari goals in hand, we can now focus on the challenges and drivers of the mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran. 

The obstacles mainly originate from the Saudi side because Iran several times expressed its readiness for dialogue with its neighbors in the (P) GCC in general and Saudi Arabia in particular to settle the difference. Even after the recent announcement by Doha, Tehran immediately welcomed the proposal. 

Ali Rabee, the Iranian government’s spokesman, said that the Islamic Republic has always been for de-escalation of the tensions in the region and wants the regional security to be provided by the Persian Gulf states. To this end, Tehran suggested forming a regional dialogue forum, non-aggression treaty, Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), four-point Yemen crisis settlement, and playing an active role in the Yemen peace process, Rabee said. 

As it is clear from the spokesman's comments, Tehran wants comprehensive dialogue on the regional cases, mainly the Yemen war crisis. Saudi Arabia, as the incomplete reconciliation with Qatar makes clear, is incapable to tackle challenges it is facing in relations with neighbors without a genuine will to put on the table all of the dispute cases. Riyadh has never shown flexibility for negotiation in the Yemen case which is largely crisis-making when it comes to ties to Tehran. Despite humiliating defeats in Yemen, the Saudi rulers still insist on taking the wrong approach. 

Although the government change in the US has been unpleasant to the Saudis, at the same time it can provide a chance for Al Saud to rethink their dead-ended policies in the confrontation of the Tehran-headed Axis of Resistance. It even can offer them a way for lower cost exit from Yemen quagmire.

