Israelis Export Wines Produced in Occupied West Bank to UAE

Alwaghtg- Wine produced in an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank and labelled “from the land of Israel” will soon be available for sale in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Reuters reported.

Palestinians have condemned the export deal, saying settlements are illegal under international law.

Israel and the UAE on August 13 reached a deal on normalizing relations between the two regimes, in an agreement apparently brokered by US President Donald Trump.

Now bottles from Tura Winery in the illegal Rehelim settlement are now in stock in the UAE, and winery’s owner, Vered Ben-Sa’adon, telling Reuters the exports showed that new Israel-UAE ties also extended to settlements on occupied territories.